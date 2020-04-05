Gold Nexus Prime

TRADED LIVE FOR NEARLY 2 YEARS

Discounted price.  The price will increase soon

Live Performance

Gold Nexus Prime is not a newly created trading robot.

The core strategy behind this EA has been traded on live accounts for nearly two years before being released to the public.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD, Gold Nexus Prime focuses on disciplined breakout trading, strict risk management, and long-term account sustainability.

WHY GOLD NEXUS PRIME?

✔ Optimized for XAUUSD
✔ Breakout-Based Trading Strategy
✔ Single Entry Execution
✔ Built-In Stop Loss Protection
✔ Fixed Lot Trading
✔ No Grid System
✔ No Martingale
✔ No Averaging
✔ No Hedging
✔ 24-Hour Market Monitoring
✔ Compatible with Most MT5 Brokers

✔ Suitable for Beginners and Professional Traders

RISK MANAGEMENT FIRST

  • Many automated trading systems rely on Grid, Martingale, or Averaging techniques to recover losses.
  • Gold Nexus Prime takes a different approach.
  • Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, ensuring that risk is always controlled from the moment a trade is executed.
  • The objective is simple:
  • Protect capital first. Pursue profits second.

STRATEGY OVERVIEW

  • Gold Nexus Prime uses a breakout-based trading methodology specifically optimized for XAUUSD.
  • The system waits for high-probability market conditions before executing a single position with predefined risk parameters.
  • This approach helps avoid excessive exposure while maintaining consistency during changing market conditions.

    Recommended Settings


    WHO IS THIS EA FOR?

    Gold Nexus Prime is designed for traders who prefer:

    ✔ Controlled risk

    ✔ Transparent execution

    ✔ Long-term consistency

    ✔ No dangerous recovery systems

    ✔ Professional money management

    IMPORTANT

    Gold Nexus Prime does NOT use:

    ❌ Grid

    ❌ Martingale

    ❌ Averaging

    ❌ High-Risk Recovery Systems

    Every trade is executed with a predefined risk structure designed to protect trading capital during adverse market conditions.

    FINAL THOUGHT

    If you are looking for a disciplined XAUUSD trading system built around risk control, transparency, and long-term sustainability, Gold Nexus Prime was created for you.



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    InfinityPro
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Эксперты
    This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
    Dark Eagle MT4
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Эксперты
    Dark Eagle   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a   High Operating Frequency . Dark Eagle is based on   MACD, Moving Average and also Price Action . The expert advisor is able to get a very high-rate of winning trades. This Expert Advisor has Build In News Filter and Also Time Filter.  This feature is to prevent EA from opening positions when there is high news impact which is dangerous for trading The basic strategy
    Zone Breakout
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Эксперты
    This Expert Advisor is built on a Breakout trading strategy , one of the most widely used and consistently profitable approaches in the market. The EA identifies breakout opportunities from key Support and Resistance levels , calculated with precise logic to significantly reduce the risk of false breakouts. To further enhance performance, this EA is equipped with a dynamic trailing stop system , allowing profits to be secured while giving trades enough room to grow—helping prevent winning positi
    Gold Dominion
    Agus Wahyu Pratomo
    Эксперты
    Gold Dominion Advanced Gold Trading System for MT5 Gold Dominion is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD traders who prioritize consistency, capital protection, and long-term performance. Built upon an advanced market analysis engine, Gold Dominion identifies high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. The system is engineered to avoid excessive trading activity and focuses only on selected market conditions where statistical advantag
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