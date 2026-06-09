Gold Vanguard MT5

Gold Vanguard is a high-frequency Gold scalping Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on short-term market movements with speed and precision. By continuously analyzing price action, momentum, and market conditions, it seeks to identify high-probability entry opportunities throughout the trading day.

Intelligent Scalping

Built specifically for XAUUSD, Gold Vanguard is optimized to react quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA focuses on capturing smaller market movements through a large number of carefully selected trades.

Launch price: $79. After every purchase, the price goes up by $10.



Risk Management

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss and Take Profit. Gold Vanguard also allows only one active trade at a time, helping keep trading controlled, organized, and easy to manage.

Key Features

Fast-paced scalping strategy

Frequent trading opportunities

Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade

Fully automated execution

Designed for consistency and reliability

No martingale or grid trading

Gold Vanguard combines rapid market execution, intelligent trade selection, and disciplined risk management to deliver a professional scalping solution for Gold traders.

Recommendations



Pairs: XAUUSD

Timeframe: Any

Minimum deposit: 100

Leverage: 1:30 up to 1:1000

For the best performance, use an ECN, Raw Spread, or STP broker with low spreads and fast trade execution. A swap-free account is also recommended to help reduce trading costs over time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Before trading on a live account, we strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account and ensuring you fully understand how it operates and the risks involved.