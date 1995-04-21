IFVG Finder zone snd sign

  • 指标
  • Shin Kojima
    Shin Kojima

    Shin Kojima

    3 (1)
    MT4 indicator developer with 10+ years of live trading experience.
    Specializing in alert tools and scanners for ICT-based traders.
    Zero complaints. Reliable tools. Real support.
    MQL4 / MQL5 Development Services
    • Custom Indicator Modifications
    16 产品
  • 版本: 1.1
  • 更新: 21 七月 2026


FREE for the First 100 Users

  IFVG Signals Indicator  (ICTIFVGmq4_en.mq4)  Platform: MetaTrader 4

Signal  : IFVG Buy / IFVG Sell arrows on the main chart

Zone    : Horizontal rectangle drawn at the confirmed IFVG zone

IFVG Sing  Guide is Here 


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WHAT IS AN IFVG?

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FVG  (Fair Value Gap)  : A 3-bar price gap where Bar[t+2] and Bar[t] do NOT

                          overlap, leaving an unfilled "gap" (imbalance zone).


IFVG (Inverse FVG)     : A subsequent candle whose BODY fully breaks through

                          the FVG band in the OPPOSITE direction of the original

                          FVG.  This "inversion" flips the zone from support to

                          resistance (or vice versa) and generates a trade signal.


Detection logic

  Bull FVG band  → body breaks DOWNWARD  → SELL signal (arrow at prev bar)

  Bear FVG band  → body breaks UPWARD    → BUY  signal (arrow at prev bar)


Arrow placement : The signal arrow is drawn on the bar that COMPLETED the

                  breakout (prev = A+1), NOT on the current unfinished bar.


Zone display    : A shaded rectangle is drawn from the FVG origin bar to the

                  breakout bar when ShowZones = true.


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INPUT PARAMETERS

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[ Signals ]

  bAlert          (default: true )

    Show a pop-up alert when an IFVG forms on the LATEST completed bar (i=0).

    Alerts fire at most once per bar to avoid duplicates.


  bNotification   (default: false)

    Send a push notification to the MT4 mobile app in addition to the alert.

    Requires MT4 mobile app paired with your account.


  bEmailAlert     (default: false)

    Send an email alert when an IFVG signal fires.

    Subject and body both contain the signal text (e.g. "[XAUUSD,60] BUY IFVG").

    *** Requires MT4 email settings to be configured first ***

      Tools → Options → Email tab:

        SMTP Server  : your outgoing mail server (e.g. smtp.gmail.com:587)

        SMTP Login   : your email address

        SMTP Password: your password / app password

        From / To    : sender and recipient addresses

    After saving, click "Test" to verify delivery before enabling this flag.


[ FVG Detection ]

  IFVG_GapBars    (default: 15)

    How many bars back from the current bar to search for a matching FVG.

    Larger values catch older FVGs but may increase false signals.

    Recommended range: 8 ? 20.


  FVG_EpsPoints   (default: 0.0)

    Detection tolerance in Points (the broker's smallest price unit).

    0 = strict (High/Low must not overlap at all).

    Increase slightly (e.g. 1.0 ? 3.0) on brokers with large spreads or

    if valid FVGs are being missed due to minor wick overlaps.


  MinFVG_Pips     (default: 0.0)

    Minimum FVG width filter.  FVGs narrower than this are ignored.


    0   = AUTO  (ATR-based, instrument-aware)

             Gold / metals  (Digits <= 2) : threshold = ATR × 20 %

             Forex / others              : threshold = ATR × 10 %

    > 0 = MANUAL  ? value is treated as a PERCENTAGE of ATR.

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 10  →  threshold = ATR × 10 %

             Example: MinFVG_Pips = 20  →  threshold = ATR × 20 %

    ※ This setting works identically on XAUUSD and any forex pair because

       it is always expressed relative to the instrument's own ATR, NOT in

       raw pip units.


[ MA Filter ]

  bUseMAFilter    (default: true )

    Enable a moving-average trend filter to reduce counter-trend signals.

      BUY  signal requires  : MA is falling  AND  close[prev] < MA

      SELL signal requires  : MA is rising   AND  close[prev] > MA

    Turn OFF to see all raw IFVG signals regardless of trend direction.


