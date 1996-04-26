IFVG Finder zone snd sign


FREE for the First 100 Users

  IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4

Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart

Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone

IFVG Sing  Guide is Here 


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WHAT IS AN IFVG?

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do NOT

                          overlap, leaving an unfilled "gap" (imbalance zone).


IFVG (Inverse FVG)     : A subsequent candle whose BODY fully breaks through

                          the FVG band in the OPPOSITE direction of the original

                          FVG.  This "inversion" flips the zone from support to

                          resistance (or vice versa) and generates a trade signal.


Detection logic

  Bull FVG band  → body breaks DOWNWARD  → SELL signal (arrow at prev bar)

  Bear FVG band  → body breaks UPWARD    → BUY  signal (arrow at prev bar)


Arrow placement : The signal arrow is drawn on the bar that COMPLETED the

                  breakout (prev = A+1), NOT on the current unfinished bar.


Zone display    : A shaded rectangle is drawn from the FVG origin bar to the

                  breakout bar when ShowZones = true.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INPUT PARAMETERS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


[ Signals ]

  bAlert          (default: true )

    Show a pop-up alert when an IFVG forms on the LATEST completed bar (i=0).

    Alerts fire at most once per bar to avoid duplicates.


  bNotification   (default: false)

    Send a push notification to the MT4 mobile app in addition to the alert.

    Requires MT4 mobile app paired with your account.


  bEmailAlert     (default: false)

    Send an email alert when an IFVG signal fires.

    Subject and body both contain the signal text (e.g. "[XAUUSD,60] BUY IFVG").

    *** Requires MT4 email settings to be configured first ***

      Tools → Options → Email tab:

        SMTP Server  : your outgoing mail server (e.g. smtp.gmail.com:587)

        SMTP Login   : your email address

        SMTP Password: your password / app password

        From / To    : sender and recipient addresses

    After saving, click "Test" to verify delivery before enabling this flag.


[ FVG Detection ]

  IFVG_GapBars    (default: 15)

    How many bars back from the current bar to search for a matching FVG.

    Larger values catch older FVGs but may increase false signals.

    Recommended range: 8 ? 20.


  FVG_EpsPoints   (default: 0.0)

    Detection tolerance in Points (the broker's smallest price unit).

    0 = strict (High/Low must not overlap at all).

    Increase slightly (e.g. 1.0 ? 3.0) on brokers with large spreads or

    if valid FVGs are being missed due to minor wick overlaps.


  MinFVG_Pips     (default: 0.0)

    Minimum FVG width filter.  FVGs narrower than this are ignored.


    0   = AUTO  (ATR-based, instrument-aware)

             Gold / metals  (Digits <= 2) : threshold = ATR × 20 %

             Forex / others              : threshold = ATR × 10 %

    > 0 = MANUAL  ? value is treated as a PERCENTAGE of ATR.

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 10  →  threshold = ATR × 10 %

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 20  →  threshold = ATR × 20 %

    ※ This setting works identically on XAUUSD and any forex pair because

       it is always expressed relative to the instrument's own ATR, NOT in

       raw pip units.


[ MA Filter ]

  bUseMAFilter    (default: true )

    Enable a moving-average trend filter to reduce counter-trend signals.

      BUY  signal requires  : MA is falling  AND  close[prev] < MA

      SELL signal requires  : MA is rising   AND  close[prev] > MA

    Turn OFF to see all raw IFVG signals regardless of trend direction.


  MA_Period       (default: 21)

    Period of the moving average used for the trend filter.


  MA_Kind         (default: 1)

    Moving average type.

      0 = SMA  (Simple)

      1 = EMA  (Exponential)  ← default

      2 = SMMA (Smoothed)

      3 = LWMA (Linear Weighted)

      4 = Same as 3


[ Visual ]

  ShowZones       (default: true )

    Draw a filled rectangle on the chart spanning the FVG band from the

    origin bar to the breakout bar.  Only drawn when IFVG is confirmed.


  ZoneColorBuy    (default: dark teal  C'6,38,37' )

    Background color of confirmed BUY zone rectangles.


  ZoneColorSell   (default: dark purple C'62,0,62' )

    Background color of confirmed SELL zone rectangles.


  ATR_Period      (default: 14)

    ATR period used for two purposes:

      1. Arrow vertical offset   (ATR × ATR_Multiplier)

      2. MinFVG auto threshold   (ATR × 10 % or 20 %)


  ATR_Multiplier  (default: 0.20)

    Controls how far above/below the bar the signal arrow is placed.

