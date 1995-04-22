CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO

  • 专家
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor 在  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • 泰国
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • 版本: 29.96
  • 激活: 5

CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy, governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture.

Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters.

💎 Key Features

  • Hybrid Trading Workflow: Execute trades manually via the beautiful on-screen interactive panel, or let the built-in M5 EMA Ribbon system sniper entries for you.

  • Dynamic R:R Cycle MM: The system continuously tracks your peak balance to calculate real-time Target Profit (TP) and Max Loss (SL) based on a designated Risk/Reward multiplier. No fixed points, completely adaptive to your equity curve.

  • Interactive Break-Even Lock: Once the basket profit hits the designated R-unit threshold, the system automatically trailing-locks the profit floor at $0 to guarantee a risk-free run.

  • Dual-Action Grid Engine: Choose between 2 custom operational modes to handle multiple baskets:

    1. RECOVERY MODE: An advanced averaging system (Martingale structure) with a dynamic lot multiplier to extract the account safely out of drawdowns.

    2. ACCUMULATE MODE: A compounding trend-following system (Pyramiding structure) to aggressively stack positions with the micro-trends.

  • Customizable Daily Auto Quota: Fully restrict the maximum number of algorithmic cycles permitted per day to stay disciplined and protect your capital from over-trading during sideways market conditions.

🛠️ Strategic Parameter Settings

  • Use Auto Compound: Switch to true to calculate starting lot sizes dynamically based on your available balance.

  • Base Balance Per 0.01: Adjust the scaling factor for lot generation (e.g., $1000 per 0.01 lot).

  • Risk Percent Per Cycle: The percentage of maximum capital allocated as risk for a single operational cycle.

  • Reward R Ratio: The target multiplier relative to the risk unit (e.g., 5.0 means your target is a 5:1 R:R payout).

  • Grid Mode: Instantly switch the mathematical logic of the trailing basket between Recovery or Accumulate.

  • Grid Distance Points: Minimum distance required before laying out consecutive grid levels, secured with a built-in frequency armor against high-volatility tick floods.

📌 Recommendations & Specifications

  • Timeframe: Optimized natively for M5 charts for rapid intraday cycles, but compatible with any timeframe.

  • Symbols: Highly recommended for liquid majors such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Account Type: 100% compliant with both Hedging and institutional Netting environments.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is recommended for continuous, un-interrupted auto-scanning operations.


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4.95 (22)
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TICK STACK LTD
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3.43 (28)
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
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CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5 ### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly cap
CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters. Core Trading Strategy The EA
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers. Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the applicatio
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Hybrid Pro AI
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00 CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments. Equipped with a synchronized Mult
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version The Sovereign Dual-Engine Pyramiding & Averaging Grid Architecture Built for Gold Snipers CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper is an institutional-grade, automated trading system meticulously engineered for professional Gold ( XAUUSD ) and major FX volatile corridors. Powered by a fully reactive Envelopes Dynamic Channel Reversion Core and stabilized by a 200-Period Psychological EMA Filter , this Expert Advisor processes liquidity market transformations with mi
CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description Overview JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine , this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom
CyberTradeTHxAI Friday AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - Product Description Overview FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT is a premium, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Matrix with a Smart Money Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Engine , this EA operates entirely on single-position execution (Single-Shot) with zero custom indicators required. The system features a Multi-Currency Auto-Scale Layer , allowing it to seamlessly pass
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine , this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms. Core Algorithmic Pillars Neur
Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5 Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time. --- ### QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITE
Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs. This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding st
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition) Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5 CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold
Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5 CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/
Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
专家
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
指标
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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