  MA_Period       (default: 21)

    Period of the moving average used for the trend filter.


  MA_Kind         (default: 1)

    Moving average type.

      0 = SMA  (Simple)

      1 = EMA  (Exponential)  ← default

      2 = SMMA (Smoothed)

      3 = LWMA (Linear Weighted)

      4 = Same as 3


[ Visual ]

  ShowZones       (default: true )

    Draw a filled rectangle on the chart spanning the FVG band from the

    origin bar to the breakout bar.  Only drawn when IFVG is confirmed.


  ZoneColorBuy    (default: dark teal  C'6,38,37' )

    Background color of confirmed BUY zone rectangles.


  ZoneColorSell   (default: dark purple C'62,0,62' )

    Background color of confirmed SELL zone rectangles.


  ATR_Period      (default: 14)

    ATR period used for two purposes:

      1. Arrow vertical offset   (ATR × ATR_Multiplier)

      2. MinFVG auto threshold   (ATR × 10 % or 20 %)


  ATR_Multiplier  (default: 0.20)

    Controls how far above/below the bar the signal arrow is placed.

    0.20  = arrow offset of 20 % of the ATR value.

    Increase if arrows overlap candle bodies; decrease for tighter placement.


[ Performance ]

  MaxBackBars     (default: 2000)

    Maximum number of bars to recalculate on each tick.

    0 = only the latest bar (fastest, no history drawing).

    Reduce if the indicator slows MT4 on long charts.


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY INSTRUMENT

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  Generic (all forex pairs ? safe starting point)                        │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 8                                                      │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 10 %)                                  │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  XAUUSD (Gold) ? recommended settings                                   │

  ├─────────────────┬───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │ IFVG_GapBars    │ 15                                                     │

  │ MinFVG_Pips     │ 0  (auto: ATR × 20 %  ← activated automatically       │

  │                 │     because XAUUSD has Digits <= 2)                    │

  │ bUseMAFilter    │ true                                                   │

  │ MA_Period       │ 21                                                     │

  │ MA_Kind         │ 1  (EMA)                                               │

  │ ATR_Period      │ 14                                                     │

  │ ATR_Multiplier  │ 0.20                                                   │

  └─────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

  Note: With MinFVG_Pips = 0 the indicator detects Gold automatically via

  Digits and applies a 20 % ATR threshold.  No manual adjustment needed

  when switching between XAUUSD and other pairs.


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SIGNAL LOGIC SUMMARY

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  1. Indicator scans bars i = MaxBackBars … 0  (oldest to newest).


  2. For each bar i  (called "A"):

     a. prev = i + 1  (the candidate breakout bar)

     b. Search bars  [prev+1 … i+IFVG_GapBars]  for a valid FVG.

     c. Measure the FVG band width; skip if width < MinFVG threshold.

     d. Check that no bar between the FVG and prev already closed outside

        the band (ensures the band was "intact" until prev).

     e. Test whether prev bar's BODY fully broke through the band in the

        opposite direction  (body uses prev close as open proxy).

     f. Apply MA filter if bUseMAFilter = true.

     g. If all checks pass:

          Bull FVG + downward body break  →  SELL arrow at prev bar high

          Bear FVG + upward  body break  →  BUY  arrow at prev bar low

          Draw zone rectangle if ShowZones = true.

          Fire alert/notification if i == 0 and bAlert/bNotification.


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ALSO AVAILABLE: IFVG ALL-CURRENCY SCANNER

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


  This indicator monitors a SINGLE chart for IFVG signals.

  If you want to scan ALL currency pairs simultaneously and get notified

  the moment any pair fires an IFVG ? check out the scanner version:


  ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

  │  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner  (ICTIFVGSearch)                         │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  ? Scans 20+ currency pairs across multiple timeframes at once          │

  │  ? Displays a real-time hit list: pair name + timeframe + signal type   │

  │  ? Click any row to jump directly to that chart                         │

  │  ? Same IFVG detection engine as this indicator ? fully consistent      │

  │  ? Supports Gold (XAUUSD), indices, and all major / minor FX pairs      │

  │  ? Saves hours of manual chart-switching every session                  │

  ├─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┤

  │  Available on MQL5 Market:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/181837&nbsp;             │

  └─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘


  "The world's only multi-pair IFVG scanner for MT4."


