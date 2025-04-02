CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Hybrid Pro AI

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments.

Equipped with a synchronized Multi-EMA momentum filter and a real-time Liquidity Box scanner, the application manages multi-level exposure through precise fixed USD equity matrix controls.

Core Algorithmic Execution Modules

Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Engine: Automatically scans and maps institutional liquidity zones on the M15 baseline chart. It identifies bullish demand blocks and bearish supply blocks, executing automated transaction routes only when current price behavior correlates with verified Fair Value Gaps (FVG) .

Dynamic Live Breakout Protocol: Features a high-speed trend flipping architecture. If market macro structures break aggressively against open exposure, the system executes an immediate global network liquidation and dynamically flips the directional vector to ride institutional breakout momentum.

Multi-Level Grid Recovery Assistant: When a manual or automated position setup encounters short-term market retracements, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically balanced recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, optimizing the basket break-even threshold.

Interactive Dashboard Command Console: Features a high-speed chart overlay interface allowing manual single-click buy/sell order routing directly from the interface alongside a global panic emergency button to instantly liquidate all active assets.

Advanced Risk Management Subsystems

Pre-Trade Session Verification Guard: Fully calibrated to prevent server execution reject faults during low-liquidity periods or weekend gaps. The EA automatically runs asynchronous session verification routines ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade Matrix Check ) to halt all order routing if the broker terminal is outside official market hours.

Airtight Free Margin Validation Control: Runs real-time pre-flight margin calculations ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before any position is opened, securing transaction pipelines against unexpected drawdown failures.

Automated Speed Optimization Cache: Utilizes an specialized memory cache matrix to refresh historical data processing exclusively upon new candle initialization. This drastically lowers CPU overhead, eliminating system lag during intense multi-thousand trade backtest intervals.

Input Parameters Guide

SMC_Auto_Trading: Toggles automated algorithmic scanning and execution handlers.

MaxDailyTrades: Absolute maximum automated trade cycles allowed per server day.

Target_Profit_USD: Total conjoined basket floating profit target required to trigger close all positions.

Max_Loss_USD: Total absolute equity drawdown threshold limit allowed per running cycle.

InitialLot: Baseline fixed contract allocation volume size (Optimized at 0.10 for global validation pass).

GridStepPoints: The strict point distance maintained between consecutive grid recovery orders.

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break คือเวิร์กสเตชันการซื้อขายแบบอัลกอริทึมไฮบริดอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบระดับสถาบันที่ออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะสำหรับ MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor นี้ผสานรวมไดนามิกของบล็อกคำสั่ง Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ขั้นสูงเข้ากับระบบย่อยการกู้คืนกริดหลายระดับที่แข็งแกร่งได้อย่างราบรื่น มอบการจัดการเงินทุนระดับบริษัทซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ที่มีความถี่สูงภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมการหักล้างและการป้องกันความเสี่ยงที่เข้มงวด





แอปพลิเคชันนี้มาพร้อมกับตัวกรองโมเมนตัม Multi-EMA ที่ซิงโครไนซ์และเครื่องสแกน Liquidity Box แบบเรียลไทม์ ช่วยจัดการการเปิดรับความเสี่ยงหลายระดับผ่านการควบคุมเมทริกซ์หุ้น USD คงที่ที่แม่นยำ





โมดูลการดำเนินการอัลกอริทึมหลัก

กลไก Smart Money Concepts (SMC): สแกนและแมปโซนสภาพคล่องระดับสถาบันบนกราฟเส้นฐาน M15 โดยอัตโนมัติ ระบุบล็อกอุปสงค์ขาขึ้นและบล็อกอุปทานขาลง ดำเนินการตามเส้นทางการทำธุรกรรมอัตโนมัติเฉพาะเมื่อพฤติกรรมราคาปัจจุบันสอดคล้องกับช่องว่างมูลค่ายุติธรรม (FVG) ที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบแล้ว





โปรโตคอลการทะลุแนวรับ/แนวต้านแบบเรียลไทม์แบบไดนามิก: โดดเด่นด้วยสถาปัตยกรรมพลิกแนวโน้มความเร็วสูง หากโครงสร้างมหภาคของตลาดเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรุนแรงสวนทางกับสถานะเปิด ระบบจะดำเนินการชำระบัญชีเครือข่ายทั่วโลกทันทีและพลิกเวกเตอร์ทิศทางแบบไดนามิกเพื่อรับโมเมนตัมการทะลุแนวรับ/แนวต้านของสถาบัน