    0.20  = arrow offset of 20 % of the ATR value.

    Increase if arrows overlap candle bodies; decrease for tighter placement.


[ Performance ]

  MaxBackBars     (default: 2000)

    Maximum number of bars to recalculate on each tick.

    0 = only the latest bar (fastest, no history drawing).

    Reduce if the indicator slows MT4 on long charts.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  Generic (all forex pairs ? safe starting point)                        │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 8                                                      │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 10 %)                                  │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  XAUUSD (Gold) ? recommended settings                                   │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 15                                                     │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 20 %  ← activated automatically       │

  │                 │     because XAUUSD has Digits <= 2)                    │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

  Note: With MinFVG_Pips = 0 the indicator detects Gold automatically via

  Digits and applies a 20 % ATR threshold.  No manual adjustment needed

  when switching between XAUUSD and other pairs.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SIGNAL LOGIC SUMMARY

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  1. Indicator scans bars i = MaxBackBars … 0  (oldest to newest).


  2. For each bar i  (called "A"):

     a. prev = i + 1  (the candidate breakout bar)

     b. Search bars  [prev+1 … i+IFVG_GapBars]  for a valid FVG.

     c. Measure the FVG band width; skip if width < MinFVG threshold.

     d. Check that no bar between the FVG and prev already closed outside

        the band (ensures the band was "intact" until prev).

     e. Test whether prev bar's BODY fully broke through the band in the

        opposite direction  (body uses prev close as open proxy).

     f. Apply MA filter if bUseMAFilter = true.

     g. If all checks pass:

          Bull FVG + downward body break  →  SELL arrow at prev bar high

          Bear FVG + upward  body break  →  BUY  arrow at prev bar low

          Draw zone rectangle if ShowZones = true.

          Fire alert/notification if i == 0 and bAlert/bNotification.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ALSO AVAILABLE: IFVG ALL-CURRENCY SCANNER

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  This indicator monitors a SINGLE chart for IFVG signals.

  If you want to scan ALL currency pairs simultaneously and get notified

  the moment any pair fires an IFVG ? check out the scanner version:


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner  (ICTIFVGSearch)                         │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  ? Scans 20+ currency pairs across multiple timeframes at once          │

  │  ? Displays a real-time hit list: pair name + timeframe + signal type   │

  │  ? Click any row to jump directly to that chart                         │

  │  ? Same IFVG detection engine as this indicator ? fully consistent      │

  │  ? Supports Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and all major / minor FX pairs      │

  │  ? Saves hours of manual chart-switching every session                  │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  Available on MQL5 Market:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/181837&nbsp;             │

  └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  "The world's only multi-pair IFVG scanner for MT4."


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTES & TIPS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  ? The indicator redraws on every new bar (triggered by the bar open time

    check dtCheck).  Past arrows do NOT repaint once their bar is closed.


  ? Zone rectangles are deleted automatically when the indicator is removed

    from the chart (OnDeinit).


  ? If you see too many signals on a ranging market, try:

      ? Increasing MinFVG_Pips  (e.g. 15 ? 25)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars  (look for only larger / more recent FVGs)

      ? Enabling bUseMAFilter if it is currently OFF


  ? If you miss signals you can visually identify, try:

      ? Setting FVG_EpsPoints to 1.0 ? 3.0

      ? Reducing MinFVG_Pips (or keeping it at 0 for auto)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars


  ? On 5-digit (or 3-digit) brokers the pip size is normalised automatically

    by the internal PipSize() function.


  ? MinFVG_Pips auto mode switches the threshold:

        Gold (Digits ? 2)  →  ATR × 20 %   (wider gap required)

        Others             →  ATR × 10 %   (standard)



--------------------------------------------

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

--------------------------------------------

  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81129

  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.




