TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender

Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5

Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates.

Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API.

The utility does not open, close or modify trades.

Main features

New-position notifications with symbol, direction, volume, entry, Stop Loss, Take Profit, risk, risk-to-reward ratio, time and position details

Optional chart screenshot for new positions

Screenshot and opening message sent together as one Telegram photo with caption

Position volume-increase notifications

Partial-close and full-close notifications

Stop Loss and Take Profit modification alerts

Separate break-even and trailing-stop detection

Risk-percentage change notifications

Updates can reply directly to the original opening message

Persistent message mapping after terminal restart

Manual trades, EA trades or selected magic numbers can be monitored

Include or exclude a specified magic number

Optional symbol-list filtering

Optional publishing of positions already open when the utility starts

Telegram forum-topic support

Optional account alias, account login and channel-address footer

Visual message editor

Create and edit every notification format directly on the chart.

The editor supports:

Normal text and multiline messages

Bold, italic and underline formatting

Emojis

Undo and redo

Message preview

Copy-and-paste input

Scrollable document editing

Insertable placeholders such as {symbol} , {direction} , {entry} , {sl} , {tp} , {volume} , {profit} , {risk_percent} , {rr} , {reason} , {time} , {position_id} and more

Separate templates for each notification type

Templates are stored locally and can be reloaded automatically.

On-chart control panel

The compact panel allows you to:

Pause or resume publishing

Enable or disable each notification type separately

Open the message editor

Preserve switch states after restarting MT5

Events can optionally remain queued while publishing is paused.

Reliable delivery

The utility communicates directly with the Telegram Bot API. No Python bridge, external application or DLL is required.

Failed messages are automatically retried, while stored reply mappings keep later trade updates connected to their original opening notification.

Setup

Create a Telegram bot using BotFather. Add the bot to your private chat, group or channel. Enter your bot token and chat ID in the utility settings. Add https://api.telegram.org to the allowed WebRequest URLs in MetaTrader 5. Attach the utility to one chart and enable Algo Trading.

Recommended market positioning

Many basic Telegram notifiers focus mainly on trade opening and closing, while more advanced alternatives add partial closes, modifications, screenshots or customizable text.

The strongest points to emphasize for this product are:

A visual, Word-style message editor instead of long template inputs

Individual on-chart switches for every notification type

Detailed trade-lifecycle reporting, including volume increases, break-even, trailing stops and risk changes

Persistent threaded replies to the original opening post

A single screenshot post with the opening message used as its caption

Flexible manual-trade, magic-number and symbol filtering

Direct Telegram connection without an external bridge

I avoided profit promises, superlative claims, external links and decorative emojis in the ready-to-paste description, matching current MQL5 Market presentation rules.