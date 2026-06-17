Quasar Line Trader

QuasarLineTrader

~ The Ultimate Watchdog for Line Traders ~

A line trader's biggest enemies are missed opportunities and chart noise. QuasarLineTrader was built to eliminate the frustration of clunky default MT5 features and patched-together free tools.

[5 Unbeatable Advantages]

True Background Monitoring & 1-Click Jump Monitors all pairs 24/7. When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Click it to instantly jump to the active chart.

Smart MTF Visibility (Zero Noise) Lines drawn on higher timeframes appear on lower ones, but not vice versa. Say goodbye to cluttered, messy charts.

Pro-Grade FIBO & Pinpoint Alerts FIBO alerts create too much noise, so we removed them. Use FIBO to map the market, then place an "HL" for pinpoint alerts. A truly practical workflow.

High-Precision Auto-Snap & Fine-Tuning No dragging required. Click near a wick and it snaps perfectly. Need to adjust to the candle body? Just drag to fine-tune.

Auto-Sort by Volatility Actively moving pairs are automatically prioritized and sorted at the top of your panel.

[Intuitive Operation Guide]

[HL] Horizontal Line: ※ Use this for your alerts.

[TL] Trend Line: 2 clicks to draw.

[CH] Channel: 3 clicks to draw a parallel channel.

[FR] Fibonacci Retracement: ( Drawing only / No alerts )

[FE] Fibonacci Expansion: ( Drawing only / No alerts )

[LCK] Lock: Prevents accidental line deletion.

[CLR] Clear All: 1-click chart cleanup.

[Message] "Don't follow the system. Wait for your line." When the price hits your line, the panel turns red. Just click the button and jump into the market.