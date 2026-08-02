MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor • v1.06 • Prop Firm Risk Control Layer Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA Professional account protection for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. It monitors drawdown, open risk, news windows, trading sessions, manual trades, profit targets, and challenge progress in real time, then warns, locks, de-risks, deletes orders, or closes managed exposure according to your rules. Two draggable on-chart panels — Economic Calendar and Performance Stats — keep news planning and account analytics on the chart without leaving MT5. MT5 Expert Advisor Risk Manager, Not a Signal Robot FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • FundedNext • E8 Daily & Total DD MT5 Economic Calendar ForexFactory Feed Calendar Panel Stats Panel Chart News Markers Smart De-Risk Manual Trade Guard Smart Order Entry Draggable Dashboard

Built for Prop-Firm Traders This EA does not predict the market. It is a professional risk-enforcement layer designed to protect an account from avoidable rule breaches: daily drawdown violations, total drawdown violations, oversized trades, missing stop-losses, open-risk overload, trading during restricted news windows, and giving back a completed profit target. Challenge Traders Track Phase 1, Phase 2, and Funded status with built-in profile defaults and custom rule overrides. Funded Account Holders Lock the account after profit targets, drawdown events, or unsafe open-risk conditions. Manual + EA Hybrid Traders Protect dashboard trades, manual trades, pending orders, and strategy-EA exposure by symbol, magic, or account scope. VPS / Multi-Chart Users Master-instance lease and state recovery reduce duplicate execution risk after reconnects or chart reloads.

Core Protection Engine Daily Drawdown Limit Flexible baseline modes with optional prop-firm timezone day boundaries. Total Drawdown Limit Static or trailing account-level protection modes. Equity Protector Floating-loss money/percent threshold with optional lock and automatic close response. Profit Target Lock Locks trading after challenge or daily targets to prevent over-trading and giveback. Peak / Weekly / Monthly DD Optional peak-equity, weekly, monthly, and generic daily drawdown add-ons. Trade Count Limits Optional max trades per week/month with period rollover handling. Daily Loss Cooldown Pause new trading after heavy intraday loss usage. Configurable Rule Responses When professional action levels are enabled, daily DD, total DD, floating loss, profit target, open risk, and peak/period drawdown rules can each use: ALERT ONLY SOFT LOCK HARD LOCK Alert Only: warn and record the event while trading remains allowed.

warn and record the event while trading remains allowed. Soft Lock: block new trades and optionally delete pending orders while keeping positions open. Resolved soft locks can auto-unlock when conditions clear.

block new trades and optionally delete pending orders while keeping positions open. Resolved soft locks can auto-unlock when conditions clear. Hard Lock: delete managed orders, close managed exposure, and keep trading blocked.

delete managed orders, close managed exposure, and keep trading blocked. Optional popup, push, and email notifications for alerts and critical events.

Professional Trade Gate Smart Order infers BUY/SELL and Market/Limit/Stop from Entry/SL/TP and live quote, then validates each request through account state, time restrictions, order quality, and risk checks before execution. Account State Active locks, daily loss cooldown, daily/overall/time-block overrides, and master-instance status. Time Safety News blocks, session filters, rollover block, overnight guard, weekend guard, and Friday close guard. Order Quality Spread filter, symbol trade mode, lot normalization, broker stop/freeze distance, and free margin checks. Risk Limits Required SL, single-trade risk, total open SL risk, remaining drawdown headroom, portfolio SL projection, risk-buffer money, and projected-loss buffer guard. Exposure Limits Max single position lots, max total lots, max open positions, max pending orders with pre-trade rejection, currency exposure cap, and configurable limit actions (alert, close violations, or close all managed). Execution Retry Retry only on safe retcodes; ambiguous outcomes are reconciled before another account mutation is allowed.

News Protection Unified engine with MT5 Economic Calendar as default source, optional ForexFactory feed, manual schedule, and external feed. Configurable impact levels and pre/post news block windows.

Currency and keyword filters for focused event blocking.

Failure policy per source: allow, alert, or fail-closed block.

Optional pending-order delete and close-during-window actions.

On-chart markers and block zones for fast visual planning.

