Equity Target Manager
- Утилиты
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Suwan ChanidnokHello all followers. This is a trading signal that focuses on safety and investment,
making you feel good and relaxed. Let's have fun with my trades.
use low - medium risk
capital 50 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (micro/cent acc)
capital 5000 usd : profit 1-25 % for 30 days (std acc)
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Equity Target Manager – Total Profit Control Utility
Slogan: "Total Profit Control—Secure Your Gains Instantly."
Product Description: Upgrade your trading game with Equity Target Manager, a high-performance utility engineered for precision Trade Management and absolute Total Account Profit control. Designed for serious traders, this Automation Tool instantly executes a Close All Trades command and clears all pending orders the moment your profit target is achieved.
Stop staring at your charts! Act as an Equity Guardian with real-time portfolio monitoring. Once your target is hit, the system automatically liquidates all positions, locking in your hard-earned gains.
Why Equity Target Manager? Efficiency meets simplicity. Configure your goals via a user-friendly input panel in seconds. Whether you are executing Manual Trading or require a Fast Close solution, this tool manages your account with surgical precision. Secure your profits automatically and trade with absolute peace of mind.
Key Features:
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Equity Guardian: Real-time 24/7 total account profit monitoring.
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Smart Profit Exit: Executes a total Close All Trades command and deletes all pending orders upon reaching your target.
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User-Friendly Input: Simple, intuitive setup—define your Profit Target in a few clicks.
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Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of Balance, Equity, and Current Profit directly on your chart.
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No-Nonsense Logic: Clean, robust, and highly reliable Order Management architecture.
How It Works:
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Attach the tool to your chart.
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Set your desired Target Profit in the Input settings.
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The system continuously monitors your total portfolio.
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Upon hitting the target, the system instantly locks in your profit by closing all positions.
⚠️ Critical Warning: This tool instantly closes all active positions and deletes all pending orders upon hitting the profit target. Please ensure your strategy and target settings are correct before activation.