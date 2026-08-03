Volume At Price VAP Dynamic Alerts

  • Indicators
  • Pieter Van Aswegen
    Pieter Van Aswegen

    Pieter Van Aswegen

    I am an investment risk professional with over 15 years of experience in global financial markets, specialising in risk management, portfolio analytics, and systematic trading oversight. My work has focused on developing quantitative models, stress testing, and governance frameworks to strengthen
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
AURUM Volume At Price + Alerts

Volume Profile with self-adjusting VAH, POC and VAL alerts. See where the volume is and get notified the moment price gets there.

AURUM Volume At Price + Alerts builds a live volume profile over your chosen lookback window and turns the three levels that matter most, Value Area High (VAH), Point of Control (POC) and Value Area Low (VAL), into fully automatic price alerts. There are no hardcoded prices, no manual level drawing and no stale alerts. Levels are recalculated on every new bar and the alerts move with them.

What it does

  • Volume Profile histogram: up to 500 bars of lookback (configurable) across 100 price bins (configurable), drawn directly on the chart
  • Automatic key levels: POC, VAH and VAL are calculated from a configurable Value Area (default 70%)
  • Dynamic price alerts: alert levels update automatically as the profile evolves. As volume shifts and VAH, POC and VAL migrate, your alerts migrate with them. Set once and never redraw.
  • Node classification: High Volume Nodes, Low Volume Nodes and Value Area bins are colour coded with adjustable thresholds
  • Cross alerts in both directions: fires when the bid crosses up or down through any of the three levels
  • Four alert channels: popup, sound, mobile push notification and email, each individually switchable
  • One-shot or auto re-arm: trigger once and grey out the level, or re-arm after a configurable cooldown (default 60 seconds)
  • Real or tick volume: switch between tick volume (FX and CFDs) and real volume (futures and exchange-traded symbols)
  • Lightweight: the profile recalculates only on new bars, while alert checks run tick by tick with negligible load

How traders use it

Mean reversion: price trading outside the Value Area tends to rotate back toward the POC. Get pinged the moment price re-enters the area, fade the extreme and target the POC, with levels that always reflect the current profile rather than yesterday's.

Breakout confirmation: a clean break and hold beyond VAH or VAL signals acceptance at new prices. The cross alert tells you the moment it happens, in both directions, so you are not staring at the chart.

Support and resistance from volume, not guesswork: the POC marks the price where the most business was done, which is the market's consensus of fair value over the lookback. HVNs act as magnets and LVNs as fast-transit zones. The colour-coded histogram shows both at a glance.

Set-and-forget monitoring: because alert levels track the live profile automatically, one attachment per chart covers the session. There is no redrawing of lines every morning and no alerts firing on levels the market abandoned hours ago.

Inputs

Group Key settings
Profile Range Lookback bars (default 500)
Resolution Price bins (default 100), Value Area % (default 70)
Volume Source Tick volume or real volume
Display POC, VAH, VAL, HVN and LVN colours; HVN and LVN thresholds; line style, width and labels
Alert Behaviour Popup, sound, push and email; one-shot mode; re-arm delay in seconds

Works on

  • Any symbol and any timeframe
  • FX, indices, metals and crypto CFDs (tick volume), plus futures and exchange-traded instruments (real volume)
  • MT5 desktop, with push alerts to the MT5 mobile app

Notes

  • The indicator draws in the main chart window and cleans up all of its objects on removal
  • The profile and alert levels are recomputed on each new bar of the chart timeframe, and alerts are checked on every tick
  • Enable push notifications in MT5 (Tools, Options, Notifications) to receive mobile alerts

AURUM Volume At Price + Alerts is part of the AURUM Intelligence toolset. Indicator signals are analytical tools, not investment advice.


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The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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