Gold Liquidity V2

5

Gold Liquidity EA – Gold EA for XAUUSD Scalping on MT5

Promotional Price $399, Next price: 499$ (No More Discounts

Gold Liquidity EA is a high-performance Gold EA and XAUUSD EA developed for precision trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This advanced Scalping EA is specifically designed for traders who want a reliable Gold Scalper focused on the 1-minute timeframe.

As a powerful MT5 EA, Gold Liquidity EA combines liquidity-based trading concepts with fast execution to capture short-term movements in the gold market. This Gold EA is optimized for XAUUSD and built to perform under high volatility conditions.

5k setfile for GMT+0 ASIA session only : Click Here to Download

Performance

Gold Liquidity EA is built as a high-efficiency Gold Scalper with a focus on aggressive growth under controlled conditions.

  • Designed for high monthly returns under optimized settings
  • Capable of achieving up to 100% monthly growth in favorable conditions
  • Stable Scalping EA performance on the M1 timeframe
  • Adapted for XAUUSD volatility and rapid price movements

Results depend on broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and market environment.

Recommended Settings

To achieve the best results with this Gold EA, use the following setup:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 EA)
  • Broker: ECN or low spread broker recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for continuous and stable execution
  • Minimum Balance Required for professional Trading is: 2000$ or Equivalent

Proper environment is essential for any Scalping EA, especially for a high-speed Gold Scalper.

Strategy Overview

Gold Liquidity EA is based on liquidity-driven trading principles used in modern markets. This XAUUSD EA focuses on:

  • Liquidity sweeps and stop-loss clusters
  • Short-term price inefficiencies
  • Momentum-based scalping opportunities
  • High-probability entry zones in the gold market

This Gold EA is structured to take advantage of market behavior where retail traders typically lose positions, making it a strategic Scalping EA for XAUUSD.

Why Choose Gold Liquidity EA

Gold Liquidity EA stands out among Gold EA systems due to its focused design and execution:

  • Specialized Gold EA for XAUUSD only
  • High-speed Scalping EA for M1 trading
  • Reliable Gold Scalper with structured logic
  • Fully automated MT5 EA solution
  • Designed for both beginner and professional traders
  • Optimized for performance and execution efficiency

This XAUUSD EA provides a balance between automation, precision, and market adaptability.

Keywords

Gold EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Scalper, Scalping EA, MT5 EA, Gold Trading Robot, XAUUSD Scalping EA, Forex Robot, Automated Trading, Liquidity EA, Smart Money EA, Gold Bot, MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Disclaimer

Trading in financial markets involves risk. This Gold EA does not guarantee profits. Performance of this XAUUSD EA depends on market conditions and trading environment. Always use proper risk management and test the Scalping EA before using it on a live account.


Reviews 4
Christoph ???
74
Christoph ??? 2026.05.15 04:41 
 

The EA is the best I have ever had, it makes a lot of profit and I have it connected 24/7 with VPS and it is really great! Abadat Hussain is also very great, he takes a lot of time and responds very quickly! I can only recommend it

nick.aj
156
nick.aj 2026.05.01 08:49 
 

one of the best EA for Gold. i used the free version when it came out and left it on Demo account which done great and i purchased the updated version and it doing amazing job. make sure to follow the instructions and have the minimum required fund and this EA will do great. Admin is always there to help and listen to you if you have any idea and will implement on to the EA (if its good for everyone) Overall, EA is amazing and the admin help and communicate well with any support you need. Thank you for the EA, hopefully i will provide another feedback after a month of test

Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2026.04.30 22:11 
 

Estoy usando el EA en mis cuentas reales con unos resultados bastante sorprendentes ya que su precisión y versatilidad a la hora de ejecutar operaciones constituyen una estupenda herramienta para operar oro.Con una gestión de riesgo y de capital adecuadas el robot se comporta de forma impecable frente a un mercado tan complicado,y más aún en estos días,como es el de este activo.Un scalper de alta velocidad a tener muy en cuenta,sin duda...

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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SafeTrade MM
Abadat Hussain
Experts
SafeTrade MM – Advanced Money Management and Trade Manager for MT5 SafeTrade MM is a professional money management and trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is built for traders who want precise control over risk, position sizing, and trade handling without changing their existing strategy. This tool focuses strictly on managing trades and risk. It does not generate signals or open trades on its own. Key Features Automatic lot size calculation based on defined risk per trade Flexi
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jrrrst
279
jrrrst 2026.06.05 06:50 
 

I am very surprised about this ultra high profitability. I am trading (against the advice from the seller) XAU and BTC simultaniously on a 5000 USD cent live account with slightly changed settings and have a daily!!! profit between 10-20%. I never would do this on a USD account. Price/profit relation is unbeatable.

update after 1 month using on live account:

I never had such a profitabler EA and i had a lot. The real account results are much much better than the backtests i made. This EA is worth much more. 100% recommended

Christoph ???
74
Christoph ??? 2026.05.15 04:41 
 

The EA is the best I have ever had, it makes a lot of profit and I have it connected 24/7 with VPS and it is really great! Abadat Hussain is also very great, he takes a lot of time and responds very quickly! I can only recommend it

Abadat Hussain
10097
Reply from developer Abadat Hussain 2026.05.15 04:47
Thank you so much for your amazing feedback and for trusting our Expert Advisor. I’m very happy to hear that you are achieving excellent results and that the EA is performing well for you 24/7 on your VPS. Your success and satisfaction are my top priorities. I also truly appreciate your kind words about my support. I always do my best to respond quickly and provide the best assistance possible. Thank you again for your recommendation and for being a valued client. I wish you continued success and consistent profits in your trading journey!
nick.aj
156
nick.aj 2026.05.01 08:49 
 

one of the best EA for Gold. i used the free version when it came out and left it on Demo account which done great and i purchased the updated version and it doing amazing job. make sure to follow the instructions and have the minimum required fund and this EA will do great. Admin is always there to help and listen to you if you have any idea and will implement on to the EA (if its good for everyone) Overall, EA is amazing and the admin help and communicate well with any support you need. Thank you for the EA, hopefully i will provide another feedback after a month of test

Abadat Hussain
10097
Reply from developer Abadat Hussain 2026.05.01 09:11
Thank you for your detailed and thoughtful feedback. It’s great to hear that you had a positive experience starting from the demo version and that the updated EA is continuing to meet your expectations. Your point about following the setup instructions and maintaining the recommended balance is especially important, and I appreciate you highlighting that for others. I’m also glad to know that the support and communication have been helpful to you. User feedback plays a key role in improving the EA, and suggestions like yours are always taken seriously when they add value for the broader community. Looking forward to your next update after further testing. Wishing you continued success in your trading.
Angel Larroca
958
Angel Larroca 2026.04.30 22:11 
 

Estoy usando el EA en mis cuentas reales con unos resultados bastante sorprendentes ya que su precisión y versatilidad a la hora de ejecutar operaciones constituyen una estupenda herramienta para operar oro.Con una gestión de riesgo y de capital adecuadas el robot se comporta de forma impecable frente a un mercado tan complicado,y más aún en estos días,como es el de este activo.Un scalper de alta velocidad a tener muy en cuenta,sin duda...

Abadat Hussain
10097
Reply from developer Abadat Hussain 2026.05.01 04:40
Thank you for such a detailed and positive review. I am thrilled to hear that the EA is performing impeccably on your live accounts. Gold is indeed a challenging asset, and I designed the algorithm specifically to handle that volatility through high-speed execution and precise entry logic. Your emphasis on proper risk and capital management is spot on—that is exactly how this tool is meant to be used for long-term consistency. Keep up the great work.
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