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NOTES & TIPS

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  ? The indicator redraws on every new bar (triggered by the bar open time

    check dtCheck).  Past arrows do NOT repaint once their bar is closed.


  ? Zone rectangles are deleted automatically when the indicator is removed

    from the chart (OnDeinit).


  ? If you see too many signals on a ranging market, try:

      ? Increasing MinFVG_Pips  (e.g. 15 ? 25)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars  (look for only larger / more recent FVGs)

      ? Enabling bUseMAFilter if it is currently OFF


  ? If you miss signals you can visually identify, try:

      ? Setting FVG_EpsPoints to 1.0 ? 3.0

      ? Reducing MinFVG_Pips (or keeping it at 0 for auto)

      ? Increasing IFVG_GapBars


  ? On 5-digit (or 3-digit) brokers the pip size is normalised automatically

    by the internal PipSize() function.


  ? MinFVG_Pips auto mode switches the threshold:

        Gold (Digits ? 2)  →  ATR × 20 %   (wider gap required)

        Others             →  ATR × 10 %   (standard)



--------------------------------------------

- IFVG All-Currency Scanner

--------------------------------------------

  The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.

  https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/indicators/81129

  Especially powerful for targeting AMD movement setups.




================================================================================

  End of Manual

================================================================================


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The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
SpectorMA
Sergii Krasnyi
5 (1)
指标
We present you an indicator that not only improves the visual aspect of the chart, but also gives it a lively, dynamic character. Our indicator is a combination of one or more Moving Average (MA) indicators, which constantly change their color, creating an interesting and colorful look. This product is a graphical solution, so it is difficult to describe what it does in text, it is easier to see by downloading it, besides the product is free. This indicator is suitable for bloggers who want to
FREE
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Andrew Tsujiguchi
实用工具
期权市场实时伽马敞口(GEX)水平显示在SP500图表上。每30分钟更新。 Full description: GammaOrderBook Free — 一体化EA，直接在图表上下载并显示伽马敞口(GEX)数据。无需单独指标。 图表显示内容 • GEX Bars — 看涨和看跌伽马水平以水平条形显示，按ETF/Index来源分色 • Zero Gamma Line — 做市商对冲方向改变的关键水平 • Panorama V4 — 多时间框架伽马定位 • 支撑/阻力 — 基于期权未平仓合约的关键水平 • Bias Panel — BULL/BEAR/NEUTRAL信号、OI定位、成交量比率 • Distance Display — 实时显示与Zero Gamma的距离 支持品种 • ES / SP500 (US500) 数据更新 • 每30分钟 • 无需邮箱、许可证或订阅 — 挂载即可交易 设置 1. 将EA附加到SP500或US500图表 2. 在工具 > 选项 > EA交易中添加URL： https://gamma-auth.gammaorderbook.com
FREE
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Mohamad Zulhairi Baba
4.8 (5)
实用工具
Panel Display is a free utilities indicator, to display basic account information, in a beautiful way. This indicator is a plug and play, where the is no input required except for display corners. User can quickly engage how much profit/loss for current day / week! This Week's Performance - This week closed order for all pairs. Today's Performance - Today's closed order for all pairs. Current Floating Profit / Loss - Current Floating Profit/Loss (all pairs) in the account
FREE
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Yury Emeliyanov
4.83 (6)
指标
主要用途："Pin Bars"旨在自动检测金融市场图表上的pin bars。 针杆是具有特征主体和长尾的蜡烛，可以发出趋势反转或修正的信号。 它是如何工作的：指标分析图表上的每个蜡烛，确定蜡烛的身体，尾巴和鼻子的大小。 当检测到与预定义参数相对应的引脚柱时，指示器会根据引脚柱的方向（看涨或看跌）在图表上用向上或向下箭头标记它。 参数: TailToBodyRatio-定义尾部长度和针杆主体尺寸之间的最小比率。 NoseToTailRatio-设置"鼻子"和销杆尾部之间的最大允许比率。 ArrowSize-定义标记的pin条与图表上指向它的箭头之间的距离。 应用："Pin Bars"指标可用于识别潜在的趋势反转点，并产生进入市场或平仓的信号。 当正确使用并与其他技术指标和分析方法相结合时，该指标能够改善交易结果。 其他产品 :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products 重要事项: 该指标不是一个现成的交易系统，应该与其他分析工具结合使用。 建议在真实账户上使用指标之前，先在历史数据上测试和优化指标的参数。
