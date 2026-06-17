Quasar Line Trader

  • Indicators
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 products
  • Version: 2.82
  • Updated: 17 June 2026
  • Activations: 5

QuasarLineTrader

~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~

A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools.

[5 Unbeatable Advantages]

  • True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart.

  • Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on higher timeframes appear on lower ones, but not vice versa. Say goodbye to cluttered, messy charts.

  • Pro-Grade FIBO & Pinpoint Alerts FIBO alerts create too much noise, so we removed them. Use FIBO to map the market, then place an "HL" for pinpoint alerts. A truly practical workflow.

  • High-Precision Auto-Snap & Fine-Tuning No dragging required. Click near a wick and it snaps perfectly. Need to adjust to the candle body? Just drag to fine-tune.

  • Auto-Sort by Volatility Actively moving pairs are automatically prioritized and sorted at the top of your panel.

[Intuitive Operation Guide]

  • [HL] Horizontal Line: ※ Use this for your alerts.

  • [TL] Trend Line: 2 clicks to draw.

  • [CH] Channel: 3 clicks to draw a parallel channel.

  • [FR] Fibonacci Retracement: (Drawing only / No alerts)

  • [FE] Fibonacci Expansion: (Drawing only / No alerts)

  • [LCK] Lock: Prevents accidental line deletion.

  • [CLR] Clear All: 1-click chart cleanup.

[Message] "Don't follow the system. Wait for your line." When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Just click the button and jump into the market.


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Indicators
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Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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