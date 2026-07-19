Monte Carlo Equity Projection

Monte Carlo Equity Projection runs a bootstrap simulation on your account's own closed-trade history and projects a percentile cone of future equity paths directly on the chart — no assumed return distribution, no external data feed.

Attach it to any chart and it reads your account's real closed deals via the native MT5 API, resamples them thousands of times with replacement, and plots the realistic range of outcomes your current statistics imply — not a fixed backtest line. All computation runs locally; there is no external server, no WebRequest, and no internet permission required.

Why resampling, not a single backtest

A backtest report shows one path: what happened, in the order it happened. It doesn't show what could have happened if the same trades had landed in a different sequence, or how much of the result rode on a handful of outlier wins or losses. Bootstrap resampling addresses this directly: it reshuffles the same population of closed trades thousands of times, producing a distribution of plausible equity curves instead of a single one. The width of that distribution — not just its median — is what indicates whether an edge is statistically robust enough to justify scaling up, or whether the current track record is too thin or too lucky to conclude much yet.

Methodology

The simulator draws from your closed deals with replacement (bootstrap resampling — no assumed return distribution), running a configurable number of simulations (default: 10,000) to project a configurable number of forward trades (default: 500). Percentile bands (p5, p25, p50, p75, p95) are plotted as a cone over the account equity curve, with faint background paths showing individual raw simulation runs.

Risk metrics strip

A full statistics panel sits below the cone:

  • Account history — trades, win rate, profit factor, expectancy, standard deviation
  • Returns (projected) — median (p50), scenario p5/p95, VaR 95%, CVaR 95%
  • Drawdown & risk — average DD, DD p95/p99, Calmar ratio, worst losing streak at p95
  • Probabilities — probability of gain, probability of DD >30%, probability of DD >50%, probability of ruin (balance falling below 20% of starting capital)

Checklist verdict

A configurable checklist (minimum trade count, profit factor, max tolerable p95 drawdown, max ruin probability, minimum probability of gain) rolls into a single tradeable / caution / needs review / not tradeable verdict, so you get a one-glance read on whether your current statistics support scaling up — or whether you need more data first.

Configurable inputs

  • History filter — days of history to include (0 = all available), filter to this chart's symbol only
  • Simulation — bootstrap simulations to run, trades to project, reference capital for % calculations, random seed
  • Risk thresholds — minimum closed trades, minimum profit factor, max tolerable DD at p95, max ruin probability, minimum probability of gain
  • Panel — full color customization (accents, background, border, dividers, text)
  • One-click CSV export of results — saved to the shared MT5 Common\Files folder (accessible via File → Open Data Folder, one level up from the terminal-specific folder), named ESI_<symbol>_<date>.csv

Part of the Global Investing suite

Complements the Institutional Risk Manager and Global Investing FX Terminal — where the Risk Manager handles execution and the Terminal provides macro context, Monte Carlo Equity Projection answers a different question: given your actual trading statistics so far, what's the realistic range of outcomes ahead, and does your edge currently meet a bar worth scaling?

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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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