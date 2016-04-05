TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender
- Utilities
-
Elham AfsharpourI am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5
Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates.
Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API.
The utility does not open, close or modify trades.
Main features
- New-position notifications with symbol, direction, volume, entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk, risk-to-reward ratio, time and position details
- Optional chart screenshot for new positions
- Screenshot and opening message sent together as one Telegram photo with caption
- Position volume-increase notifications
- Partial-close and full-close notifications
- Stop Loss and Take Profit modification alerts
- Separate break-even and trailing-stop detection
- Risk-percentage change notifications
- Updates can reply directly to the original opening message
- Persistent message mapping after terminal restart
- Manual trades, EA trades or selected magic numbers can be monitored
- Include or exclude a specified magic number
- Optional symbol-list filtering
- Optional publishing of positions already open when the utility starts
- Telegram forum-topic support
- Optional account alias, account login and channel-address footer
Visual message editor
Create and edit every notification format directly on the chart.
The editor supports:
- Normal text and multiline messages
- Bold, italic and underline formatting
- Emojis
- Undo and redo
- Message preview
- Copy-and-paste input
- Scrollable document editing
- Insertable placeholders such as {symbol} , {direction} , {entry} , {sl} , {tp} , {volume} , {profit} , {risk_percent} , {rr} , {reason} , {time} , {position_id} and more
- Separate templates for each notification type
Templates are stored locally and can be reloaded automatically.
On-chart control panel
The compact panel allows you to:
- Pause or resume publishing
- Enable or disable each notification type separately
- Open the message editor
- Preserve switch states after restarting MT5
Events can optionally remain queued while publishing is paused.
Reliable delivery
The utility communicates directly with the Telegram Bot API. No Python bridge, external application or DLL is required.
Failed messages are automatically retried, while stored reply mappings keep later trade updates connected to their original opening notification.
Setup
- Create a Telegram bot using BotFather.
- Add the bot to your private chat, group or channel.
- Enter your bot token and chat ID in the utility settings.
- Add https://api.telegram.org to the allowed WebRequest URLs in MetaTrader 5.
- Attach the utility to one chart and enable Algo Trading.
Recommended market positioning
Many basic Telegram notifiers focus mainly on trade opening and closing, while more advanced alternatives add partial closes, modifications, screenshots or customizable text.
The strongest points to emphasize for this product are:
- A visual, Word-style message editor instead of long template inputs
- Individual on-chart switches for every notification type
- Detailed trade-lifecycle reporting, including volume increases, break-even, trailing stops and risk changes
- Persistent threaded replies to the original opening post
- A single screenshot post with the opening message used as its caption
- Flexible manual-trade, magic-number and symbol filtering
- Direct Telegram connection without an external bridge
I avoided profit promises, superlative claims, external links and decorative emojis in the ready-to-paste description, matching current MQL5 Market presentation rules.