XAU Gold Matrix M2

  • Эксперты
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
  • Версия: 1.25
  • Обновлено: 26 июля 2026
  • Активации: 10


XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want more control, more structure and a smoother trading experience on lower timeframes.

This EA is designed to help traders follow short-term Gold movement with a clear trading system, controlled basket management, safety filters and a practical chart panel.

Instead of watching the market all the time and managing every position manually, the trader gets an automated assistant that can manage entries, baskets, protection and manual control directly from the chart.

What makes this EA useful?

Gold is fast, volatile and often difficult to manage manually. XAU Gold Matrix M2 helps organize the trading process by combining market direction, trade management and account protection in one tool.

The goal is not to overload the trader with complicated settings, but to provide a cleaner and more practical trading experience.

Main benefits

  • Designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD

  • Built for lower timeframe trading

  • Trend-following trading approach

  • Controlled grid and basket management

  • Safety filters for more selective trading

  • Basket take profit and stop protection

  • Break-even and trailing protection

  • Drawdown and equity protection

  • Spread and margin protection

  • Manual BUY and SELL control from the chart

  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

  • Clear chart panel with useful trading information

  • Can also be tested on major Forex pairs

Better control from the chart

The built-in manual panel makes trading easier and more comfortable. The trader can open positions, close baskets, monitor account status and control the EA directly from the chart.

This makes the EA useful not only for automatic trading, but also as a semi-automatic trading assistant.

Designed for Gold, flexible for Forex

The main focus is XAUUSD, especially lower timeframe Gold trading. However, the EA can also be tested and optimized on major Forex pairs depending on broker conditions, spread and market volatility.

Recommended starting point:


**Recommended Requirements**


**Main symbol:** XAUUSD / Gold / BTC/ PAIRS

**Timeframe:** M2 recommended

**Platform:** MetaTrader 5 

**Account type:** ECN / RAW spread MT5 account recommended

**Account mode:** Hedging preferred, netting should be tested first

**Minimum deposit for testing:** $300–$500

**Recommended live deposit:** $1,000–$3,000+

**Leverage:** minimum 1:100, recommended 1:200+

**Broker conditions:** low spread, fast execution, stable server

**VPS:** recommended for live trading


Gold Pulse M2 EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold. Other symbols and timeframes can be tested, but XAUUSD M2 is the main recommended setup.

Risk notice

This EA includes grid and basket management. These tools can improve flexibility, but they can also increase risk if used with aggressive settings or large lot sizes.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test first, use proper risk management and trade responsibly.

Short Description

XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA is a Gold-focused MT5 trading assistant for XAUUSD scalping, basket control and semi-automatic trading. It combines trend-following logic, safety filters, controlled grid management, drawdown protection, break-even, trailing protection and a practical manual trading panel.

Version Update v1.23

Version v1.23 improves the organization of the EA menu and refines the grid lot management structure. Settings are now clearer, better grouped and easier to understand, making the EA more comfortable to configure and use.

Keywords

XAUUSD, Gold EA, Gold Scalper, XAU Scalping, MT5 EA, Grid EA, Basket Trading, Forex EA, Trend Following EA, Drawdown Protection, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Manual Trading Panel

