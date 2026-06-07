Gold Nexus Prime EA

Gold Nexus Prime is a professional XAUUSD breakout EA featuring single-entry execution, predefined Stop Loss protection, and a disciplined risk-management approach. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, and No Hedging. Designed for traders seeking long-term automated trading with controlled risk and sustainable growth.

Ideal For

✔ Beginner Traders

✔ Experienced Traders

✔ Passive Investors

✔ Traders Seeking a Non-Grid Solution

✔ Traders Who Avoid Martingale Systems

✔ Long-Term Automated Trading Enthusiasts

Advantages

Clean and transparent trading logic

No dangerous recovery systems

Defined Stop Loss on every trade

High-quality breakout entries

Easy to configure and operate

Suitable for long-term deployment

Designed specifically for the unique behavior of XAUUSD

Here is the setfile i recommend



