VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is a manual-first MetaTrader 5 trading assistant built for traders who want a cleaner Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) workflow with structured trade planning, chart context, and optional automatic execution only when it is explicitly enabled by the user.

It scans the selected signal timeframe for raw Fair Value Gaps, confirms true inversions, filters weak setups, draws the full trade plan on the chart, and gives you a practical execution panel for manual or opt-in automated entries.

What This Product Does

  • Detects bullish and bearish IFVG setups from raw FVG inversions.
  • Measures FVG quality using gap size, displacement candle body strength, and range relative to ATR.
  • Builds a complete trade plan with Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward projection.
  • Lets you trade manually from a chart panel with pending or market execution modes.
  • Can place automatic orders only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.
  • Manages open trades with optional TP1 scale-out and break-even stop adjustment.

Key Features

  • IFVG Signal Engine: Finds FVG inversions and rejects stale or low-quality signals.
  • Quality Filters: Gap/ATR filter, candle body filter, candle range filter, clean-break filter, and inversion body filter.
  • Liquidity Sweep Logic: Optional requirement for a sweep before an IFVG becomes tradable.
  • Higher Timeframe Structure Filter: Aligns signals with confirmed market structure on a higher timeframe.
  • Context Follow Filter: Requires local trend continuation or nearby support/resistance context.
  • Manual-First Trading Panel: Adjust lots or risk percent, choose execution mode, choose broker TP target, and place trades directly from the chart.
  • Optional Auto Trading: Automatic entries are available, but only after you enable them in inputs and arm them on the panel.
  • Trade Plan Visualization: Draws IFVG zones, mitigation lines, Entry, SL, TP1, TP2, and risk/reward boxes.
  • Position Management: Optional partial close at TP1 and automatic move of the remaining Stop-Loss to break-even.
  • Alerts: Popup, sound, push, email, and log alerts for fresh valid setups.
  • Session Tools: Session filter, session ranges, session dividers, and optional session dashboard.
  • ChartPrime-Style S/R Boxes: Volume-based support and resistance context directly on the chart.

Why Traders Use It

  • It helps you trade IFVG setups with more structure and less guesswork.
  • It keeps discretionary control in your hands instead of forcing full automation.
  • It combines signal discovery, filtering, execution, and trade management in one chart workspace.
  • It is designed for practical trading flow, not just visual marking.

Best For

  • IFVG traders who want a manual execution assistant.
  • Price action traders who use liquidity sweeps and market structure.
  • MT5 users who want trade plans and chart context without building a custom workflow.
  • Traders who want optional automation without giving up control.

Main Workflow

  1. Select your signal timeframe and filters.
  2. Wait for a fresh validated IFVG setup.
  3. Review Entry, Stop-Loss, TP1, and TP2 directly on the chart.
  4. Adjust lots or risk on the trading panel.
  5. Choose pending or market execution.
  6. Place the trade manually, or arm auto-trading if that is part of your workflow.
  7. Let the built-in manager handle TP1 scale-out and break-even logic if enabled.

Important Notes

  • Automatic trading is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled by the user.
  • Signal quality and execution still depend on broker conditions, symbol specifications, spread, and slippage.
  • Always test settings on a demo account before using them on a live account.

Summary

VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is built for traders who want a cleaner, more disciplined IFVG workflow: detect the setup, validate the context, map the trade, and execute with control.