FREE
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Norbert Mereg
4.77 (44)
实用工具
IceFX 的 TradeInfo 是一款工具指标，显示当前账户和持仓的重要信息。 显示信息: 有关当前账户的信息 (结余, 净值, 可用保证金)。 当前点差, 当前回撤 (DD), 计划利润, 预计亏损, 等等。 开仓数量, 交易量 (手数), 盈利。 今日和昨日的范围。 距下一根柱线的剩余时间。 最后一日的盈利信息 (与 IceFX ProfitInfo 指标集成)。 风险- 基于开新仓的手数信息。 MagicNumber 过滤器。 注释过滤器。
FREE
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Oleg Borisov
4 (2)
指标
IntradaySignals   Intraday Signals is a visual and effective semi-automatic trading system, that: generates possible entry points to open BUY and SELL trades; displays recommended  Take Profit and Stop Loss; displays current profit on open trade; displays  current spread. The profitability of the indicator is shown in the screenshot on the example of the GBPUSD pair Does not redraw and works on opening bar. Time frames - M1-H1. Recommended TimeFrame-M5-M15. Signals are produced based on the used
FREE
Multi TF MA Levels
Luke Anthony Caras
指标
Multi-TF MA Levels plots a single moving average across multiple timeframes directly on your chart, giving you instant context at every level of the market. No switching charts. No mental maths. Just clean, flat lines showing exactly where the MA sits on M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 — all updated on confirmed bar close so there is no repainting. Features Plots the local timeframe MA plus up to 5 higher timeframe MAs simultaneously HTF lines only update on confirmed bar close — no repainting Higher ti
FREE
Ind4 InfoPad Information Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.78 (9)
指标
INFOPad是一个信息面板，用于在MetaTrader 4终端中创建所选货币对的信息。 该指标有5个功能： 显示所选符号的主要和主要信息：询问BID，点差，止损水平，掉期，刻度值，佣金价格; 显示SL目标和TP目标的未来目标（已建立的止损和获利点数，美元金额）; 它显示了期间收到的利润：今天，周，月，年，所选货币的总利润; 它显示当前的未平仓头寸，其手数（交易量），头寸数量，头寸头寸的利润，美元，百分比; 显示有关未结交易的图表的其他信息。它显示了止损和获利水平以及这些止损水平的目标; 在符号上打开事务，关闭事务，修改事务时，将信息写入日志文件; 在开始交易，完成交易，修改交易时播放声音文件; 打开交易，关闭交易，修改交易时，向手机发送信息性消息（PUSH通知）。 INFOPAD for Metatrader 5 一键式交易面板：  VirtualTradePad 亲爱的朋友和我们的顾问用户，在 评论 部分添加您的评分 。 我们的外汇软件的所有更新都是 免费的  ！ 主要特征 货币对的名称，符号上存在未平仓头寸，其类型和手数。 询价和买价以可读格式; 当前头寸的盈利能力，当前存款的
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Not trading time
Mikhail Nazarenko
4 (2)
指标
There are time periods in the market, when trading is highly likely to be unprofitable. This indicator warns you about such non-trading situations and helps you preserve your money and time. Parameters Remind about non-trading periods: Expiration week - remind about the expiration week Consumer index day - remind a day before the release of Consumer index day NON FARM - remind a day before the release of NON FARM Christmas - remind a day before Christmas New Year Days 25.12 - 15.01 - remind abo
FREE
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5 (2)
指标
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5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
指标
折扣将在 24 小时后结束——下一价格为 69 美元 联系我获取推荐设置 首发名额有限 ZORYK — MetaTrader 4 专业 XAUUSD 黄金信号与交易计划系统 你一定经历过这种感觉。 你花时间分析黄金，等待入场，终于打开交易后，价格却立即向相反方向移动。你过早平仓，移动止损，或者因为犹豫几秒而错过机会。随后市场在没有你的情况下，准确到达你最初预期的目标。 问题并不总是方向错误。 真正的问题是不确定性。 你不知道真正的入场位置在哪里，不知道交易逻辑在什么位置失效，也不知道应该先保护较小的利润，还是继续等待更大的行情。你甚至不知道当前信号是否足够强，还是自己只是在勉强寻找一笔交易。 黄金移动速度非常快。没有明确计划的正确判断，也可能在几秒钟内变成错误决定。 ZORYK 正是为了解决这个问题而开发。 什么是 ZORYK ZORYK 是一套专门为 MetaTrader 4 和 XAUUSD M5 周期开发的完整黄金信号与交易计划系统。 它不是一个只显示 BUY 或 SELL 箭头，然后让你独自处理所有后续决定的普通指标。 每个确认信号都可以在图表上显示
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
指标
AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
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Visual Trade Tracker DispTrade
Shin Kojima
指标
================================================================  DispTrade_en.mq4  User Manual ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history and open positions visually on the MT4 chart using arrows and connecting lines. WHAT IT SHOWS ------------- - BUY Entry Arrow   : Entry point for BUY orders (blue) - SELL Entry Arrow  : Entry point for SELL orders (red) - Exit Arrow        : Close point for historical trades (goldenrod) - Dott
