VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is a manual-first MetaTrader 5 trading assistant built for traders who want a cleaner Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) workflow with structured trade planning, chart context, and optional automatic execution only when it is explicitly enabled by the user.

It scans the selected signal timeframe for raw Fair Value Gaps, confirms true inversions, filters weak setups, draws the full trade plan on the chart, and gives you a practical execution panel for manual or opt-in automated entries.

What This Product Does

Detects bullish and bearish IFVG setups from raw FVG inversions.

Measures FVG quality using gap size, displacement candle body strength, and range relative to ATR.

Builds a complete trade plan with Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward projection.

Lets you trade manually from a chart panel with pending or market execution modes.

Can place automatic orders only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.

Manages open trades with optional TP1 scale-out and break-even stop adjustment.

Key Features

IFVG Signal Engine : Finds FVG inversions and rejects stale or low-quality signals.

: Finds FVG inversions and rejects stale or low-quality signals. Quality Filters : Gap/ATR filter, candle body filter, candle range filter, clean-break filter, and inversion body filter.

: Gap/ATR filter, candle body filter, candle range filter, clean-break filter, and inversion body filter. Liquidity Sweep Logic : Optional requirement for a sweep before an IFVG becomes tradable.

: Optional requirement for a sweep before an IFVG becomes tradable. Higher Timeframe Structure Filter : Aligns signals with confirmed market structure on a higher timeframe.

: Aligns signals with confirmed market structure on a higher timeframe. Context Follow Filter : Requires local trend continuation or nearby support/resistance context.

: Requires local trend continuation or nearby support/resistance context. Manual-First Trading Panel : Adjust lots or risk percent, choose execution mode, choose broker TP target, and place trades directly from the chart.

: Adjust lots or risk percent, choose execution mode, choose broker TP target, and place trades directly from the chart. Optional Auto Trading : Automatic entries are available, but only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.

: Automatic entries are available, but only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel. Trade Plan Visualization : Draws IFVG zones, mitigation lines, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward boxes.

: Draws IFVG zones, mitigation lines, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward boxes. Position Management : Optional partial close at TP1 and automatic move of the remaining Stop-Loss to break-even.

: Optional partial close at TP1 and automatic move of the remaining Stop-Loss to break-even. Alerts : Popup, sound, push, email, and log alerts for fresh valid setups.

: Popup, sound, push, email, and log alerts for fresh valid setups. Session Tools : Session filter, session ranges, session dividers, and optional session dashboard.

: Session filter, session ranges, session dividers, and optional session dashboard. ChartPrime-Style S/R Boxes: Volume-based support and resistance context directly on the chart.

Why Traders Use It

It helps you trade IFVG setups with more structure and less guesswork.

It keeps discretionary control in your hands instead of forcing full automation.

It combines signal discovery, filtering, execution, and trade management in one chart workspace.

It is designed for practical trading flow, not just visual marking.

Best For

IFVG traders who want a manual execution assistant.

Price action traders who use liquidity sweeps and market structure.

MT5 users who want trade plans and chart context without building a custom workflow.

Traders who want optional automation without giving up control.

Main Workflow

Select your signal timeframe and filters. Wait for a fresh validated IFVG setup. Review Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, and TP2 directly on the chart. Adjust lots or risk on the trading panel. Choose pending or market execution. Place the trade manually, or arm auto-trading if that is part of your workflow. Let the built-in manager handle TP1 scale-out and break-even logic if enabled.

Important Notes

Automatic trading is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled by the user.

and must be explicitly enabled by the user. Signal quality and execution still depend on broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, and slippage.

Always test settings on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Summary

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is built for traders who want a cleaner, more disciplined IFVG workflow: detect the setup, validate the context, map the trade, and execute with control.