CSI Currency Strength

The CSI Currency Strength indicator ranks all ten G10 currencies by momentum strength using a multi-lookback Z-score model, displayed as a live on-chart panel. Attached to any chart, it runs independently of the chart's symbol or timeframe.

The methodology follows the multi-horizon momentum framework from Asness, Moskowitz & Pedersen (2013), applied cross-sectionally to G10 currencies. Rather than comparing a single bar against the previous close — which introduces a cliff-edge artifact at each candle boundary — the model computes independent Z-scores across three separate lookback horizons and combines them with configurable weights. The result is a momentum ranking that is stable across the full candle cycle, not just at close.

How it works

For each currency, returns are calculated at three horizons: short (default 1 bar), mid (default 3 bars), and long (default 12 bars). A cross-sectional Z-score is computed independently for each horizon across all G10 currencies, then the three Z-scores are combined using configurable weights (default: 25% short / 35% mid / 40% long). The final composite score is mean-centered across the currency set, so the ranking sums to zero — the panel shows relative strength, not absolute direction.

Panel display

Ten rows, one per G10 currency, ranked from strongest to weakest:

  • CCY — currency label
  • INDEX — composite weighted Z-score
  • TRD — directional arrow indicating trend change from previous calculation
  • STRENGTH — horizontal bar chart, center-anchored, green for positive Z-score and red for negative, proportional to magnitude

The footer shows the chart symbol's base/quote pair Z-score delta — the spread between the two constituent currencies — as a direct read on the momentum differential driving the current pair.

Configurable inputs

  • Timeframe — any MT5 timeframe (default: D1)
  • Currency pairs list — full 36-pair G10 set by default, customizable
  • Lookback Short / Mid / Long — horizon lengths in bars (default: 1 / 3 / 12)
  • Weight Short / Mid / Long — horizon contribution weights (default: 0.25 / 0.35 / 0.40)
  • Panel position — X/Y coordinates
  • Font face, font sizes, row height

Part of the Global Investing suite

The same multi-lookback Z-score model powers the Currency Strength panel inside the Global Investing FX Terminal and the CSI sub-panel in the Institutional Risk Manager. This standalone version runs on any chart without requiring the full terminal.

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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