Equity Target Manager – Total Profit Control Utility

Slogan: "Total Profit Control—Secure Your Gains Instantly."

Product Description: Upgrade your trading game with Equity Target Manager, a high-performance utility engineered for precision Trade Management and absolute Total Account Profit control. Designed for serious traders, this Automation Tool instantly executes a Close All Trades command and clears all pending orders the moment your profit target is achieved.

Stop staring at your charts! Act as an Equity Guardian with real-time portfolio monitoring. Once your target is hit, the system automatically liquidates all positions, locking in your hard-earned gains.

Why Equity Target Manager? Efficiency meets simplicity. Configure your goals via a user-friendly input panel in seconds. Whether you are executing Manual Trading or require a Fast Close solution, this tool manages your account with surgical precision. Secure your profits automatically and trade with absolute peace of mind.

Key Features:

Equity Guardian: Real-time 24/7 total account profit monitoring.

Smart Profit Exit: Executes a total Close All Trades command and deletes all pending orders upon reaching your target.

User-Friendly Input: Simple, intuitive setup—define your Profit Target in a few clicks.

Visual Dashboard: Real-time display of Balance, Equity, and Current Profit directly on your chart.

No-Nonsense Logic: Clean, robust, and highly reliable Order Management architecture.

How It Works:

Attach the tool to your chart. Set your desired Target Profit in the Input settings. The system continuously monitors your total portfolio. Upon hitting the target, the system instantly locks in your profit by closing all positions.

⚠️ Critical Warning: This tool instantly closes all active positions and deletes all pending orders upon hitting the profit target. Please ensure your strategy and target settings are correct before activation.