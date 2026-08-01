Mc Support Resistance

Support Resistance is a visual MetaTrader 4 indicator that identifies potential support and resistance levels using confirmed ZigZag pivots.

The indicator is designed to help traders study market structure across multiple timeframes. It does not generate automatic buy or sell signals and does not place trades.

Main features

Detects support and resistance from ZigZag pivot highs and lows.

Uses the current timeframe and the immediately higher timeframe.

Supports the following timeframe combinations: MN1: MN1 W1: MN1 and W1 D1: W1 and D1 H4: D1 and H4 H1: H4 and H1 M30 and lower: H1 and the current timeframe

Merges nearby pivot levels using ATR-based distance.

Uses ATR(100) to adapt level proximity to market volatility.

Preserves the original pivot and limits excessive level displacement.

Tracks structural contacts with ZigZag pivots.

Changes line color and width according to accumulated structural contacts.

Detects support and resistance role changes after confirmed penetrations.

Displays the price and age of each principal level.

Adds the source timeframe to labels from the immediately higher timeframe.

Draws short-term ZigZag levels as red dotted lines.

Keeps the chart organized with a maximum number of visible principal levels.

Uses in-memory model data instead of reading previous object color or width.

Visual strength

Principal levels are displayed using three visual categories:

Basic levels: Silver or LightBlue.

Important levels: LightSeaGreen.

Strong levels: Teal.

Line width increases with repeated structural contacts and is reset when a level is promoted to a stronger visual category.

Input parameters

Settings

ATR Multiplier

ATR multiplier used to determine the distance for merging nearby pivot levels. Default: 1.50 .

Colors

Basic Line

Color for basic higher-timeframe and main levels. Default: Silver .

Relevant Line

Color for basic intraday levels. Default: LightBlue .

Important Line

Color for important levels. Default: LightSeaGreen .

Strong line

Color for strong levels. Default: Teal .

Labels

Display Labels

Enables or disables principal level labels.

Lines as background

Draws the indicator lines in the chart background when enabled.

Label Color

Color of the level labels. Default: Teal .

Font Size

Font size used for the labels. Default: 8 .

Important notes

The indicator uses the standard MetaTrader 4 ZigZag indicator as its pivot source. Recent ZigZag pivots may change while the market develops. For this reason, the most recent pivot is treated as provisional and is not used as a permanent principal level.

Support and resistance levels are visual references, not guaranteed price barriers. A level may be merged, displaced within its allowed range, promoted, or removed when the historical structure is rebuilt.

This indicator is intended for technical analysis and educational market-structure study. It does not provide guaranteed results, trading recommendations, or automated trade execution.