ตัวช่วยกู้คืนแบบกริดหลายระดับ: เมื่อการตั้งค่าตำแหน่งด้วยตนเองหรืออัตโนมัติพบกับการปรับตัวลงของตลาดในระยะสั้น ตัวช่วยกริดแบบสองการกระทำจะวางคำสั่งกู้คืนที่สมดุลทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่ฟิลด์ระยะห่างจุดคงที่ เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกณฑ์จุดคุ้มทุนของตะกร้า





คอนโซลคำสั่งแดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบ: โดดเด่นด้วยอินเทอร์เฟซการซ้อนทับแผนภูมิความเร็วสูงที่ช่วยให้สามารถกำหนดเส้นทางการสั่งซื้อ/ขายด้วยตนเองด้วยการคลิกเพียงครั้งเดียวโดยตรงจากอินเทอร์เฟซ พร้อมด้วยปุ่มฉุกเฉินทั่วโลกเพื่อชำระบัญชีสินทรัพย์ที่ใช้งานอยู่ทั้งหมดทันที





ระบบย่อยการจัดการความเสี่ยงขั้นสูง

ระบบป้องกันการตรวจสอบเซสชันก่อนการซื้อขาย: ปรับเทียบอย่างสมบูรณ์เพื่อป้องกันข้อผิดพลาดในการปฏิเสธการดำเนินการของเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในช่วงที่มีสภาพคล่องต่ำหรือช่องว่างช่วงสุดสัปดาห์ EA จะทำการตรวจสอบเซสชันแบบอะซิงโครนัสโดยอัตโนมัติ (SymbolInfoSessionTrade Matrix Check) เพื่อหยุดการส่งคำสั่งทั้งหมดหากเทอร์มินัลของโบรกเกอร์อยู่นอกเวลาทำการของตลาดอย่างเป็นทางการ





การควบคุมการตรวจสอบมาร์จินที่รัดกุม: จะทำการคำนวณมาร์จินล่วงหน้าแบบเรียลไทม์ (OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check) และทำการซิงโครไนซ์ตัวกรองปริมาณเซิร์ฟเวอร์โดยอัตโนมัติก่อนที่จะเปิดตำแหน่งใดๆ เพื่อป้องกันความล้มเหลวในการทำธุรกรรมที่อาจเกิดขึ้นโดยไม่คาดคิด





แคชการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพความเร็วอัตโนมัติ: ใช้เมทริกซ์แคชหน่วยความจำพิเศษเพื่อรีเฟรชการประมวลผลข้อมูลในอดีตเฉพาะเมื่อเริ่มต้นแท่งเทียนใหม่เท่านั้น ซึ่งจะช่วยลดภาระ CPU ลงอย่างมาก และขจัดความล่าช้าของระบบในระหว่างช่วงการทดสอบย้อนหลังที่มีการซื้อขายหลายพันรายการอย่างเข้มข้น





คู่มือพารามิเตอร์อินพุต

SMC_Auto_Trading: สลับการสแกนอัลกอริทึมอัตโนมัติและตัวจัดการการดำเนินการ





MaxDailyTrades: จำนวนรอบการซื้อขายอัตโนมัติสูงสุดที่อนุญาตต่อวันของเซิร์ฟเวอร์





Target_Profit_USD: เป้าหมายกำไรลอยตัวรวมของตะกร้าที่เชื่อมต่อกันที่จำเป็นในการปิดสถานะทั้งหมด





Max_Loss_USD: ขีดจำกัดการขาดทุนสูงสุดของเงินทุนที่อนุญาตต่อรอบการทำงาน





InitialLot: ขนาดปริมาณการจัดสรรสัญญาคงที่พื้นฐาน (ปรับให้เหมาะสมที่ 0.10 สำหรับการตรวจสอบความถูกต้องทั่วโลก)





GridStepPoints: ระยะห่างของจุดที่เข้มงวดระหว่างคำสั่งกู้คืนกริดที่ต่อเนื่องกัน