================================================================================

  End of Manual

================================================================================


Рекомендуем также
Market Ticker Free
John Louis Fernando Diamante
5 (1)
Индикаторы
A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of the daily chart, or the hourly - use the live candle or the recently completed - font and background coloring
FREE
Fibomathe for MT4
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Индикаторы
Fibomathe Indicator: Support and Resistance Tool for MT4 The Fibomathe Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that assists traders in identifying support and resistance levels, take-profit zones, and additional price projection areas. It is suitable for traders who use structured approaches to analyze price action and manage trades. Key Features Support and Resistance Levels: Allows users to define and adjust support and resistance levels directly on the chart. L
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
ATR Bands MT4
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
ATR Bands с Зонами Тейк-Профита для MT4 Индикатор ATR Bands для MT4 создан для помощи трейдерам в управлении рисками и анализе рыночной волатильности. Используя Средний Истинный Диапазон (ATR), он помогает определять ключевые уровни цены и устанавливать реалистичные стоп-лоссы и тейк-профиты. Основные функции: Полосы на основе ATR : Индикатор рассчитывает динамические верхние и нижние полосы с использованием ATR. Эти полосы адаптируются к волатильности цены, указывая потенциальные уровни поддерж
FREE
Previous Daily HighLow
Vincent Jose Proenca
Индикаторы
PDHL – отображает максимумы и минимумы предыдущих дней прямо на графике, предоставляя трейдеру быстрый и наглядный ориентир по ключевым уровням прошлых сессий. Индикатор лёгкий и легко настраиваемый : вы можете изменить количество отображаемых дней, цвета, стиль и толщину линий в соответствии со своими предпочтениями. Он создан для удобства и простоты использования, однако может работать не на всех инструментах или платформах . Русский : Тестировался только на CFD
FREE
The Sextet
Naim El Hajj
4 (3)
Индикаторы
Overview The Sextet is an MT4 trend-alignment indicator based on a sequence of six moving-average levels. Each level is calculated from the previous one, creating a layered view of trend structure. The indicator marks conditions where the moving-average levels align in order, which can help traders observe trend direction and trend organization more clearly. Key Features Displays six moving-average levels. Uses a layered moving-average sequence. Helps visualize trend alignment and directional st
FREE
Matrix Arrow Indicator Multi Timeframe Panel MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Панель MT4 для нескольких таймфреймов Matrix Arrow Indicator - это бесплатное дополнение и отличный актив для вашего Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . Он показывает текущий сигнал индикатора Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 для 5 настраиваемых пользователем таймфреймов и всего для 16 изменяемых символов / инструментов. Пользователь имеет возможность включить / отключить любой из 10 стандартных индикаторов, из которых состоит Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 . Все 10 стандартных атрибутов индикаторов также настр
FREE
Show Pips
Roman Podpora
4.27 (59)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме.  VERSION MT5 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
AP Day Week Monthly High Low MT4
Allan Graham Pike
Индикаторы
AP Day-Week-Month High-Low MT4 Lightweight overlay that draws the prior Day, Week, and Month highs/lows on any chart. Great for session planning, confluence, and alerting when price comes back to important swing levels. What it does Plots 6 lines: Day High/Low, Week High/Low, Month High/Low (from the previous completed sessions). Touch/near alerts when price reaches a selected line (with a user-set tolerance). Works on any symbol and timeframe. Zero external libraries. How to use Drop it o
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Данный индикатор создан для поиска предполагаемых разворотных точек цены символа. В его работе используется небольшой разворотный свечной паттерн в совокупности с фильтром экстремумов. Индикатор не перерисовывается! В случае отключения фильтра экстремумов, индикатор показывает все точки, в которых есть паттерн. В случае включения фильтра экстремумов, работает условие – если в истории на Previous bars 1 свечей назад, были более высокие свечки и они дальше чем свеча Previous bars 2 – то тогда тако
FREE
IceFX SpreadMonitor
Norbert Mereg
4.91 (11)
Индикаторы
IceFX SpreadMonitor - специальный индикатор, фиксирующий значение спреда. Он показывает текущий, минимальный/максимальный и средний спред. Эти значения остаются видимыми даже после перезагрузки. Также SpreadMonitor может сохранять необходимые значения спреда в CSV файл для последующего анализа. Параметры индикатора: SpreadLowLevel - низкий уровень спреда (зеленый цвет) SpreadHighLevel - высокий уровень спреда (красный цвет) BGColor - фон панели SpreadNormalColor - цвет при нормальном спреде Spr
FREE
Top Currency Strength
Madzhid Forgani
Индикаторы
This indicator is one of the useful tools for traders who trade on currency pairs and based on the strength of each currency they can make a correct decision or confirmation in the positions.  It has been calculated for all the minor currency pairs supported by the broker and displays the values of the major currencies. These currencies are displayed horizontally or vertically according to the trader's config when executing the indicator. One of the trading strategies that can be used is to cho
