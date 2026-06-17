Quasar Line Trader
- Индикаторы
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Yuki MiyakeYuki Miyake (GenixMan8888) – Expert Developer of "SHOGUN"
Nice to meet you. I am Yuki Miyake. I wasn’t always a winning trader. In the harsh Japanese market environment, I experienced the pain of losing, which drove me to study market principles more desperately than anyone else.
- Версия: 2.82
- Обновлено: 17 июня 2026
- Активации: 5
QuasarLineTrader
~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~
A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools.
[5 Unbeatable Advantages]
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True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart.
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Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on higher timeframes appear on lower ones, but not vice versa. Say goodbye to cluttered, messy charts.
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Pro-Grade FIBO & Pinpoint Alerts FIBO alerts create too much noise, so we removed them. Use FIBO to map the market, then place an "HL" for pinpoint alerts. A truly practical workflow.
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High-Precision Auto-Snap & Fine-Tuning No dragging required. Click near a wick and it snaps perfectly. Need to adjust to the candle body? Just drag to fine-tune.
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Auto-Sort by Volatility Actively moving pairs are automatically prioritized and sorted at the top of your panel.
[Intuitive Operation Guide]
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[HL] Horizontal Line: ※ Use this for your alerts.
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[TL] Trend Line: 2 clicks to draw.
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[CH] Channel: 3 clicks to draw a parallel channel.
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[FR] Fibonacci Retracement: (Drawing only / No alerts)
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[FE] Fibonacci Expansion: (Drawing only / No alerts)
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[LCK] Lock: Prevents accidental line deletion.
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[CLR] Clear All: 1-click chart cleanup.
[Message] "Don't follow the system. Wait for your line." When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Just click the button and jump into the market.