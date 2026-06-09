Gold Vanguard MT5

5

Gold Vanguard is a high-frequency Gold scalping Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on short-term market movements with speed and precision. By continuously analyzing price action, momentum, and market conditions, it seeks to identify high-probability entry opportunities throughout the trading day.

Intelligent Scalping

Built specifically for XAUUSD, Gold Vanguard is optimized to react quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA focuses on capturing smaller market movements through a large number of carefully selected trades.

Launch price: $79. After every purchase, the price goes up by $10.

Risk Management

Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss and Take Profit. Gold Vanguard also allows only one active trade at a time, helping keep trading controlled, organized, and easy to manage.

Key Features

  • Fast-paced scalping strategy
  • Frequent trading opportunities
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
  • Fully automated execution
  • Designed for consistency and reliability
  • No martingale or grid trading

Gold Vanguard combines rapid market execution, intelligent trade selection, and disciplined risk management to deliver a professional scalping solution for Gold traders.

Recommendations

Pairs: XAUUSD
Timeframe: Any
Minimum deposit: 100

Leverage: 1:30 up to 1:1000

For the best performance, use an ECN, Raw Spread, or STP broker with low spreads and fast trade execution. A swap-free account is also recommended to help reduce trading costs over time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading carries risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Before trading on a live account, we strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account and ensuring you fully understand how it operates and the risks involved.


Reviews 4
kiran sidhartha
93
kiran sidhartha 2026.07.01 20:26 
 

The EA scalps quickly and generally identifies better entries most of the time. However, there were few occasions where the stop loss was triggered.

Grangsak Klongklow
446
Grangsak Klongklow 2026.06.23 13:50 
 

From the experiment After using it for 2 weeks, EA is considered to be working very efficiently and I hope that the developer will continue to update good things to encourage and support EA well.

cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.06.18 16:38 
 

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kiran sidhartha
93
kiran sidhartha 2026.07.01 20:26 
 

The EA scalps quickly and generally identifies better entries most of the time. However, there were few occasions where the stop loss was triggered.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
6735
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2026.07.03 00:00
Thank you so much for your review! I really appreciate you taking the time to share your experience. I'm glad to hear you're happy with the EA's entries. As you mentioned, occasional stop losses are a normal part of any trading strategy. No EA can avoid losing trades completely, and they're simply part of maintaining a healthy long-term approach. Thanks again for your support, and if you ever have any questions or need any assistance, feel free to reach out anytime!
Grangsak Klongklow
446
Grangsak Klongklow 2026.06.23 13:50 
 

From the experiment After using it for 2 weeks, EA is considered to be working very efficiently and I hope that the developer will continue to update good things to encourage and support EA well.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
6735
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2026.06.24 00:38
Thank you for your kind review and support! I'm very happy to hear that the EA has been performing efficiently for you. I will continue working on updates and improvements to keep delivering the best possible experience. Wishing you continued trading success!
cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.06.18 16:38 
 

Świetny EA Produkt najwyższej klasy

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
6735
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2026.06.20 23:27
Thank you very much for your kind words and positive feedback! I'm delighted to hear that you're satisfied with the EA and that it has met your expectations. Your support means a lot and motivates me to continue improving and providing the best possible product and service. Wishing you continued success and profitable trading!
Mike Geesing
758
Mike Geesing 2026.06.12 17:44 
 

Good start so far. Happy with the EA.

Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
6735
Reply from developer Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed 2026.06.13 00:45
Thank you for your feedback. I'm glad to hear the EA is off to a good start and that you're happy with its performance so far.
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