Рекомендуем также
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Эксперты
SmartRisk MA Pro Обзор стратегии: SmartRisk MA Pro — это оптимизированная, риск-ориентированная автоматическая торговая стратегия (советник), разработанная для платформы MetaTrader 5. Она предназначена для идентификации торговых возможностей на основе динамики ценовых отклонений от скользящих средних и обладает комплексной системой управления капиталом. Советник работает по логике "нового бара", что обеспечивает стабильность и предсказуемость исполнения торговых сигналов. Принципы работы и торг
OIl XTrender MT5
Tatarudin
Эксперты
Oil XTrender MT5 Oil XTrender MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for trading crude oil instruments such as XTIUSD or WTICOUSD . The EA applies strict signal confirmation using candlestick behavior combined with RSI, EMA, and ADX indicators , along with an adaptive averaging and dynamic take-profit system optimized for volatile and trending market conditions . Although primarily optimized for crude oil instruments with 2-digit pricing , Oil XTrender MT5 can also be used
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Эксперты
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
AurumX Gold Scalper Pro
Miftada Handoyo Yanuar
Эксперты
AurumX Scalper Pro – Smart XAUUSD Trading EA AurumX Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a scalping approach based on trend and market momentum . This EA helps traders capture fast entry opportunities in the market with a structured trading system, making trading more disciplined, measurable, and emotion-free . ️ Key Features Smart Scalping Logic (Trend + Momentum Filter) Auto Entry & Exit System Built-in Risk Con
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
Эксперты
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
DisciplineManager Behavioral Trade Panel MT5
Biligt-ochir Burnee
Эксперты
DisciplineManager - Behavioral Trade Panel MT5 WHY TRADERS LOSE — AND HOW THIS PANEL FIXES IT Consider two professionals under pressure: A SURGEON before a complex operation does not rely on memory or instinct alone. Before making a single incision, the entire team runs through a mandatory checklist: patient identity confirmed, equipment sterile, emergency plan ready. This takes 90 seconds. It has reduced s
Black Viper GOLD
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Black Viper GOLD v2.0 — Expert Advisor MT5 Pair: XAU/USD | Timeframe: M1 (Scalping) | Minimum Capital: $1,000 USD Overview Black Viper GOLD is a professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed to trade the XAU/USD pair on the M1 timeframe using a high-precision scalping strategy. It combines four advanced technical analysis systems with dynamic risk management, session filters, and an aggressive turbo mode, all within a robust framework focused on capital preservation. In
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Эксперты
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
Cheap and good
Reza Rahmad
Эксперты
First Buyer 1000$ Next Buyer Will Be 2000$ and will be higher EXPERT ADVISOR: SMART CHEAP AND GOOD 2026   Turn $5 into $65,000 - The Ultimate Low-Cost, High-Return Trading Bot! This is a budget-friendly Expert Advisor, but do not let the low price fool you. If an inexpensive application has the power to turn a mere $5 into $65,000, you are incredibly lucky to have your hands on this system. WHY YOU NEED THIS EXPERT ADVISOR TODAY: 1. Massive ROI Potential from Micro Accounts   You do not need hu
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Эксперты
ICT Sentinel — Институциональный советник Smart Money Полностью автоматизированный мультивалютный советник на основе ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Определяет ордер-блоки, FVG, снятие ликвидности, BOS и CHoCH, торгует только при совпадении нескольких сигналов. Преимущества Торговля целой корзиной инструментов с одного графика Расчёт размера позиции по риску (% от баланса, а не фиксированный лот) Автобезубыток, частичное закрытие, ATR-трейлинг, лестница фиксации прибыли Дневной лимит убытков, блокир
Gold Citadel
Marco Alexandre Ferreira Feijo
Эксперты
Gold Citadel — Institutional Supply and Demand EA for XAUUSD Small Stop Loss. Large Take Profit. Real protection on every trade. Gold Citadel trades the way institutions do: identify where smart money places orders, enter at those levels, and target a reward multiple times the risk. No grid. No martingale. No hidden tricks. Just clean asymmetric trading on gold. The Core Principle Most EAs chase small profits with wide stop losses — they win often but one bad trade erases weeks of gains. Gold Ci
Supernatural Li Shao Xia
Dequan Li
Эксперты
В ней собраны результаты более чем десятилетнего опыта торговли!   Во - первых, автоматическая торговля очень сложна для достижения трендовой торговли, как если бы сначала был индикатор или цена, конечно, сначала цена, а затем индикатор, поэтому мы ссылаемся на любой индикатор с запаздыванием.  Martingel Trading - очень известный метод торговли, но этот метод может привести к тому, что окончательный счет лопнет до нуля, а потрясение - это как рыба, чтобы в полной мере использовать коэффициент и
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
Эксперты
