Quasar Line Trader

  • Индикаторы
  • Yuki Miyake
    Yuki Miyake

    Yuki Miyake

    4.1 (20)
    Yuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
    Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
    15 продуктов
  • Версия: 2.82
  • Обновлено: 17 июня 2026
  • Активации: 5

QuasarLineTrader

~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~

A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools.

[5 Unbeatable Advantages]

  • True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart.

  • Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on higher timeframes appear on lower ones, but not vice versa. Say goodbye to cluttered, messy charts.

  • Pro-Grade FIBO & Pinpoint Alerts FIBO alerts create too much noise, so we removed them. Use FIBO to map the market, then place an "HL" for pinpoint alerts. A truly practical workflow.

  • High-Precision Auto-Snap & Fine-Tuning No dragging required. Click near a wick and it snaps perfectly. Need to adjust to the candle body? Just drag to fine-tune.

  • Auto-Sort by Volatility Actively moving pairs are automatically prioritized and sorted at the top of your panel.

[Intuitive Operation Guide]

  • [HL] Horizontal Line: ※ Use this for your alerts.

  • [TL] Trend Line: 2 clicks to draw.

  • [CH] Channel: 3 clicks to draw a parallel channel.

  • [FR] Fibonacci Retracement: (Drawing only / No alerts)

  • [FE] Fibonacci Expansion: (Drawing only / No alerts)

  • [LCK] Lock: Prevents accidental line deletion.

  • [CLR] Clear All: 1-click chart cleanup.

[Message] "Don't follow the system. Wait for your line." When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Just click the button and jump into the market.


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Yuki Miyake
Индикаторы
MT5] Triple-Timeframe Sync & Advanced Drawing Assistant — Quasar Structure Stop wasting time searching for active pairs and struggling with manual line drawing. Quasar Structure is an all-in-one analysis assistant for MT5 designed to visualize market structure. By combining reliable, non-repainting structural signals with a streamlined UI, it is built to enhance your trading efficiency and chart precision.   Three Core Features for Structured Analysis ① [Non-Repainting] Reliable Reversal & M
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