Рекомендуем также
Divine Assistant
Zhang Kai Xu
Утилиты
Core function Intelligent transaction management one-click opening and closing operation, which supports user-defined lots to set multiple closing modes: all closing, closing by direction and closing by profit and loss status. Professional risk control, real-time risk monitoring and spread control to avoid high-cost trading environment. Visual control panel has an intuitive graphical interface, and all functions can be operated with one button to display position information, profit and loss sta
FREE
Account Risk Manager
Marco Savia
Утилиты
Risk Manager – Account Protection Tool Risk Manager is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to protect your trading account by applying automatic risk management rules. This tool does not open trades . It continuously monitors your account and enforces predefined limits to help prevent excessive losses and maintain disciplined trading. Risk Manager works in the background and can manage positions opened by manual trading or other Expert Advisors. It is particularly useful for: • Manual tr
FREE
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (2)
Эксперты
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
FiT Panel Pro
Thonglak Janyakorn
Утилиты
Overview FiT Panel Pro is a professional-grade trade management panel designed for MetaTrader 5 traders who demand speed, precision, and full control over their trades. Built with a modern dark-theme UI, it combines one-click execution with advanced risk management, visual SL/TP drag lines, automatic Fibonacci-based levels, and comprehensive order management — all in a single, compact panel. Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, FiT Panel Pro gives you the edge you need to exec
FREE
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Утилиты
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
TradingCoPilot
Viktor Mitrofanov
Утилиты
Trading Co-Pilot для MetaTrader 5 Профессиональный менеджер позиций для ручной торговли Trading Co-Pilot — это интеллектуальный помощник для управления позициями, созданный для трейдеров, которые открывают сделки вручную и хотят автоматизировать контроль риска и прибыли. Он не открывает сделки. Он профессионально управляет ими. Вы отвечаете за вход. Co-Pilot отвечает за защиту и выход. Принцип работы После открытия ручной позиции советник автоматически: • Устанавливает Stop Loss • Выставляет Tak
FREE
Stamina HUD
Michele Todesco
Индикаторы
STAMINA HUD – Advanced Market & Trend Dashboard (MT5) STAMINA HUD   is a professional   market information panel   designed for traders who want   clarity, speed, and control   directly on the chart. It provides a   clean heads-up display (HUD)   with essential market data and   multi-timeframe trend direction , without cluttering the chart or generating trading signals. What STAMINA HUD Shows   Current Price   Spread (in real pips)   Today High–Low range (pips)   Average D
FREE
GOM Trade Manager
Wannapach Chinnaprapa
Утилиты
GOM Trade Manager helps you execute trades the way you want it. Works on all instruments Forex, Commodities, & Crypto. It helps you with lot calculations, spread addition and balance calculations so you can just focus on actual trading. For full automatic planned management, stackable triggers and spread widening protection >> check out GOM Trade Manager Pro . ------------------------------------------NOTABLE FEATURES------------------------------------------ You set everything based on bid
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Утилиты
OpenAllSymbolsSafe.mq5 — Умный скрипт для MetaTrader 5 Назначение: Автоматически открывает графики всех символов из Обзора рынка с применением шаблона default.tpl на текущем таймфрейме (TF) , предварительно закрывая все открытые графики (кроме текущего). Идеален для быстрого анализа множества инструментов без рутинных действий! Особенности: Автоматизация: Экономит время — открытие десятков графиков в один клик. Безопасность: Аккуратно закрывает лишние графики, сохраняя текущий акти
FREE
Quick Trade Panel Pro
Nicolas Olivier Menetrey
5 (1)
Утилиты
Панель торговли в один клик с автоматическим управлением лотом и риском Quick Trade Panel Pro — это интуитивно понятная торговая панель, разработанная для трейдеров, которые хотят быстро исполнять ордера, сохраняя полный контроль над рисками. Основные функции Автоматический расчёт размера лота на основе процента от доступной маржи Настраиваемый Stop Loss в пунктах, автоматически применяемый к каждой сделке Размер лота фиксируется во время серии сделок для обеспечения постоянного размера позиции
FREE
Price Action Auxiliary Indicator Kit 404
Hui Si Ma
Индикаторы
Price Action Auxiliary Indicator Suite 4-4 ATR/ATR% Numerical Indicators This is a set of price action auxiliary indicators that I use regularly in my trading, covering the basic needs of price action trading. It can be loaded and used on any instrument. A boon for manual price action trading, providing multiple auxiliary functions. Non-price action traders should purchase with caution, as this set of indicators does not provide any buy or sell signals; it is purely auxiliary. This indicator
FREE
GoldPulseZ