LUCRAM EA 2.01 — Configurable Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 LUCRAM EA is an automated trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to create different trading configurations by combining high-and-low strategies, moving averages, technical indicators, market filters, and customizable exit rules. The robot can open buy positions, sell positions, or trade in both directions. It is suitable for testing Day Trading and Swing Trading strategies across different financial instruments an
Expert AI Micro Trend Adaptive Strategy
Van Dai Luu
Эксперты
# Адаптивная стратегия AI Micro-Trend: Революция в вашей торговле на Форекс Представляем наш современный Форекс торговый Экспертный Советник - Адаптивную стратегию AI Micro-Trend. Эта инновационная система сочетает в себе обнаружение трендов на основе искусственного интеллекта с адаптивным сеточным подходом, разработанным для извлечения выгоды из краткосрочных движений рынка при интеллектуальном управлении рисками. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся использовать силу микротрендов в д
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Phoenix Midas
Alvaro Albillos Gutierrez
Эксперты
Phoenix Midas is an order-flow Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It reads market structure through synthetic order-flow analysis — volume delta, volume profile (POC / value area) and liquidity behaviour — to time entries on two complementary setups, and it manages every trade with a fixed, pre-defined risk. Built-in news filtering and prop-firm risk controls make it suitable for both personal accounts and funded-challenge environments. WHAT IT IS NOT
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Эксперты
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
SwiftCap Grid EA MT5
Hassan Sarfraz
Эксперты
SwiftCap Grid EA — это профессионально разработанный советник, основанный на сетке возврата к среднему значению, ориентированный на стабильность и стабильную работу с течением времени. Стратегия активно используется на личных торговых счетах с 2023 года без какой-либо дальнейшей оптимизации, что демонстрирует ее устойчивость в различных рыночных условиях и режимах. В отличие от чрезмерно оптимизированных сеточных систем, советник SwiftCap Grid EA полагается на консервативное управление сделками,
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
QDragon SMC
Autthapon Kawpom
1 (1)
Эксперты
QDragon SMC — это высококачественный полностью автоматический советник, разработанный для поиска наиболее перспективных сделок за счет сочетания концепций Smart Money (SMC) и многомерных фильтров слияния. Он автоматически сканирует структуру рынка, отфильтровывает сделки с низкой вероятностью успеха с помощью институциональных объемов и ценовых уровней, а также подтверждает вход на младших таймфреймах. Ключевые аспекты стратегии - HTF Market Structure: автоматическое определение структуры с
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Эксперты
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
Эксперты
Советник S&P 500 Scalper — это инновационный инструмент, разработанный для трейдеров, желающих успешно торговать индексом S&P 500. Этот индекс является одним из наиболее широко используемых и престижных индикаторов американского фондового рынка, включающий 500 крупнейших компаний США. Особенности: Автоматизированные торговые решения: Советник основан на передовых алгоритмах и техническом анализе, позволяющих автоматически адаптировать стратегию к изменяющимся рыночным условиям. Разносторонний п
Emlu AI AutoTrader
Ali Shimaz
Эксперты
EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO — Professional MT5 EA After the free version received over 100 downloads and valuable early testing feedback, the paid EMLU AI AutoTrader PRO was refined into a professional, high-performance EA. It is designed to help traders execute smarter, lower-risk trades with precision and consistency. Built as a multi-layer, rule-based algorithmic trading system, EMLU AI focuses on risk-aware trade selection, limit-order accuracy, and structured exits across varying market regimes.
GoldSpire MT5
Mohamed Gaith Mouzeik
5 (3)
Эксперты
GoldSpire MT5 — это профессиональный Grid и Basket Expert Advisor для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для торговли XAUUSD / Gold. EA сочетает контролируемое grid-управление, адаптивные рыночные фильтры и встроенные защитные функции для структурированного и риск-ориентированного управления торговыми циклами. GoldSpire MT5 не является простым grid-роботом, который постоянно открывает позиции. EA анализирует текущее рыночное окружение и адаптирует свое поведение к разным рыночным режимам. В более споко
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Эксперты
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
Safe Gold Trend Pro
Patrick Deslauriers
Эксперты
Gold Trend Strength Pro Gold Trend Strength Pro is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the M15 timeframe . The EA combines trend analysis, market strength detection, volatility filters, and dynamic risk management to identify high-probability trading opportunities while avoiding unnecessary market exposure. Main Features Designed exclusively for XAUUSD / Gold Recommended timeframe: M15 Trend-following strategy with market strength analysis Vol
Delta Quantum
Ioannis Xenos
Эксперты
