Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum

Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine

Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs.

This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding strategy (Winning Grid Stack).

🧠 MULTI-TIMEFRAME QUANTUM INFRASTRUCTURE

Unlike standard EAs that guess trend directions on high-noise charts, the Stark QUANTUM Engine utilizes a pre-trained Multi-Layer Perceptron Matrix to analyze liquidity pools across four synchronized timeframes (M5, M15, M30, H1).

The Sniper Entry: It constantly measures market efficiency and only fires the crucial first baseline position at historical price extremes where your risk-to-reward ($1:30\ \text{RR}$) is mathematically optimized.

On-Tick Flat-Lot Pyramiding: Once the market breaks the structure (BOS) and validates the trend, the engine unlocks the scaling valves, injecting high-density micro-lots (Fixed 0.01) every $PyramidStepPoints$ along the winning path in real-time.

🛡️ CUSTOM CAPITAL SAFEGUARD SHIELD (ANTI-PHANTOM PROFIT)

The greatest flaw in high-growth trend trading is letting massive floating profits evaporate back into a loss during news spikes. Stark QUANTUM Engine solves this with a fully customizable Manual Trailing Safeguard Shield:

No Premature Closing: The EA will never close positions prematurely based on micro-retracements, allowing you to ride mega trends all the way to your massive target (e.g., $Target\_Profit\_USD = 3100.0$).

User-Defined Trigger Point: Set your exact profit threshold ($Trigger\_Shield\_At\_USD$). Once reached, the protective shield activates instantly.

Hard-Locked Cash Floor: If the market suddenly reverses, the EA aggressively flattens the entire basket at your specified $Lock\_Profit\_Floor\_USD$ (e.g., securing 50 or 100 USD in pure cash), ensuring you never walk away empty-handed or trigger your maximum loss boundary.

⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SYSTEM SETUP

Main Asset: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5 (Optimized for neural baseline and scalping stability)

Account Type: Hedging or Netting (100% Fully Compatible)

Execution Mode: Real-Time On-Tick Processing

Minimum Balance Requirement: 100 USD (for 0.01 micro-lots matrix setup)

VPS Requirement: Low-latency VPS with under 5ms execution speed is highly recommended.

Command the markets with absolute mathematical supremacy. Experience the compounding power of Stark QUANTUM Engine and automate your path to financial freedom today!