Gold Vanguard MT5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.60
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 10
Gold Vanguard is a high-frequency Gold scalping Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on short-term market movements with speed and precision. By continuously analyzing price action, momentum, and market conditions, it seeks to identify high-probability entry opportunities throughout the trading day.
Intelligent Scalping
Built specifically for XAUUSD, Gold Vanguard is optimized to react quickly to changing market conditions while maintaining disciplined trade execution. The EA focuses on capturing smaller market movements through a large number of carefully selected trades.
Launch price: $79. After every purchase, the price goes up by $10.
Risk Management
Every trade is protected with a Stop Loss and Take Profit. Gold Vanguard also allows only one active trade at a time, helping keep trading controlled, organized, and easy to manage.
Key Features
- Fast-paced scalping strategy
- Frequent trading opportunities
- Stop Loss and Take Profit on every trade
- Fully automated execution
- Designed for consistency and reliability
- No martingale or grid trading
Gold Vanguard combines rapid market execution, intelligent trade selection, and disciplined risk management to deliver a professional scalping solution for Gold traders.
Recommendations
Leverage: 1:30 up to 1:1000
For the best performance, use an ECN, Raw Spread, or STP broker with low spreads and fast trade execution. A swap-free account is also recommended to help reduce trading costs over time.
Risk Disclaimer
Trading carries risk, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
Before trading on a live account, we strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account and ensuring you fully understand how it operates and the risks involved.
The EA scalps quickly and generally identifies better entries most of the time. However, there were few occasions where the stop loss was triggered.