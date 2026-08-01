Mc Support Resistance

Support Resistance is a visual MetaTrader 4 indicator that identifies potential support and resistance levels using confirmed ZigZag pivots.

The indicator is designed to help traders study market structure across multiple timeframes. It does not generate automatic buy or sell signals and does not place trades.

Main features

  • Detects support and resistance from ZigZag pivot highs and lows.
  • Uses the current timeframe and the immediately higher timeframe.
  • Supports the following timeframe combinations:
    • MN1: MN1
    • W1: MN1 and W1
    • D1: W1 and D1
    • H4: D1 and H4
    • H1: H4 and H1
    • M30 and lower: H1 and the current timeframe
  • Merges nearby pivot levels using ATR-based distance.
  • Uses ATR(100) to adapt level proximity to market volatility.
  • Preserves the original pivot and limits excessive level displacement.
  • Tracks structural contacts with ZigZag pivots.
  • Changes line color and width according to accumulated structural contacts.
  • Detects support and resistance role changes after confirmed penetrations.
  • Displays the price and age of each principal level.
  • Adds the source timeframe to labels from the immediately higher timeframe.
  • Draws short-term ZigZag levels as red dotted lines.
  • Keeps the chart organized with a maximum number of visible principal levels.
  • Uses in-memory model data instead of reading previous object color or width.

Visual strength

Principal levels are displayed using three visual categories:

  • Basic levels: Silver or LightBlue.
  • Important levels: LightSeaGreen.
  • Strong levels: Teal.

Line width increases with repeated structural contacts and is reset when a level is promoted to a stronger visual category.

Input parameters

Settings

  • ATR Multiplier
    ATR multiplier used to determine the distance for merging nearby pivot levels. Default: 1.50 .

Colors

  • Basic Line
    Color for basic higher-timeframe and main levels. Default: Silver .

  • Relevant Line
    Color for basic intraday levels. Default: LightBlue .

  • Important Line
    Color for important levels. Default: LightSeaGreen .

  • Strong line
    Color for strong levels. Default: Teal .

Labels

  • Display Labels
    Enables or disables principal level labels.

  • Lines as background
    Draws the indicator lines in the chart background when enabled.

  • Label Color
    Color of the level labels. Default: Teal .

  • Font Size
    Font size used for the labels. Default: 8 .

Important notes

The indicator uses the standard MetaTrader 4 ZigZag indicator as its pivot source. Recent ZigZag pivots may change while the market develops. For this reason, the most recent pivot is treated as provisional and is not used as a permanent principal level.

Support and resistance levels are visual references, not guaranteed price barriers. A level may be merged, displaced within its allowed range, promoted, or removed when the historical structure is rebuilt.

This indicator is intended for technical analysis and educational market-structure study. It does not provide guaranteed results, trading recommendations, or automated trade execution.

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Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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