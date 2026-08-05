VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is a manual-first MetaTrader 5 trading assistant built for traders who want a cleaner Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) workflow with structured trade planning, chart context, and optional automatic execution only when it is explicitly enabled by the user.

It scans the selected signal timeframe for raw Fair Value Gaps, confirms true inversions, filters weak setups, draws the full trade plan on the chart, and gives you a practical execution panel for manual or opt-in automated entries.

What This Product Does

  • Detects bullish and bearish IFVG setups from raw FVG inversions.
  • Measures FVG quality using gap size, displacement candle body strength, and range relative to ATR.
  • Builds a complete trade plan with Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward projection.
  • Lets you trade manually from a chart panel with pending or market execution modes.
  • Can place automatic orders only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.
  • Manages open trades with optional TP1 scale-out and break-even stop adjustment.

Key Features

  • IFVG Signal Engine: Finds FVG inversions and rejects stale or low-quality signals.
  • Quality Filters: Gap/ATR filter, candle body filter, candle range filter, clean-break filter, and inversion body filter.
  • Liquidity Sweep Logic: Optional requirement for a sweep before an IFVG becomes tradable.
  • Higher Timeframe Structure Filter: Aligns signals with confirmed market structure on a higher timeframe.
  • Context Follow Filter: Requires local trend continuation or nearby support/resistance context.
  • Manual-First Trading Panel: Adjust lots or risk percent, choose execution mode, choose broker TP target, and place trades directly from the chart.
  • Optional Auto Trading: Automatic entries are available, but only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.
  • Trade Plan Visualization: Draws IFVG zones, mitigation lines, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward boxes.
  • Position Management: Optional partial close at TP1 and automatic move of the remaining Stop-Loss to break-even.
  • Alerts: Popup, sound, push, email, and log alerts for fresh valid setups.
  • Session Tools: Session filter, session ranges, session dividers, and optional session dashboard.
  • ChartPrime-Style S/R Boxes: Volume-based support and resistance context directly on the chart.

Why Traders Use It

  • It helps you trade IFVG setups with more structure and less guesswork.
  • It keeps discretionary control in your hands instead of forcing full automation.
  • It combines signal discovery, filtering, execution, and trade management in one chart workspace.
  • It is designed for practical trading flow, not just visual marking.

Best For

  • IFVG traders who want a manual execution assistant.
  • Price action traders who use liquidity sweeps and market structure.
  • MT5 users who want trade plans and chart context without building a custom workflow.
  • Traders who want optional automation without giving up control.

Main Workflow

  1. Select your signal timeframe and filters.
  2. Wait for a fresh validated IFVG setup.
  3. Review Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, and TP2 directly on the chart.
  4. Adjust lots or risk on the trading panel.
  5. Choose pending or market execution.
  6. Place the trade manually, or arm auto-trading if that is part of your workflow.
  7. Let the built-in manager handle TP1 scale-out and break-even logic if enabled.

Important Notes

  • Automatic trading is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled by the user.
  • Signal quality and execution still depend on broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, and slippage.
  • Always test settings on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Summary

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is built for traders who want a cleaner, more disciplined IFVG workflow: detect the setup, validate the context, map the trade, and execute with control.

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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
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3.6 (5)
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
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5 (3)
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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