FREE
Auto Fibonacci for MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Индикаторы
Auto Fibonacci displays the 38.2, 61.8, and 78.6 Fib levels directly on the chart, helping traders who use these key retracement zones consistently for trade planning or confluence. Drawing Fibonacci levels manually over and over again can take time, especially when done with wick-to-wick precision. Auto Fibonacci removes that friction by detecting the latest trend leg and placing the main Fibonacci levels automatically. Key Benefits Shows only the major Fibonacci levels to keep the chart clean
FREE
UPD1 D Levels
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор уровней основан на данных предыдущего дня. Математическая формула определяет уровни входа и выхода.  Торговые рекомендации. Уровни торгуются в начале европейской сессии при появлении волатильности. В случае недостаточной волатильности используйте для выхода половину тейк-профита. Если цена развернулась на половине тейк-профита, то на развороте ищите цель также на уровне половины тейк-профита. Если цена отскочила от уровня входа, то в обратном направлении цена может достичь второго те
FREE
Chart Mirror Client MT4
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
This indicator will mirror the assets in use in another metatrader, being able to choose the timeframe and a template. This is the Metatrader 4 Client, it needs the Metatrader 4 or 5 Server versions: Metatrader 4 Mirror Chart Server: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88644 Metatrader 5 Mirror Chart Server:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88652 Details of how it works in the video.
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Индикатор отображает на графике сигналы согласно стратегии Билла Вильямса. Демо версия индикатора имеет такие же функции, как и платная, за исключением того, что может работать только на демо-счете. Сигнал "Первый мудрец" формируется, когда появляется разворотный бар с ангуляцией. Бычий разворотный бар - у которого более низкий минимум и цена закрытия в верхней его половине. Медвежий разворотный бар - более высокий максимум и цена закрытия в нижней его половине. Ангуляция образуется, когда все
FREE
Price Deviation
Mikhail Pisarev
Индикаторы
Price Deviation - Индикатор показывает отклонение цены от скользящей средней в процентах. Строиться под графиком в отдельном акне. Максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней позволяет определить перекупленность/перепроданность актива. Если актив перекуплен - рекомендуется продавать, а если перепродан - покупать. По желанию в настройках индикатора можно добавить уровни перекупленности/перепроданности. Желательно использовать на более старших таймфреймах от H4 и выше.  Настройки индикатор
FREE
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
FullMarginRiskGuardMT4
Seti Gautama Adi Nugroho
Утилиты
it is hard to do full margin strategy in MT4, because you cannot close all orders easily. Unlock the power of full margin trading with confidence using   FullMargin RiskGuard , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for beginner traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Inspired by the renowned trading style of Papip Celebes, this EA empowers users to execute full trade strategies while safeguarding their capital with advanced risk management features. Key Features: MaxFloatingLos
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Индикаторы
БЕСПЛАТНО — пробойный канал Donchian и трейлинг-стоп по ATR, который ведёт сделку после пробоя, нарисованные на одном графике. Полностью бесплатно, без ограничений. Если инструмент занял место на ваших графиках, короткий отзыв поможет нам больше всего — это 30 секунд, и именно так другие трейдеры находят этот инструмент. Большинство пробойных индикаторов показывают вход и на этом останавливаются. Самое трудное в следовании за трендом — то, что происходит дальше: где стоит стоп, когда он подтяг
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Индикаторы
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
SpectorMA
Sergii Krasnyi
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор, который не только улучшает визуальный аспект графика, но и придает ему живой, динамичный характер. Наш индикатор представляет собой комбинацию одного или нескольких индикаторов Moving Average (MA), которые постоянно меняют свой цвет, создавая интересный и красочный вид. Данный продукт является графическим решением поэтому сложно описывать что он делает текстом, это легче увидеть скачав его, к тому же продукт бесплатный. Данный индикатор подойдёт блогерам, которые хо
FREE
GammaOrderBook Gex Levels for SP500
Andrew Tsujiguchi
Утилиты
Уровни гамма-экспозиции (GEX) опционного рынка в реальном времени на графике SP500. Обновление каждые 30 минут. Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — Советник «всё в одном», загружает и отображает данные гамма-экспозиции (GEX) прямо на графике. Отдельный индикатор не нужен. Что отображается • GEX Bars — Уровни гаммы Call и Put в виде горизонтальных баров, разделённые по источнику ETF/Index (разные цвета) • Zero Gamma Line — Критический уровень смены направления хеджирования дилеров • Panora
FREE
Panel Display
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
4.8 (5)
Утилиты