FREE
Premium Discount Scanner 448
Shin Kojima
3 (1)
指标
## 1. Overview PDSearch is a scanner that instantly shows you, across every symbol and every timeframe, whether price is currently trading at a premium or a discount $2014 on a single chart. Working out an ICT Premium/Discount bias normally means manually finding the swing high and low and drawing a Fibonacci retracement yourself. PDSearch automates this across every symbol and timeframe, so you can see the discount (buy-side) or premium (sell-side) bias at a glance, color-coded. DSearch  448
FREE
Reverse Elements
Shin Kojima
指标
Reverse Elements - Formatted Description Reverse Elements Reverse Elements is a signal-based indicator designed to help identify potential market reversal points directly on the chart. Using a proprietary calculation method, the indicator displays buy and sell signals with arrows. It is built to support discretionary trading by making potential entry areas easier to recognize visually. This is not an Expert Advisor and does not place trades automatically. Main Features Buy and sell arrows displa
MA Perfect Order All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
First 20 Downloads FREE ## 1. Overview $2014 MA Perfect Order All-Currency Scanner Detects "Perfect Order" moving average alignment across all currency pairs simultaneously. A Perfect Order occurs when 3-5 moving averages of increasing periods are stacked in a single, uninterrupted order $2014 proof that price is trending cleanly with no conflicting timeframes.   BUY  signal : Shorter-period MAs are all above longer-period MAs (fast-to-slow stack) -> strong uptrend   SELL signal : Shorte
FREE
KillZones Display and Alert NY London Asia Daily
Shin Kojima
指标
FREE for the First 50 Users ================================================================   ShowKillZones v1.0   - Corrected NY AM end time from 11 to 10, and NY PM end time from 17 to 16 (adjusted to Kill Zone hours) [cite: 321, 326]   - Changed NY AM/PM labels to Kill Zone [cite: 321, 326] v1.0  -  User Manual [cite: 321] ================================================================ [Overview] This indicator displays ICT Kill Zones (session hours) on the chart as background zones an
FREE
Multi Currency Stocastic Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
Stoch Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for stochastic golden/dead crosses — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Stoch Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors stochastic cross signals across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any
FREE
Narrow Range 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
## 1. Overview Scan up to 64 symbols $FFFD~ 7 timeframes = 448 combinations simultaneously. --- ## 2. All-Currency Monitoring Series Tools that monitor all currency pairs at once become an incredibly powerful weapon once mastered ? a trading tool for life. The key is to match the right tool to your trading strategy. Here are the hottest tools available right now: - IFVG All-Currency Scanner   The most effective tool for catching ICT fake-out moves.   https://www.gogojungle.co.jp/tools/
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TradeStats Panel
Shin Kojima
指标
================================================================   TradeInfoS_en  -  Trade Statistics Indicator for MT4   Copyright (C) 2014 fx-mt4ea.com ================================================================ OVERVIEW -------- Displays trade history statistics and market info in a separate indicator window. Shows results for All-time, This Month, and This Week in three columns. DISPLAY LAYOUT -------------- [ S ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx/R:xx%/PL:xx    <- All-time stats [ M ]  T:xx/W:xx/L:xx
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AutoLineSaver for 448 Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
