Smart Grid Adaptive
- Experts
- Bayu Ramadhanis
Version: 1.36
Updated: 25 December 2025
- Activations: 5
Revolutionary Adaptive Grid System with Smart Hedge Protection.
Perfect For:
-
Gold traders looking for automated scalping
-
Investors wanting portfolio diversification
-
Traders seeking high-frequency strategies with risk management
Key Features:
-
Dual Signal System: Combines RSI (M5) + Moving Average (M15) for precise entries
-
Adaptive Martingale Grid: Automatically adjusts lot sizes based on market conditions
-
Smart Hedge Protection: Auto-hedge triggers at 30% DD to protect your capital
-
Basket Take Profit: Closes all positions when total profit target is reached
-
License Protection: Built-in expiry system with warning notifications
Recomendation Trade:
Pair : XAUUSD
Timeframe : M1
Account : Cent Account
Min Balance : 2000cent
CORE TRADING LOGIC EXPLAINED
1. DUAL SIGNAL CONFIRMATION SYSTEM
Why it works: Combines trend (MA) with momentum (RSI) for high-probability entries
-
Trend Filter (M15):
-
Fast MA (14) vs Slow MA (50) determines primary trend direction
-
Only trades in the direction of the trend
-
Eliminates counter-trend noise
-
-
Timing Signal (M5 RSI):
-
7-period RSI for faster reaction on M1 timeframe
-
BUY when RSI ≤ 35 (oversold in uptrend)
-
SELL when RSI ≥ 65 (overbought in downtrend)
-
Avoids chasing price at extremes
-
Mathematical Precision Behind Recovery:
Layer 1: 0.05 lot
Layer 2: 0.07 lot (0.05 + 0.02)
Layer 3: 0.09 lot (0.05 + 0.04)
...
Layer 8: 0.19 lot (0.05 + 0.14)
Grid Placement Logic:
-
Each new limit order placed 250 points (25 pips) from previous position
-
Smart distance adjustment based on broker's stop level
-
Automatic pending order cleanup to prevent order pileup
The Risk Management Breakthrough:
Condition to Trigger Hedge:
1. Drawdown reaches 30% of account balance
2. Maximum martingale layers (8) already deployed
3. No opposite positions exist
Hedge Execution:
-
Opens opposite position with lot size equal to last martingale layer
-
Creates "basket" of BUY and SELL positions
-
Allows market to move in either direction profitably
Advanced Exit Strategy:
-
Total Basket TP: Closes ALL positions when $10 total profit reached
-
Partial Basket TP (Hedge Mode): Closes only profitable side, letting losing side recover
-
Daily Profit Tracking: Monitors performance on 24-hour basis
Prevents "Invalid Volume" Errors:
-
Automatically adjusts lot size to broker's step requirements
-
Validates minimum/maximum lot constraints
-
Rounds to correct decimal places (0.01, 0.05, 0.1, etc.)
Risk Warning: This EA uses martingale and hedging strategies. Trade with caution and use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.REAL WORLD SCENARIO EXAMPLE
Market Condition: XAUUSD in uptrend, temporary pullback
1. SIGNAL GENERATION:
- MA Fast (14) > MA Slow (50) ✓
- Price pulls back to MA Fast ✓
- RSI drops to 32 (oversold) ✓
- BUY signal confirmed!
2. GRID DEPLOYMENT:
- Layer 1: BUY 0.05 @ $1950
- Price drops 25 pips
- Layer 2: BUY Limit 0.07 @ $1947.5
- Price drops another 25 pips
- Layer 3: BUY Limit 0.09 @ $1945 (continues to maximum 8 layers)
3. HEDGE PROTECTION (if needed):
- If DD reaches 30% after 8 layers
- Opens SELL position with 0.19 lot
- Creates balanced basket
4. PROFIT TAKING:
- Market reverses upward
- BUY positions become profitable
- Closes all at $10 total profit
Gold's Unique Characteristics:
-
High Volatility: 250-point grid catches natural fluctuations
-
Trend Persistence: MA filter keeps you trending direction
-
Liquidity: Tight spreads allow frequent scalping
-
News Sensitivity: RSI timing avoids extreme news spikes
Mathematical Edge:
-
Recovery factor of 2.0 (lot doubles every 2 layers)
-
8-layer limit prevents catastrophic losses
-
30% DD trigger protects before margin call
Built-In Safeguards:
-
Max Exposure Limit: 0.19 lot maximum (controlled risk)
-
DD Circuit Breaker: Hedge activates at 30% drawdown
-
Time Protection: No overnight overexposure
-
Broker Compliance: Adapts to individual broker rules
Profit Potential:
-
Daily Target: 2-3% account growth
-
Monthly Target: 20-30% consistent returns
-
Win Rate: 65-75% through trend confirmation
For setting the recommendation parameters, you can see it in the Screenshot section.