Session, Liquidity, and Time Filters Server-time or local-time session filtering with weekday rules.

Cross-midnight range support such as 22:00-02:00 .

Rollover, overnight, weekend, and Friday close guards.

Spread-spike blocking with optional cleanup actions.

Smart De-Risk When risk is elevated, Smart De-Risk can partially or fully reduce exposure before a full hard close is required. Supports partial close percentage and max actions per cycle.

Priority modes: largest risk, largest loss, largest volume, newest.

Stops when configured risk usage returns to target levels.

Floating On-Chart Panels Two draggable panels keep planning and analytics on chart. Economic Calendar Panel MT5 calendar view with impact toggles, currency filters, and event blocking controls. Performance Stats Panel Overview, report, comparison, and per-symbol performance from account deal history.

Manual Trade Guard and Pending Order Gate Protects manual and external-EA activity with independent checks for blocked-state trading, missing SL, and risk breaches. Supports account, symbol, magic, or symbol+magic scope.

Re-checks pending orders for SL, lot, exposure, and margin health.

Can delete unsafe pending orders and close missing-SL positions.

Management Scope and Symbol Filter Risk enforcement can target the whole account, the current chart symbol, a specific magic number, or symbol+magic together. An optional symbol allow-list further limits which instruments are actively managed. Calendar “All Pairs” expands event matching only and never bypasses this management boundary. Safety boundary: with the account-wide Master lease enabled, use Account or Magic scope so one view-only chart cannot leave another symbol unprotected. On MT5 Netting accounts, use Account or Current Symbol scope because a merged net position cannot be reliably divided by magic number. Unsafe combinations are rejected during initialization.

Dashboard and Controls Draggable, stateful dashboard with live risk metrics and action controls. Full View Risk monitor, trade gate, buttons, challenge state, diagnostics summary, calculator, export controls, and floating panel toggles. Compact View Reduced terminal-style layout for smaller charts while preserving key risk lines. Diagnostics View Configuration warnings, calendar status, retcodes, and recovery status. Mini View Minimal HUD for monitoring and emergency close access. Smart Place order button with pre-trade gate validation.

Emergency Close All/Delete Orders with confirmation and optional PIN.

Phase advance and manual override controls.

Calendar and Stats panel shortcuts.

Export of rule presets and challenge summary snapshots.

State Recovery and Execution Safety State Recovery Restores baseline, phase, lock state, overrides, cooldowns, dashboard position/mode, calculator state, risk-line state, and calendar panel state after reloads. Master Instance Lease A single atomic owner+expiry lease elects one account master; other charts become view-only. The lease records StateName and a material risk-configuration fingerprint, so an incompatible chart cannot take over after a crash or clean reload. Compatible backups show STANDBY READY; incompatible backups are reported before an outage. Intentional configuration migration uses the one-shot InpAcknowledgeMasterConfigChange input while no live owner exists. An account-wide in-flight fence also blocks a replacement Master while a synchronous broker call is still unresolved. Simulation Mode Log-only mode for validating rules without sending orders, closes, or deletes. Execution Reconciliation Token-based reconciliation avoids duplicate account mutations after ambiguous broker outcomes or restart events. Diagnostics Shows calendar refresh state, last trade retcode, close/delete failures, master owner, global-state health, and recovery status.

Reporting and Presets Export CSV reports for audit, daily summary, challenge progress, and presets. Import/export helps replicate settings across accounts or VPS. Audit trail for locks, alerts, trade actions, retries, and recovery.

Daily and challenge reports for drawdown and target tracking.

Preset import validation to prevent unsafe configuration commits.

Quick Start Attach EA on one chart and confirm management scope. Select prop-firm profile or load your preset. Set daily/total drawdown, open-risk, and time/news filters. Enable Smart De-Risk and choose desired response levels. Verify dashboard status, then start trading.

Who Should Use It? Prop-firm challenge traders who want strict drawdown discipline.

Funded account traders who want to protect payout periods and stop over-trading.

Manual traders who need an always-on safety layer around discretionary entries.

Strategy-EA users who want account-level guard rails independent of signal logic.

Traders managing multiple charts or VPS sessions who need state recovery and master-instance control.