First 50 Downloads Free      AutoLineSaver for 448 Save and restore your chart workspace automatically.  |  User Manual 1. Overview AutoLineSaver automatically saves every line you draw on the chart and restores them the next time you open it. No more redrawing your analysis from scratch. Drop AutoLineSaver onto your chart once, and your workspace is always preserved. What it saves: • Horizontal lines • Trendlines • Rays (extended trendlines) • Vertical lines • Rectangles • Fibonacci retra
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Rsi Border Search Multi Symbol Scanner448
Shin Kojima
指标
RSI Border Search scans up to 64 symbols across 7 timeframes (448 combinations) in real time, detecting when RSI reaches overbought or oversold levels on confirmed bars. KEY FEATURES - Multi-Symbol Scanner: Monitor up to 64 symbols x 7 timeframes = 448 cells simultaneously. - RSI Boundary Detection: Detects when RSI crosses above or below your specified boundary level on confirmed (closed) bars. - No Repaint: Only confirmed bars are evaluated. The forming bar is never used, so signals
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MagicalTouch Any Angle Line Break Alert Automated
Shin Kojima
指标
MagicalTouch for MT4 Draw a line. Wait for the alert. MagicalTouch monitors lines you draw on MT4 and fires an alert the instant price touches them. What it does Horizontal lines: Alerts when price hits the specified level. Vertical lines: Alerts when a candle reaches the specified time. Trendlines: Alerts on touch (a unique feature MT4 cannot do natively). Alert Types: Supports Popup, Sound, Email, and Mobile Push Notifications. Quick Start (3 Steps) Apply: Drag MagicalTouch onto any chart. Dr
Multi Currency MA Cross Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
MA Cross 448 Scanner Scan 64 pairs x 7 timeframes for MA crossovers — all from a single chart.  |  User Manual ------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1. Overview ------------------------------------------------------------------------ MA Cross 448 Scanner is a MetaTrader 4 indicator that monitors moving average crossovers across 64 currency pairs and 7 timeframes simultaneously, displaying all results in a single panel. Drop it onto any chart and it instantly
IFVG All Currency Scanner 448 Dashboard
Shin Kojima
指标
50% OFF for the First 50 Users 1. Overview  ?  ICT IFVG All-Currency Scanner Detects IFVG (Inverse Fair Value Gap) signals across all currency pairs simultaneously. An IFVG occurs when a candle body fully breaks through a prior Fair Value Gap in the OPPOSITE direction ? a key ICT concept indicating a potential institutional reversal. IFVG 448 Scanner Guide is Here    BUY  signal : Bear FVG is broken upward   → price likely to rise   SELL signal : Bull FVG is broken downward → price likely to
HigherTF Background Candle
Shin Kojima
指标
HigherTF Background Candle draws higher timeframe candlesticks directly on your chart background, giving you instant multi-timeframe context without switching charts. KEY FEATURES - Background HTF Candles: Renders Open/High/Low/Close of any higher timeframe as colored rectangles behind your price action. - Instant TF Switching: Press keys 1-9 to switch between M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1. Press 0 to hide. - Auto-Promotion: If the selected TF is equal to or lower than the cha
Reverse Elements All Currency Scanner
Shin Kojima
指标
Reverse_Elements_AllSearch Reverse_Elements signals multi-symbol / multi-timeframe scanner for MetaTrader 4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Important Requirement ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Reverse_Elements_AllSearch requires the main Reverse_Elements indicator. Reverse_Elements_AllSearch is not a standalone signal-generation indicator. It is a scanner that reads signals from the main Reverse_Elements indicator an
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