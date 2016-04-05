TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender

  • Utilities
  • Elham Afsharpour
    Elham Afsharpour

    Elham Afsharpour

    5 (2)
    I am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5

Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates.

Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API.

The utility does not open, close or modify trades.

Main features

  • New-position notifications with symbol, direction, volume, entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk, risk-to-reward ratio, time and position details
  • Optional chart screenshot for new positions
  • Screenshot and opening message sent together as one Telegram photo with caption
  • Position volume-increase notifications
  • Partial-close and full-close notifications
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit modification alerts
  • Separate break-even and trailing-stop detection
  • Risk-percentage change notifications
  • Updates can reply directly to the original opening message
  • Persistent message mapping after terminal restart
  • Manual trades, EA trades or selected magic numbers can be monitored
  • Include or exclude a specified magic number
  • Optional symbol-list filtering
  • Optional publishing of positions already open when the utility starts
  • Telegram forum-topic support
  • Optional account alias, account login and channel-address footer

Visual message editor

Create and edit every notification format directly on the chart.

The editor supports:

  • Normal text and multiline messages
  • Bold, italic and underline formatting
  • Emojis
  • Undo and redo
  • Message preview
  • Copy-and-paste input
  • Scrollable document editing
  • Insertable placeholders such as {symbol} , {direction} , {entry} , {sl} , {tp} , {volume} , {profit} , {risk_percent} , {rr} , {reason} , {time} , {position_id} and more
  • Separate templates for each notification type

Templates are stored locally and can be reloaded automatically.

On-chart control panel

The compact panel allows you to:

  • Pause or resume publishing
  • Enable or disable each notification type separately
  • Open the message editor
  • Preserve switch states after restarting MT5

Events can optionally remain queued while publishing is paused.

Reliable delivery

The utility communicates directly with the Telegram Bot API. No Python bridge, external application or DLL is required.

Failed messages are automatically retried, while stored reply mappings keep later trade updates connected to their original opening notification.

Setup

  1. Create a Telegram bot using BotFather.
  2. Add the bot to your private chat, group or channel.
  3. Enter your bot token and chat ID in the utility settings.
  4. Add https://api.telegram.org to the allowed WebRequest URLs in MetaTrader 5.
  5. Attach the utility to one chart and enable Algo Trading.

Recommended market positioning

Many basic Telegram notifiers focus mainly on trade opening and closing, while more advanced alternatives add partial closes, modifications, screenshots or customizable text.

The strongest points to emphasize for this product are:

  • A visual, Word-style message editor instead of long template inputs
  • Individual on-chart switches for every notification type
  • Detailed trade-lifecycle reporting, including volume increases, break-even, trailing stops and risk changes
  • Persistent threaded replies to the original opening post
  • A single screenshot post with the opening message used as its caption
  • Flexible manual-trade, magic-number and symbol filtering
  • Direct Telegram connection without an external bridge

I avoided profit promises, superlative claims, external links and decorative emojis in the ready-to-paste description, matching current MQL5 Market presentation rules.


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基于Goodtrade/GoodX 券商推出的黄金双仓对冲套利的交易模型/策略/系统，在日常的操作遇到的问题： 1、B账户跟随A账户即刻下单。 2：A账户 下单后  B账户 自动抄写止损止盈。 3：A账户平仓B账户同时平仓。 4：B账户平仓A账户也平仓。 5：不利点差下拒绝下单。 6：增加有利点值因子。 通过解决以上问题，改变了熬夜、手工出错、长期盯盘、紧张、恐慌、担心、睡眠不足、饮食不规律、精力不足等问题 目前解决这些问题后,有效提升了工作效率和盈利比例，由原来月10%盈利率提升到月45%的最佳盈利率。 原来的一名交易员只能管理操作两组账户，通过此EA提高到操作管理高达16组交易账户，或许你可以超越我们的记录，期待你的经验交流。 此EA分为： GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy A       GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy B     是一个组合EA，假设您购买的额  GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   A  必须同时购买 GoodtradeGoodX Tradercropy   B  两个组合使用会到最佳效果。   
BOTON para trading manual
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
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El EA Boton pone botones de Buy y Sell en la pantalla Ideal para usuarios que habren muchas ordenes y diferentes pares 9 botones buy desde 0.01 al 0.09 y 9 botones sell de 0.01 al 0.09 9 botones buy desde 0.1 al 0.9 y 9 botones sell de 0.1 al 0.9 Boton Close buy y sell Boton Close buy positivos y Boton Sell positivos Boton Close buy negativos y Boton Sell negativos un boton close all y botones buy de 1, 5 y 10 y botones de sell 1,5, 10
MK Trade Helper mt5
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Отличный помощник для тех кто грамотно распоряжается своими рисками. Данный помощник просто не заменим если у вас всегда должен быть фиксированный риск на сделку. Помогает автоматически высчитывать лот в зависимости от вашего риска. Теперь можно не беспокоиться о том каким будет ваш Stoploss, риск всегда будет одинаковый. Считает объем сделок как для рыночных ордеров так и для отложенных. Удобный и интуитивно понятный интерфейс, так же есть некоторые дополнительные функции для упрощения вашей то
FTMO Sniper 7
Vyacheslav Izvarin
Utilities
Dedicated for FTMO and other Prop Firms Challenges 2020-2024 Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Best results on GOLD and US100  Use any Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before  US HIGH NEWS, reopen 2 minutes after Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday Recommended time to trade 09:00-21:00 GMT+3 For Prop Firms MUST use special  Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------
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Introducing TEAB Builder - The Ultimate MT5 Expert Advisor for Profoundly Profitable and Customizable Trading!     Are you ready to take your trading to the next level? Meet TEAB Builder, an advanced MT5 Expert Advisor designed to provide unparalleled flexibility, high-profit potential, and an array of powerful features to enhance your trading experience. With TEAB Builder, you can effortlessly trade with any indicator signal, allowing you to capitalize on a wide range of trading strategies.  
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