Mony Sath
Утилиты
GoldPulseZ v1.0 — Manual Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 GoldPulseZ is a professional manual trading assistant designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. Built for active traders who want full control of their entries while benefiting from smart trade management automation. Timeframe: M15 Broker: Any broker Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel — Instantly place Buy or Sell orders directly from the chart dashboard with your pre-set lot size, SL, and TP. Automatic Trailing Stop — Lo
ZumikoFx Trading Stats
Michal Piotr Kochanski
Индикаторы
ZumikoFX Trading Stats - Professional Account Dashboard Overview ZumikoFX Trading Stats is a comprehensive, real-time account monitoring dashboard designed for serious traders who need complete visibility of their trading performance. This indicator displays all crucial trading statistics in an elegant, easy-to-read panel positioned in the top-right corner of your chart. Key Features Complete Account Monitoring Balance & Equity - Real-time account status with current balance and equity includ
FREE
LT Trade Panel Lite
Thiago Duarte
4.59 (54)
Утилиты
LT Trade Panel Lite — Быстрое исполнение и бесплатная торговая панель LT Trade Panel Lite — это самая практичная и быстрая торговая панель для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для трейдеров, которым важна максимальная скорость при ручном исполнении сделок. Идеально подходит для дей-трейдинга на индексах, акциях и Форекс. Эта бесплатная версия предоставляет все необходимые инструменты для ведения профессиональной и точной торговли совершенно бесплатно. Что вы найдете в версии LITE: Мгновенное исп
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Утилиты
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk
Andrey Goida
Утилиты
GDS RiskLab TradeDesk Free Manual Trading Desk and Risk-Control Utility for MetaTrader 5 GDS RiskLab TradeDesk is a free chart-based utility for traders who want a cleaner manual trading workspace in MetaTrader 5. It is designed as a simple execution-support and risk-control panel. The goal is to keep the trading process more organized: review the chart, plan the trade, keep risk visible and execute manually with more structure. This tool does not generate buy or sell signals. It does not predic
FREE
Show Pips for MT5
Roman Podpora
4.48 (31)
Индикаторы
Данный информационный индикатор будет полезен тем, кто всегда хочет быть в курсе текущей ситуации на счете. VERSION MT 4 -  Больше полезных индикаторов Индикатор отображает такие данные, как прибыль в пунктах, процентах и валюте, а также спред по текущей паре и время до закрытия бара на текущем таймфрейме. Существует несколько вариантов расположения информационной строки на графике: Справа от цены (бегает за ценой); Как комментарий (в левом верхнем углу графика); В выбранном углу экрана. Так же
FREE
Easy Trade Executor
Sergey Ermolov
Утилиты
Easy Trade Executor — инструмент для быстрого расчета лота, открытия и сопровождения сделок в MT5. Размещайте уровни Open Price, Stop Loss и Take Profit прямо на графике, получайте автоматический расчет объема позиции и открывайте сделки с контролируемым риском всего за несколько кликов. Почему Easy Trade Executor? Easy Trade Executor создан для трейдеров, которые хотят не только рассчитывать риск, но и быстро управлять сделками на графике. Инструмент объединяет расчет позиции, открытие ордеро
Lot by Risk MT5
Sergey Vasilev
4.88 (16)
Утилиты
Торговая панель Lot by Risk предназначена для торговли вручную . Это альтернативное средство для отправки ордеров. Первая особенность панели –   удобное выставление ордеров при помощи контрольных линий. Вторая особенность – расчёт объёма сделки по заданному риску при наличии линии stop loss . Контрольные линии выставляются при помощи горячих клавиш: take profit – по умолчанию клавиша T ; price – по умолчанию клавиша P ; stop loss – по умолчанию клавиша S ; Настроить клавиши можно самостоятельно
FREE
Symbol Manager for MT5
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (3)
Утилиты
Менеджер символов или Сеточный менеджер, разработан для группировки ордеров в одну позицию (по символу и по направлению). Эта утилита будет полезна сеточникам и мультивалютникам, тем у кого может быть открыто множество ордеров по нескольким парам. Вы сможете видеть общее количество лотов, общую прибыль, и устанавливать виртуальные стоплосс и тейкпрфит. Для установки реального ТП (или СЛ) необходимо сначала задать виртуальное значение, а затем ввести в этой ячейке команду: "set". Если вы хотите
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, мощный Expert Advisor, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой эффективности за счет автоматизации управления уровнями стоп-лосса. Идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, этот EA гарантирует максимизацию ваших прибылей при минимизации рисков благодаря динамическим корректировкам уровней безубыточности и трейлинг-стопов. С Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5 трейдеры могут наслаждаться значительными преимуществами оптимизирован
FREE
PZ Trade Pad MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.46 (24)
Утилиты