Delta Quantum EA by Xignal Coding This price is for the first 20 purchases. Next price -> 100$ Delta Quantum is a mean reversion Expert Advisor designed for traders who want both simplicity and power. It calculates the Delta (distance) – a unique measurement that highlights potential turning points in the market – and uses this as a signal for precise entries. Why choose Delta Quantum? Beginner-friendly with ready-to-use defaults for EURUSD H1. Advanced customization for traders who want to take
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Эксперты
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Эксперты
Обратите внимание, что я не продаю этот EA через сторонних продавцов, партнёров или другие каналы распространения. Мониторинг -  Живой сигнал Публичный канал - Здесь Этот EA торгует двумя символами и ищет краткосрочный дисбаланс между ними. Когда символы движутся не так, как обычно в их нормальной связи, EA может открыть сделки и закрыть их, когда дисбаланс становится меньше. Это не grid EA. Это не мартингейл. EA не открывает много восстановительных ордеров. Он использует только 1 позицию на сим
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
Эксперты
SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Эксперты
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Другие продукты этого автора
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Golden Guard Indicator — Professional Trend Signal Tool for MT5 Golden Guard Indicator is a modern trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used and tested on Forex currency pairs, BTCUSD and other volatile CFD instruments . The indicator was designed to help traders read market direction in a clean, simple and visual way. Instead of coloring candles, Golden Guard displays a dynamic trend line directly on the chart and marks potential BUY
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Pulse M2 EA — Premium XAUUSD Gold Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Pulse M2 EA is a premium automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, developed especially for Gold / XAUUSD short-term trading. The EA is designed for traders who want a structured, controlled and visually clear trading tool focused on the fast movement of the Gold market. It combines proprietary market analysis, signal scoring, risk control and trade management into one Expert Advisor. Gold Pulse M2 EA was built with a strong
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a clean multi-timeframe signal indicator for MT5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. It displays clear BUY and SELL arrows, dynamic trend lines and a practical Matrix panel showing the current market direction, entry status and multi-timeframe alignment. Instead of analyzing several indicators manually, the trader gets one organized visual system directly on the chart. Clean signals. Fast market reading. Better chart control. Gold Matrix Arrow Pro is a professional s
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Compass EA is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD. Recommended timeframes: M5, M15, M30 and H1. Includes chart panel, basket management, TP/SL options, spread filter, trading time filter and DD Reduction Algorithm.  Gold Compass EA — Expert Advisor for Gold / XAUUSD Gold Compass EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold trading, especially XAUUSD . The system focuses on market direction, controlled trade management and practical risk-control tools for
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
ZŁOTO XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD. Советник использует внутренний фильтр направления рынка, чтобы определять текущий рыночный уклон и управлять позициями в соответствии с активным направлением. Система создана для трейдеров, которым нужен автоматизированный инструмент для торговли золотом с управлением с графика, контролем позиций, сеточными функциями, виртуальными TP/SL и пра
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
XAU Trend Guard EA — Безопасная трендовая торговля для золота и Forex XAU Trend Guard EA — это автоматический торговый советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный в первую очередь для торговли золотом / XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1 . Советник разработан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают более безопасный и контролируемый подход к торговле. Он не использует сетку и не использует мартингейл . Вместо этого система фокусируется на направлении рынка, контролируемых входах, ограничении риска и практическом упра
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass — Professional Trend Signal Indicator for MT5 Gold Crown Compass is a professional trend-following signal indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but also suitable for Forex pairs and other active markets. The indicator helps traders read market direction faster by displaying a clear dynamic trend line, BUY / SELL arrows and a practical multi-timeframe signal panel directly on the chart. Gold Crown Compass was created for traders wh
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
Индикаторы
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
Утилиты
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
Эксперты
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв