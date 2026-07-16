CSI Currency Strength
- Indicators
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Santiago Nicolas Pla CasuriagaGlobal Investing builds professional-grade FX analytics tools for MetaTrader 5, complemented by a self-updating web terminal at globalinvesting.github.io. The web terminal covers live G10 pricing, CFTC COT positioning, carry trade rankings, central bank policy bias and OIS-implied rate expectations
- Version: 4.5
- Updated: 16 July 2026
The CSI Currency Strength indicator ranks all ten G10 currencies by momentum strength using a multi-lookback Z-score model, displayed as a live on-chart panel. Attached to any chart, it runs independently of the chart's symbol or timeframe.
The methodology follows the multi-horizon momentum framework from Asness, Moskowitz & Pedersen (2013), applied cross-sectionally to G10 currencies. Rather than comparing a single bar against the previous close — which introduces a cliff-edge artifact at each candle boundary — the model computes independent Z-scores across three separate lookback horizons and combines them with configurable weights. The result is a momentum ranking that is stable across the full candle cycle, not just at close.
How it works
For each currency, returns are calculated at three horizons: short (default 1 bar), mid (default 3 bars), and long (default 12 bars). A cross-sectional Z-score is computed independently for each horizon across all G10 currencies, then the three Z-scores are combined using configurable weights (default: 25% short / 35% mid / 40% long). The final composite score is mean-centered across the currency set, so the ranking sums to zero — the panel shows relative strength, not absolute direction.
Panel display
Ten rows, one per G10 currency, ranked from strongest to weakest:
- CCY — currency label
- INDEX — composite weighted Z-score
- TRD — directional arrow indicating trend change from previous calculation
- STRENGTH — horizontal bar chart, center-anchored, green for positive Z-score and red for negative, proportional to magnitude
The footer shows the chart symbol's base/quote pair Z-score delta — the spread between the two constituent currencies — as a direct read on the momentum differential driving the current pair.
Configurable inputs
- Timeframe — any MT5 timeframe (default: D1)
- Currency pairs list — full 36-pair G10 set by default, customizable
- Lookback Short / Mid / Long — horizon lengths in bars (default: 1 / 3 / 12)
- Weight Short / Mid / Long — horizon contribution weights (default: 0.25 / 0.35 / 0.40)
- Panel position — X/Y coordinates
- Font face, font sizes, row height
Part of the Global Investing suite
The same multi-lookback Z-score model powers the Currency Strength panel inside the Global Investing FX Terminal and the CSI sub-panel in the Institutional Risk Manager. This standalone version runs on any chart without requiring the full terminal.