Gold Nexus Prime EA

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Gold Nexus Prime is a professional XAUUSD breakout EA featuring single-entry execution, predefined Stop Loss protection, and a disciplined risk-management approach. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, and No Hedging. Designed for traders seeking long-term automated trading with controlled risk and sustainable growth.
Ideal For
✔ Beginner Traders
✔ Experienced Traders
✔ Passive Investors
✔ Traders Seeking a Non-Grid Solution
✔ Traders Who Avoid Martingale Systems
✔ Long-Term Automated Trading Enthusiasts
Advantages
- Clean and transparent trading logic
- No dangerous recovery systems
- Defined Stop Loss on every trade
- High-quality breakout entries
- Easy to configure and operate
- Suitable for long-term deployment
- Designed specifically for the unique behavior of XAUUSD
Here is the setfile i recommend
Files:
gnp_setup.set 1 kb