Утилита PZ Trade Pad позволяет торговать с помощью панели прямо на ценовом графике. Продукт имеет встроенное управление риском и может работать с уже открытыми сделками. Возможность совершать сделки прямо на ценовом графике Управление капиталом Возможность установки стоп-уровней Закрытие всех открытых сделок в один клик Удаление всех отложенных ордеров в один клик Частичное закрытие прибыльных сделок в один клик Без входных параметров. Использование Утилита проста в использовании. Выберите знач
FREE
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Basic Theme Builder: Упростите Настройку Ваших Графиков Измените ваш торговый опыт с помощью индикатора Basic Theme Builder , универсального инструмента, предназначенного для упрощения настройки внешнего вида графиков в MetaTrader 5. Этот интуитивно понятный индикатор предлагает удобную панель, которая позволяет легко переключаться между различными темами и цветовыми схемами, улучшая как визуальную привлекательность, так и функциональность вашей торговой среды. Free MT4 version Индикатор Basic
FREE
Dynamic Candle Timer
Channaphat Yamuangmorn
Утилиты
Overview The Dynamic Candle Timer is a lightweight and efficient utility designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional candle timers that remain static in the corner of the chart, this indicator dynamically attaches to the current Bid price line. This allows traders to monitor the remaining candle time directly at the point of action, enhancing focus during fast-paced market movements. It is highly suitable for day traders and scalpers operating on XAUUSD, Forex, Crypto, or Indices. Key Feature
FREE
Position Size Caculator
Nguyen Van Chien
5 (3)
Утилиты
Calculating the volume of orders every time you create an order is an extremely important thing in risk management Let this tool simplify your work! ----------------------------------------------------- How to use? Attach the indicator to the chart and set its parameters:  Risk size in %  or money and Risk Reward Ratio. Click on the ON button and locate the horizontal line to your would-be StopLoss level. Options: Click on the Pending/Instant button to locate the horizontal line  to your would-b
FREE
Binary Profit Gainer
Myo Min Aung
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator is especially for the binary trading. Time frame is 1 minutes and exp time 5 or 3 minutes only. You must be use martingale 3 step. So you must put lots size is 10 % at most. You should use Mt2 trading platform to connect with my indicator to get more signal without human working. This indicator wining rate is over 80% but you may get 100% of profit by using martingale 3 step. You should use MT2 Trading Platform to connect meta trader platform and binary platform . You can get mt2
FREE
Candle Timer Countdown Pro
Kun Ming Xie
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown Pro отображает плавный и точный обратный отсчёт до закрытия текущей свечи с круговой шкалой прогресса, позволяющей мгновенно видеть оставшееся время. В отличие от обычных таймеров, которые замирают между тиками или сбиваются, данный индикатор использует интерполяцию серверного времени и обеспечивает плавную работу на всех таймфреймах от M1 до MN. Независимо от того, торгуете ли вы скальпинг на M1 или свинг на H4, точное знание времени закрытия свечи помогает правильно выбр
MACD Sniper Pro
Noppawat Tumjai
Эксперты
MACD Sniper Pro is an advanced automated trading system designed for traders seeking high-precision entries and robust risk management. By combining the classic momentum of MACD Crossover with a strict ADX Volatility Filter and Dynamic ATR Management , this EA completely eliminates emotional trading and filters out dangerous flat/sideways markets. Unlike standard MACD indicators that suffer during consolidation, MACD Sniper Pro verifies trend strength before entering and protects your capital us
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Equity monitor
Vasiliy Pritchin
Утилиты
Equity monitor Это простой информер изменения средств. Писал для себя, может кому пригодится... 1. Отображает изменение средств за день. Каждый день, при первом запуске терминала, запоминает текущие средства и в течении дня мониторит изменения. 2. Первого числа месяца, как же запоминает средства и, в течении месяца,  мониторит изменения. 3. Ну и отображает профит открытой позиции. Для работы  необходимо создать 4 глобальные переменные: gvarEqityDay , gvarEquityMonth , gvarMonth , gvarToday 
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Утилиты
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Скачать пробную версию приложения для демонстрационного аккаунта: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/750864 . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим р
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegram прямо в ваш счёт MetaTrader 5 . Поддерживаются как публичные, так
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Утилиты
Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
Другие продукты этого автора
SMC Price Action Patterns Indicator
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
