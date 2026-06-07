Gold Nexus Prime EA
My Trading

Gold Nexus Prime EA

7 June 2026, 06:11
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
0
122

Gold Nexus Prime is a professional XAUUSD breakout EA featuring single-entry execution, predefined Stop Loss protection, and a disciplined risk-management approach. No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging, and No Hedging. Designed for traders seeking long-term automated trading with controlled risk and sustainable growth.

Ideal For

✔ Beginner Traders

✔ Experienced Traders

✔ Passive Investors

✔ Traders Seeking a Non-Grid Solution

✔ Traders Who Avoid Martingale Systems

✔ Long-Term Automated Trading Enthusiasts

Advantages

  • Clean and transparent trading logic
  • No dangerous recovery systems
  • Defined Stop Loss on every trade
  • High-quality breakout entries
  • Easy to configure and operate
  • Suitable for long-term deployment
  • Designed specifically for the unique behavior of XAUUSD
Here is the setfile i recommend


Files:
gnp_setup.set  1 kb
#gold, breakout, expert advisor