Panel Display — это бесплатная утилита, отображающая основную информацию о счете в красивом виде. Индикатор полностью готов к использования, не требует настройки, кроме выбора угла отображения. Панель позволяет пользователю быстро получить информацию о прибыли/убытке за текущий день/неделю. This Week's Performance - закрытые ордера по всем парам за текущую неделю. Today's Performance - закрытые ордера по всем парам за сегодняшний день. Current Floating Profit / Loss - текущая незафиксированная п
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Основное назначение: "Pin Bars" предназначен для автоматического обнаружения пин-баров на графиках финансовых рынках. Пин-бар – это свеча с характерным телом и длинным хвостом, которая может сигнализировать о развороте тренда или коррекции. Принцип работы: Индикатор анализирует каждую свечу на графике, определяя размер тела, хвоста и носа свечи. При обнаружении пин-бара, соответствующего заранее определенным параметрам, индикатор отмечает его на графике стрелкой вверх или вниз, в зависимости от
FREE
IceFX TradeInfo
Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
Утилиты
TradeInfo от IceFX - утилита, отображающая наиболее важную информацию текущем счете и позициях на нем. Отображаемая информация: Информация о текущем счете (баланс, средства, свободная маржа). Текущий спред, текущая просадка (DD), планируемая прибыль, ожидаемый убыток и т.д. Количество открытых позиций, объем (LOT), прибыль. Диапазон за прошлый и текущий день. Оставшееся время до следующей свечи. Информация о прибыли за последний день (при помощи интегрированного индикатора IceFX ProfitInfo). Ло
FREE
Intraday Signals Free
Oleg Borisov
4 (2)
Индикаторы
IntradaySignals   Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar. Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
Индикаторы
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
Индикаторы
INFOPad - информационная панель, создающая информацию по выбранной валютной паре в терминале МetaТrader 4. Существует 5 функций этого индикатора: Показывает основную и главную информацию по выбранному символу: цены Ask BID, Spread, Stop Level, Swap, Tick value, Commission; Показывает будущие цели SL target и TP Target (Количество пунктов установленного стоплосса и тейкпрофита, сумма в долларах); Показывает прибыль, полученную за периоды: Сегодня, Неделя, Месяц, Год, Общая прибыль по выбранной в
FREE
Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
Индикаторы
На рынке существуют временные периоды когда торговля с большой вероятностью будет убыточна. Данный индикатор предупредит вас о подобных неторговых случаях и поможет сохранить вам деньги и время. Настройки Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - предупредить о экспирационной неделе Consumer index day - предупредить за день о новости Consumer index day NON FARM - предупредить за день о новости NON FARM Christmas - предупредить за день о Рождестве New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - предупре
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только н
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Индикаторы
Neuro Poseidon - новый индикатор от Дарьи Резуевой. Он сочетает точные торговые сигналы с адаптивными уровнями TP/SL , в результате создавая максимально выгодные сделки! TO SWITCH TO   ENG   PLEASE CHOOSE IT IN THE UPPER-RIGHT CORNER OF THE WEBSITE Напишите мне после покупки и получите Neuro Poseidon Assistant в подарок для автоматизации вашей торговли! Что отличает его от других индикаторов? 1. Доказанная прибыльность на всех активах и таймфреймах 2. На графике присутствуют только подтвержденн
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (26)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Индикаторы
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO — это передовой торговый индикатор, сочетающий фильтр Лагерра (Laguerre Filter) Джона Элерса с мощным движком автоматической оптимизации. Вместо использования фиксированных параметров индикатор автоматически подбирает оптимальные настройки на основе недавних рыночных условий, что позволяет адаптироваться к изменяющейся волатильности без необходимости ручной корректировки. Индикатор генерирует четкие сигналы на ПОКУПКУ и ПРОДАЖУ, а также адаптивные уровни Stop Loss и T
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-уровневый фильтр · Автоматический TP/SL · Оценка качества · Сохранение истории сигналов | Полная торговая система для XAUUSD Без перерисовки в реальном времени. В момент появления сигнала стрелка, вход, TP и SL фиксируются на месте и больше никогда не смещаются. Вы торгуете именно этот сигнал в реальном времени. А в версии 7.20 каждый фактически отправленный сигнал автоматически сохраняется и точно восстанавливается после перезапуска. БОНУС ДЛ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ограниченное количество копий по стартовой цене ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 4 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы анализируете золото, ждёте вход и наконец открываете сделку. Цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, переносите Stop Loss или сомневаетесь несколько секунд. А затем рынок без вас достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали с самого начала. Проблема не всегд
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
Другие продукты этого автора
Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================  DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4 chart using arrows and connecting lines. WHAT IT SHOWS ------------- - BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue) - SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red) - Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod) - Dott
FREE
Premium Discount Scanner 448
Shin Kojima
3 (1)
Индикаторы