SMC Price Action Patterns - MT5 Indicator Product Description MetaTrader 5 custom indicator SMC Price Action Patterns A chart overlay indicator for traders who want a structured view of Smart Money Concepts, market structure shifts, order block patterns, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, and key multi-timeframe price levels directly inside MetaTrader 5. BOS and CHoCH Internal and Swing Structure Order Block Finder Input-Controlled FVG Colors EQH and EQL Premium and Discount Zones Product Ov
FREE
Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA
Bo Wang
Утилиты
Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA Professional account protection for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. It monitors drawdown, open risk, news windows, trading sessions, manual trades, profit targets, and challenge progress in real time, then warns, locks, de-risks, deletes orders, or closes managed exposure according to your rules. Two draggable on-chart panels — Economic Calendar and Performance Stats — keep news planning and account analytics on the chart without leaving MT5. MT5 Expert Ad
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator MT5
Bo Wang
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator is an all-in-one floating trading panel Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for professional manual traders. It combines visual chart trading , automatic risk calculation , and advanced position management in one compact interface. Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk:Reward ratio. Drag the planning lines on the chart and the EA calculates the exact lot size for your selected risk percentage, equity, fixed-money risk, or fixed-lot workfl
ICT Market Structure Pro
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
ICT Market Structure Pro ICT Market Structure Pro is a Smart Money Concepts / ICT trading tool designed to automatically draw the most important structural and liquidity elements directly on the chart. The indicator helps traders read price action through an institutional lens by mapping market structure shifts, liquidity pools, order blocks, imbalances, premium/discount zones, and key ICT session windows in one place. It supports both single-timeframe and multi-timeframe analysis modes, with a
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator MT4
Bo Wang
Утилиты
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator is an all-in-one floating trading panel (Expert Advisor) designed for professional manual traders on MetaTrader 5. It combines Visual Chart Trading , Automatic Risk Calculation , and Advanced Position Management into a single, compact interface. Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk:Reward ratio. Simply drag lines on the chart, and the EA calculates the exact lot size to match your risk percentage, equity, or money target. Important Notes Th
MACD Divergence Radar Pro
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
MACD Divergence Radar Pro Multi-Symbol Divergence Scanner & Visual Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Regular & Hidden Divergence 20+ Pairs Simultaneous Scan One-Click Chart Opening Auto MACD Sub-Window Overview MACD Divergence Radar Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator that continuously scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes in real time. It identifies both regular and hidden MACD divergences — bullish and bearish — and presents all findings in a sleek, draggable on-chart d
Momentum Pulse MT5
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
Momentum Pulse MT5 – Strength-Based Candle Coloring Indicator with Fibonacci Zone TP/SL Momentum Pulse MT5 MT5 Indicator All Markets Non-Repainting Fibonacci TP/SL Momentum Pulse is a professional-grade multi-dimensional momentum strength indicator that colors each candle based on real market power rather than price alone. It classifies every bar into one of nine clearly defined strength states , provides built-in Fibonacci zone-based TP/SL levels , and includes a comprehensive set of signal qua
TrendGuard Pro MT5
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
TrendGuard Pro – Product Description (English) TrendGuard Pro Supertrend core · 11 confirmation guards · ATR-calculated SL/TP · 5,000-bar performance simulation · P&L pip labels · Symbol watermark · Draggable stats panel TrendGuard Pro is a professional-grade MT5 scalping indicator that fortifies every entry signal with up to 11 independent confirmation filters . False breakouts are systematically eliminated before an arrow ever appears on the chart, letting you trade only the highest-probabilit
SR Confluence Pro
Bo Wang
Индикаторы
Overview SR Confluence Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator for support & resistance and chart pattern analysis. It combines dual S&R engines (high-volume box engine + multi-timeframe pivot engine), automatic detection of 16+ classic chart patterns , and a confluence scoring system that rates how closely price structure and S&R levels align. Key levels, pattern structures, break/retest events, and high-quality setups are displayed directly on the chart. A draggable dashboard, multi-symbo
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв