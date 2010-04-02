The Guardian Account Protector

Guardian Account Protector — the seatbelt for your trading account


Your robots have no brakes. Guardian is the brakes.


Guardian does not open trades. It has no grid, no martingale, and no entry logic of any kind. It does one job with complete discipline: it watches your ENTIRE account and enforces the risk limits you set, so that no robot, no strategy, and no bad day can destroy your balance.


Think of it like a seatbelt for the driver. A seatbelt does not steer the car and does not make the driver better. But when something goes wrong at speed, it is the difference between a bad day and a total loss. Every trader has stop losses on trades. Almost nobody has a seatbelt on the account itself. Guardian is that seatbelt.


ONE GUARDIAN, ALL YOUR ROBOTS

Attach Guardian to any single chart and it protects the whole account, no matter how many robots you run. One robot or ten, gold and forex together, plus your manual trades — Guardian sees every position from one place, because it watches account equity, not a chart. It does not matter which Expert Advisor opened a position or on which symbol. If the account crosses your limit, Guardian acts.


WHY WE BUILT IT

We stress-tested some of the most popular trading robots on identical conditions before building Guardian. The pattern was always the same: stop losses on every trade, and nothing watching the account as a whole. Ten perfectly respected stop losses in one day is still a ten-loss day. One system erased an entire test balance while every single trade had its own protection. The account is the blind spot. Guardian covers it.


WHAT GUARDIAN ENFORCES

Daily loss limit. Set it as a percent of day-start equity, a fixed money amount, or both. When it is hit, Guardian acts according to your chosen enforcement level and blocks further trading until the next day. It re-arms itself automatically at midnight.


Maximum drawdown halt. Measured either from the equity peak (trailing) or from the initial balance (static). This distinction matters, because different prop firms measure drawdown differently. An optional cooldown can resume protection automatically after a set number of hours.

Weekly loss limit. A brake very few tools offer.

Daily profit lock. Optional: when your account reaches a daily profit target, Guardian can bank the day and prevent giving the gains back.


PROP FIRM PRESETS — ONE CLICK

One input selects a complete preset: FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, E8, Topstep or MFF. Each preset loads the correct daily and maximum limits and, importantly, the correct drawdown measurement type for that firm. A safety buffer input lets Guardian trigger before the firm's official line, so slippage does not cost you the challenge. Custom mode gives you full manual control.


FIVE ENFORCEMENT LEVELS — YOUR PHILOSOPHY, YOUR CHOICE

  1. Alert only. Guardian watches and sends warnings to your phone, first at an early threshold you configure and again at the limit. It closes nothing. You remain in full control.
  2. Soft de-risk. On trigger, Guardian closes only part of your exposure, worst positions first, at a percentage you define. The bleeding is reduced while part of the position keeps its chance at recovery.
  3. Flatten. Everything in scope is closed once at the trigger.
  4. Neutralize. Flatten, and any new position another robot opens while the halt is active is closed as well.
  5. Nuclear. Flatten, then close every other chart in the terminal, which removes the offending Expert Advisors entirely. Intended for accounts where breaching a limit means termination anyway.

An additional option restricts closing actions to losing positions only, so profitable trades are left to run.

PROTECTIONS MOST UTILITIES DO NOT HAVE


News blackout. Guardian blocks new trading, and can optionally flatten, around high-impact USD events using the platform's built-in economic calendar. No external website, no setup.

Chaos guard. When volatility expands far beyond its recent normal range, Guardian can flatten and stand aside until conditions calm down.

Holiday guard. Optional year-end shutdown and a custom list of dates on which the account is kept flat, plus a Friday close-all hour.


AND THE DETAILS THAT MATTER

Early warnings to your phone at a configurable percentage of every limit, so you can act before Guardian does. Detection of positions running without a stop loss, with an optional automatic emergency stop loss applied by Guardian. A panic button on the chart that closes everything with one click. A position-count cap with automatic trimming and a total-lots exposure alarm. Restart persistence: the equity peak, daily anchor and halt state are stored and survive terminal restarts. A published global variable that any cooperating Expert Advisor can read to respect the halt. A live dashboard showing status, the exact remaining room before every limit in money, and weekly profit and loss.


HONEST ANSWERS BEFORE YOU BUY

A stop loss protects a trade. Guardian protects the account. These are different layers, and most account failures happen in the gap between them.

Guardian caps losses. It cannot create profits. If your robots lose money consistently, Guardian will make that visible quickly and keep the damage controlled — replacing those robots is still your decision. We say this plainly because you should not buy protection expecting it to be a strategy.


The platform does not allow one Expert Advisor to switch off another. Guardian enforces by closing positions, or in Nuclear mode by closing charts, which does remove the other Expert Advisors. Robots may keep trying to trade; Guardian keeps neutralizing them and notifies you.

Limits are triggers, not guarantees. Execution takes real time, and in fast markets the final closing price can land slightly beyond your line. Use the safety buffer input if your firm's limit is absolute.


The free demo version runs only in the Strategy Tester, which loads one Expert Advisor at a time and therefore cannot show Guardian protecting other robots. The demo shows the dashboard and inputs. The video in the screenshots section shows Guardian operating on a live account alongside a real trading robot.

Guardian never opens a trade. Not one line of entry logic exists in it.


QUICK START IN 60 SECONDS

  1. Attach Guardian Account Protector to any single chart. The symbol and timeframe of that chart do not matter. Use one instance per account only.
  2. Select a prop firm preset, or leave Custom and set your own daily loss and maximum drawdown limits.
  3. Choose your enforcement level. If unsure, start with Neutralize.
  4. Enable Allow Algo Trading and confirm the dashboard shows PROTECTING.
  5. Optional: register your MetaQuotes ID in the platform options to receive Guardian's warnings on your phone.

Works with any broker, any symbol, two-digit and three-digit quotes, hedging accounts, alongside any Expert Advisors and manual trading. VPS compatible.

Support is provided through the product comments and MQL5 chat. Questions are answered within 24 hours.

Built by Skyyard, Dubai. We publish what we can prove.

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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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