## 1. Overview PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart. Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded. DSearch  448
FREE
Reverse Elements
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse Elements - Formatted Description Reverse Elements Reverse Elements is a signal-based indicator designed to help identify potential market reversal points directly on the chart. Using a proprietary calculation method, the indicator displays buy and sell signals with arrows. It is built to support discretionary trading by making potential entry areas easier to recognize visually. This is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades automatically. Main Features Buy and sell arrows displa
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
KillZones Display and Alert NY London Asia Daily
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
FREE for the First 50 Users ================================================================   ShowKillZones v1.0   - Corrected NY AM end time from 11 to 10, and NY PM end time from 17 to 16 (adjusted to Kill Zone hours) [cite: 321, 326]   - Changed NY AM/PM labels to Kill Zone [cite: 321, 326] v1.0  -  User Manual [cite: 321] ================================================================ [Overview] This indicator displays ICT Kill Zones (session hours) on the chart as background zones an
FREE
Narrow Range 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
## 1. Overview Scan up to 64 symbols $FFFD~ 7 timeframes = 448 combinations simultaneously. --- ## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life. The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy. Here are the hottest tools available right now: - IFVG All-Currency Scanner   The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.   https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/
FREE
Multi Currency Stocastic Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Stoch Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for stochastic golden/dead crosses — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stoch Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors stochastic cross signals across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any
FREE
TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
FREE
AutoLineSaver for 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
First 50 Downloads Free      AutoLineSaver for 448 Save and restore your chart workspace automatically.  |  User Manual 1. Overview AutoLineSaver automatically saves every line you draw on the chart and restores them the next time you open it. No more redrawing your analysis from scratch. Drop AutoLineSaver onto your chart once, and your workspace is always preserved. What it saves: • Horizontal lines • Trendlines • Rays (extended trendlines) • Vertical lines • Rectangles • Fibonacci retra
FREE
Rsi Border Search Multi Symbol Scanner448
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
RSI Border Search scans up to 64 symbols across 7 timeframes (448 combinations) in real time, detecting when RSI reaches overbought or oversold levels on confirmed bars. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 64 symbols x 7 timeframes = 448 cells simultaneously. - RSI Boundary Detection: Detects when RSI crosses above or below your specified boundary level on confirmed (closed) bars. - No Repaint: Only confirmed bars are evaluated. The forming bar is never used, so signals
FREE
MagicalTouch Any Angle Line Break Alert Automated
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MagicalTouch for MT4 Draw a line. Wait for the alert. MagicalTouch monitors lines you draw on MT4 and fires an alert the instant price touches them. What it does Horizontal lines: Alerts when price hits the specified level. Vertical lines: Alerts when a candle reaches the specified time. Trendlines: Alerts on touch (a unique feature MT4 cannot do natively). Alert Types: Supports Popup, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications. Quick Start (3 Steps) Apply: Drag MagicalTouch onto any chart. Dr
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
50% OFF for the First 50 Users 1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously. An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal. IFVG 448 Scanner Guide is Here    BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise   SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to
HigherTF Background Candle
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
HigherTF Background Candle draws higher timeframe candlesticks directly on your chart background, giving you instant multi-timeframe context without switching charts. KEY FEATURES - Background HTF Candles: Renders Open/High/Low/Close of any higher timeframe as colored rectangles behind your price action. - Instant TF Switching: Press keys 1-9 to switch between M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Press 0 to hide. - Auto-Promotion: If the selected TF is equal to or lower than the cha
Reverse Elements All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
Индикаторы
Reverse_Elements_AllSearch Reverse_Elements signals multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner for MetaTrader 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Requirement ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Reverse_Elements_AllSearch requires the main Reverse_Elements indicator. Reverse_Elements_AllSearch is not a standalone signal-generation indicator. It is a scanner that reads signals from the main Reverse_Elements indicator an
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв