Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA

Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA

Professional account protection for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. It monitors drawdown, open risk, news windows, trading sessions, manual trades, profit targets, and challenge progress in real time, then warns, locks, de-risks, deletes orders, or closes managed exposure according to your rules. Two draggable on-chart panels — Economic Calendar and Performance Stats — keep news planning and account analytics on the chart without leaving MT5.

MT5 Expert Advisor Risk Manager, Not a Signal Robot FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • FundedNext • E8 Daily & Total DD MT5 Economic Calendar ForexFactory Feed Calendar Panel Stats Panel Chart News Markers Smart De-Risk Manual Trade Guard Smart Order Entry Draggable Dashboard

Built for Prop-Firm Traders

This EA does not predict the market. It is a professional risk-enforcement layer designed to protect an account from avoidable rule breaches: daily drawdown violations, total drawdown violations, oversized trades, missing stop-losses, open-risk overload, trading during restricted news windows, and giving back a completed profit target.
Challenge Traders Track Phase 1, Phase 2, and Funded status with built-in profile defaults and custom rule overrides.
Funded Account Holders Lock the account after profit targets, drawdown events, or unsafe open-risk conditions.
Manual + EA Hybrid Traders Protect dashboard trades, manual trades, pending orders, and strategy-EA exposure by symbol, magic, or account scope.
VPS / Multi-Chart Users Master-instance lease and state recovery reduce duplicate execution risk after reconnects or chart reloads.

Core Protection Engine

Daily Drawdown Limit Flexible baseline modes with optional prop-firm timezone day boundaries.
Total Drawdown Limit Static or trailing account-level protection modes.
Equity Protector Floating-loss money/percent threshold with optional lock and automatic close response.
Profit Target Lock Locks trading after challenge or daily targets to prevent over-trading and giveback.
Peak / Weekly / Monthly DD Optional peak-equity, weekly, monthly, and generic daily drawdown add-ons.
Trade Count Limits Optional max trades per week/month with period rollover handling.
Daily Loss Cooldown Pause new trading after heavy intraday loss usage.

Configurable Rule Responses

When professional action levels are enabled, daily DD, total DD, floating loss, profit target, open risk, and peak/period drawdown rules can each use: ALERT ONLY SOFT LOCK HARD LOCK

  • Alert Only: warn and record the event while trading remains allowed.
  • Soft Lock: block new trades and optionally delete pending orders while keeping positions open. Resolved soft locks can auto-unlock when conditions clear.
  • Hard Lock: delete managed orders, close managed exposure, and keep trading blocked.
  • Optional popup, push, and email notifications for alerts and critical events.

Professional Trade Gate

Smart Order infers BUY/SELL and Market/Limit/Stop from Entry/SL/TP and live quote, then validates each request through account state, time restrictions, order quality, and risk checks before execution.

Account State Active locks, daily loss cooldown, daily/overall/time-block overrides, and master-instance status.
Time Safety News blocks, session filters, rollover block, overnight guard, weekend guard, and Friday close guard.
Order Quality Spread filter, symbol trade mode, lot normalization, broker stop/freeze distance, and free margin checks.
Risk Limits Required SL, single-trade risk, total open SL risk, remaining drawdown headroom, portfolio SL projection, risk-buffer money, and projected-loss buffer guard.
Exposure Limits Max single position lots, max total lots, max open positions, max pending orders with pre-trade rejection, currency exposure cap, and configurable limit actions (alert, close violations, or close all managed).
Execution Retry Retry only on safe retcodes; ambiguous outcomes are reconciled before another account mutation is allowed.

News Protection

Unified engine with MT5 Economic Calendar as default source, optional ForexFactory feed, manual schedule, and external feed.

  • Configurable impact levels and pre/post news block windows.
  • Currency and keyword filters for focused event blocking.
  • Failure policy per source: allow, alert, or fail-closed block.
  • Optional pending-order delete and close-during-window actions.
  • On-chart markers and block zones for fast visual planning.

Session, Liquidity, and Time Filters

  • Server-time or local-time session filtering with weekday rules.
  • Cross-midnight range support such as 22:00-02:00 .
  • Rollover, overnight, weekend, and Friday close guards.
  • Spread-spike blocking with optional cleanup actions.

Smart De-Risk

When risk is elevated, Smart De-Risk can partially or fully reduce exposure before a full hard close is required.

  • Supports partial close percentage and max actions per cycle.
  • Priority modes: largest risk, largest loss, largest volume, newest.
  • Stops when configured risk usage returns to target levels.

Floating On-Chart Panels

Two draggable panels keep planning and analytics on chart.

Economic Calendar Panel MT5 calendar view with impact toggles, currency filters, and event blocking controls.
Performance Stats Panel Overview, report, comparison, and per-symbol performance from account deal history.

Manual Trade Guard and Pending Order Gate

Protects manual and external-EA activity with independent checks for blocked-state trading, missing SL, and risk breaches.

  • Supports account, symbol, magic, or symbol+magic scope.
  • Re-checks pending orders for SL, lot, exposure, and margin health.
  • Can delete unsafe pending orders and close missing-SL positions.

Management Scope and Symbol Filter

Risk enforcement can target the whole account, the current chart symbol, a specific magic number, or symbol+magic together. An optional symbol allow-list further limits which instruments are actively managed. Calendar “All Pairs” expands event matching only and never bypasses this management boundary.

Safety boundary: with the account-wide Master lease enabled, use Account or Magic scope so one view-only chart cannot leave another symbol unprotected. On MT5 Netting accounts, use Account or Current Symbol scope because a merged net position cannot be reliably divided by magic number. Unsafe combinations are rejected during initialization.

Challenge Progress Tracker

Tracks phase state and evaluation progress for common prop-firm workflows.

  • Built-in profiles: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8.
  • Manual phase advance with validation gates before transition.
  • Custom profile mode for user-defined rule sets.

Rule presets reviewed against official firm material on 2 August 2026. Built-in profiles are starting points; the trader's official account dashboard and contract remain authoritative.

Official rule references: FTMO, FundingPips 1-Step Flex, FundingPips 2-Step Standard, FundingPips 2-Step Pro, FundingPips 2-Step Flex, The5ers High Stakes, FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, and E8 Pro Forex.

Dashboard and Controls

Draggable, stateful dashboard with live risk metrics and action controls.

Full View Risk monitor, trade gate, buttons, challenge state, diagnostics summary, calculator, export controls, and floating panel toggles.
Compact View Reduced terminal-style layout for smaller charts while preserving key risk lines.
Diagnostics View Configuration warnings, calendar status, retcodes, and recovery status.
Mini View Minimal HUD for monitoring and emergency close access.
  • Smart Place order button with pre-trade gate validation.
  • Emergency Close All/Delete Orders with confirmation and optional PIN.
  • Phase advance and manual override controls.
  • Calendar and Stats panel shortcuts.
  • Export of rule presets and challenge summary snapshots.

State Recovery and Execution Safety

State Recovery Restores baseline, phase, lock state, overrides, cooldowns, dashboard position/mode, calculator state, risk-line state, and calendar panel state after reloads.
Single Active Instance A short atomic owner+expiry lease allows only one PFRM chart to control an account at a time. Other charts wait in view-only mode only while that instance is active. After a chart is closed or stops responding, its lease expires and another chart takes over automatically, even when its settings differ. An account-wide in-flight fence still prevents duplicate execution while a synchronous broker call is unresolved.
Simulation Mode Log-only mode for validating rules without sending orders, closes, or deletes.
Execution Reconciliation Token-based reconciliation avoids duplicate account mutations after ambiguous broker outcomes or restart events.
Diagnostics Shows calendar refresh state, last trade retcode, close/delete failures, master owner, global-state health, and recovery status.

Reporting and Presets

Export CSV reports for audit, daily summary, challenge progress, and presets. Import/export helps replicate settings across accounts or VPS.

  • Audit trail for locks, alerts, trade actions, retries, and recovery.
  • Daily and challenge reports for drawdown and target tracking.
  • Preset import validation to prevent unsafe configuration commits.

Quick Start

  1. Attach EA on one chart and confirm management scope.
  2. Select prop-firm profile or load your preset.
  3. Set daily/total drawdown, open-risk, and time/news filters.
  4. Enable Smart De-Risk and choose desired response levels.
  5. Verify dashboard status, then start trading.

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop-firm challenge traders who want strict drawdown discipline.
  • Funded account traders who want to protect payout periods and stop over-trading.
  • Manual traders who need an always-on safety layer around discretionary entries.
  • Strategy-EA users who want account-level guard rails independent of signal logic.
  • Traders managing multiple charts or VPS sessions who need state recovery and master-instance control.

Important Notes

Prop-firm rules change. Built-in profiles are convenience presets, not a guarantee that every account type, country-specific rule, payout rule, or newly updated firm policy is covered. Always compare the EA settings with your official firm dashboard and contract.
Risk disclaimer: This product does not guarantee challenge success, funded account retention, or loss prevention. Execution can be affected by slippage, spread spikes, broker restrictions, rejected orders, terminal connectivity, and market gaps. Forex, futures, indices, commodities, and CFDs involve substantial risk.

For multi-chart operation, keep the default Account scope with the Master lease. If you intentionally disable the lease, every instance can mutate the account and must be configured and supervised separately.

If a broker replaces order comments and an ambiguous operation cannot be positively reconciled, inspect the account and history first, then use InpClearUnknownExecutionOnInit once as an explicit operator acknowledgement and return it to false immediately.

This source layout intentionally uses the sibling dependencies ../mt5EconomicCalendar and ../mt5statispanel . Keep both folders beside this EA project when compiling or moving the source tree.

This product is not affiliated with or endorsed by FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8, or any other prop firm named in the description.

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疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
实用工具
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
作者的更多信息
SMC Price Action Patterns Indicator
Bo Wang
指标
SMC Price Action Patterns - MT5 Indicator Product Description MetaTrader 5 custom indicator SMC Price Action Patterns A chart overlay indicator for traders who want a structured view of Smart Money Concepts, market structure shifts, order block patterns, fair value gaps, equal highs and lows, and key multi-timeframe price levels directly inside MetaTrader 5. BOS and CHoCH Internal and Swing Structure Order Block Finder Input-Controlled FVG Colors EQH and EQL Premium and Discount Zones Product Ov
FREE
VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro
Bo Wang
实用工具
VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro VoidFlow IFVG Trade Assistant Pro is a manual-first MetaTrader 5 trading assistant built for traders who want a cleaner Inverse Fair Value Gap (IFVG) workflow with structured trade planning, chart context, and optional automatic execution only when it is explicitly enabled by the user. It scans the selected signal timeframe for raw Fair Value Gaps, confirms true inversions, filters weak setups, draws the full trade plan on the c
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator MT5
Bo Wang
实用工具
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator is an all-in-one floating trading panel Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built for professional manual traders. It combines visual chart trading , automatic risk calculation , and advanced position management in one compact interface. Stop calculating lot sizes manually. Stop guessing your Risk:Reward ratio. Drag the planning lines on the chart and the EA calculates the exact lot size for your selected risk percentage, equity, fixed-money risk, or fixed-lot workfl
ICT Market Structure Pro
Bo Wang
指标
ICT Market Structure Pro Try   Demo   before purchase! ICT Market Structure Pro 是一款基于 Smart Money Concepts / ICT 交易模型开发的市场结构分析指标，用于在图表上自动绘制关键结构、流动性、订单块、失衡区域以及交易时段，帮助交易者用更系统的方式解读价格行为。 该指标支持 单时间框架 与 多时间框架（MTF） 两种分析模式，内置实时信息面板、多时间框架偏向矩阵（MTF Matrix）、共振分数、市场叙述、一键图表切换按钮，以及每个事件只报一次的智能报警系统。无论你是做日内交易、波段交易，还是希望将 ICT 逻辑接入自动化策略，本指标都可以作为完整的图表分析工具。 主要功能 Swing Structure / Internal Structure BOS / CHoCH / iBOS / iCHoCH （虚线 + 文字标注） HH / HL / LH / LL BSL / SSL EQH / EQL / EQH-BSL / EQL-SSL OB / iOB / VOB / BB /
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator MT4
Bo Wang
实用工具
Trade Assistant Risk Calculator 是一款专为专业手动交易者设计的一体化浮动交易面板（EA 智能交易系统），适用于 MetaTrader 5。它将 可视化图表交易 、 自动风险计算 和 高级仓位管理 融合于一个简洁的界面中。 不再手动计算手数，不再猜测风险回报比。您只需在图表上拖动线条，EA 即可自动计算精确手数，匹配您的风险百分比、净值或资金目标。 重要说明 本产品是 EA 智能交易系统 ，不是指标。将其附加到任意图表即可激活浮动面板。 必须启用算法交易 （MetaTrader 5 → 选项 → EA交易 → 允许算法交易），EA 才能下单和管理订单。 面板支持 拖拽移动 （按住标题栏拖动）和 最小化 （点击标题栏的"–"按钮）。 适用于 实盘账户和模拟账户 。策略测试器不支持基于图表事件的 EA，请使用模拟账户进行测试。 支持 对冲（Hedging）和净额结算（Netting） 账户类型。 核心功能 1. 可视化下单与交互式图表覆盖层 拖拽交易： 三条交互式趋势线（入场线、止损线、止盈线）自动显示在图表上，跨越 40% 图表宽度。只需拖动即可设定您的目标
MACD Divergence Radar Pro
Bo Wang
指标
MACD Divergence Radar Pro Multi-Symbol Divergence Scanner & Visual Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 Regular & Hidden Divergence 20+ Pairs Simultaneous Scan One-Click Chart Opening Auto MACD Sub-Window Overview MACD Divergence Radar Pro is a professional-grade divergence detection indicator that continuously scans multiple currency pairs and timeframes in real time. It identifies both regular and hidden MACD divergences — bullish and bearish — and presents all findings in a sleek, draggable on-chart d
Momentum Pulse MT5
Bo Wang
指标
Momentum Pulse MT5 – 动量脉冲强度蜡烛图指标 (含斐波那契区域TP/SL) Momentum Pulse MT5 MT5 指标 全市场通用 不重绘 斐波那契 TP/SL Momentum Pulse 是一款专业级多维动量强度分析指标。它将市场噪音转化为清晰的 9级强度状态 ， 内置 斐波那契区域TP/SL系统 自动计算止盈止损， 并提供完整的 信号质量过滤器 。 核心理念 传统蜡烛图只反映单根K线的开高低收，缺乏对市场 真实动量 的描述。 Momentum Pulse 基于以下五个维度，对每根蜡烛进行综合强度评分： 维度 权重 含义 效率比率 (Efficiency Ratio) 32 % 净位移 / 路径总长度，衡量价格运动效率 实体压力 (Body Pressure) 22 % 多空实体占比，反映买卖方控盘力度 位置因子 (Location Factor) 18 % 收盘价在窗口高低点中的相对位置 趋势偏差 (Trend Bias) 18 % 快慢EMA差值经tanh归一化，反映趋势方向 脉冲强度 (Impulse) 10 % 净位移 / 平均真实波幅，衡量
TrendGuard Pro MT5
Bo Wang
指标
TrendGuard Pro – 产品介绍（中文） TrendGuard Pro — 11重过滤趋势剥头皮指标 超级趋势核心 · 11层确认过滤 · ATR自动止盈止损 · 5000根K线历史胜率统计 · 点数盈亏标注 · 品种水印 · 可拖拽面板 · 多通道实时提醒 TrendGuard Pro 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 短线交易指标，将经典的 Supertrend（超级趋势） 算法作为核心信号引擎，并在信号展示前强制通过多达 11 个独立确认过滤器 。 彻底消除假突破与震荡噪音，使图表上每一个箭头都代表最高概率的入场时机。 适用于 M1–D1 任意时间周期。 策略逻辑概述 指标的核心为 Supertrend 算法 （基于 ATR 的动态支撑/压力线），用于识别趋势方向与反转点。 每个候选信号随后被逐一送入最多 11 个独立过滤器 ——任何一个过滤器不通过， 信号即被废除，绝不画箭头。通过全部过滤器后，系统将根据 ATR 自动计算 入场价、止损位（SL）和止盈位（TP）。止盈止损矩形区域为可选功能，默认关闭。 信号生成流程 Supertrend 翻转 — 空翻多（-1→
SR Confluence Pro
Bo Wang
指标
Overview SR Confluence Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator for support & resistance and chart pattern analysis. It combines dual S&R engines (high-volume box engine + multi-timeframe pivot engine), automatic detection of 16+ classic chart patterns , and a confluence scoring system that rates how closely price structure and S&R levels align. Key levels, pattern structures, break/retest events, and high-quality setups are displayed directly on the chart. A draggable dashboard, multi-symbo
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