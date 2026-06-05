Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA

Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA

Professional account protection for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. It monitors drawdown, open risk, news windows, trading sessions, manual trades, profit targets, and challenge progress in real time, then warns, locks, de-risks, deletes orders, or closes managed exposure according to your rules. Two draggable on-chart panels — Economic Calendar and Performance Stats — keep news planning and account analytics on the chart without leaving MT5.

MT5 Expert Advisor Risk Manager, Not a Signal Robot FTMO • FundingPips • The5ers • FundedNext • E8 Daily & Total DD MT5 Economic Calendar ForexFactory Feed Calendar Panel Stats Panel Chart News Markers Smart De-Risk Manual Trade Guard Smart Order Entry Draggable Dashboard

Built for Prop-Firm Traders

This EA does not predict the market. It is a professional risk-enforcement layer designed to protect an account from avoidable rule breaches: daily drawdown violations, total drawdown violations, oversized trades, missing stop-losses, open-risk overload, trading during restricted news windows, and giving back a completed profit target.
Challenge Traders Track Phase 1, Phase 2, and Funded status with built-in profile defaults and custom rule overrides.
Funded Account Holders Lock the account after profit targets, drawdown events, or unsafe open-risk conditions.
Manual + EA Hybrid Traders Protect dashboard trades, manual trades, pending orders, and strategy-EA exposure by symbol, magic, or account scope.
VPS / Multi-Chart Users Master-instance lease and state recovery reduce duplicate execution risk after reconnects or chart reloads.

Core Protection Engine

Daily Drawdown Limit Flexible baseline modes with optional prop-firm timezone day boundaries.
Total Drawdown Limit Static or trailing account-level protection modes.
Equity Protector Floating-loss money/percent threshold with optional lock and automatic close response.
Profit Target Lock Locks trading after challenge or daily targets to prevent over-trading and giveback.
Peak / Weekly / Monthly DD Optional peak-equity, weekly, monthly, and generic daily drawdown add-ons.
Trade Count Limits Optional max trades per week/month with period rollover handling.
Daily Loss Cooldown Pause new trading after heavy intraday loss usage.

Configurable Rule Responses

When professional action levels are enabled, daily DD, total DD, floating loss, profit target, open risk, and peak/period drawdown rules can each use: ALERT ONLY SOFT LOCK HARD LOCK

  • Alert Only: warn and record the event while trading remains allowed.
  • Soft Lock: block new trades and optionally delete pending orders while keeping positions open. Resolved soft locks can auto-unlock when conditions clear.
  • Hard Lock: delete managed orders, close managed exposure, and keep trading blocked.
  • Optional popup, push, and email notifications for alerts and critical events.

Professional Trade Gate

Smart Order infers BUY/SELL and Market/Limit/Stop from Entry/SL/TP and live quote, then validates each request through account state, time restrictions, order quality, and risk checks before execution.

Account State Active locks, daily loss cooldown, daily/overall/time-block overrides, and master-instance status.
Time Safety News blocks, session filters, rollover block, overnight guard, weekend guard, and Friday close guard.
Order Quality Spread filter, symbol trade mode, lot normalization, broker stop/freeze distance, and free margin checks.
Risk Limits Required SL, single-trade risk, total open SL risk, remaining drawdown headroom, portfolio SL projection, risk-buffer money, and projected-loss buffer guard.
Exposure Limits Max single position lots, max total lots, max open positions, max pending orders with pre-trade rejection, currency exposure cap, and configurable limit actions (alert, close violations, or close all managed).
Execution Retry Retry only on safe retcodes; ambiguous outcomes are reconciled before another account mutation is allowed.

News Protection

Unified engine with MT5 Economic Calendar as default source, optional ForexFactory feed, manual schedule, and external feed.

  • Configurable impact levels and pre/post news block windows.
  • Currency and keyword filters for focused event blocking.
  • Failure policy per source: allow, alert, or fail-closed block.
  • Optional pending-order delete and close-during-window actions.
  • On-chart markers and block zones for fast visual planning.

Session, Liquidity, and Time Filters

  • Server-time or local-time session filtering with weekday rules.
  • Cross-midnight range support such as 22:00-02:00 .
  • Rollover, overnight, weekend, and Friday close guards.
  • Spread-spike blocking with optional cleanup actions.

Smart De-Risk

When risk is elevated, Smart De-Risk can partially or fully reduce exposure before a full hard close is required.

  • Supports partial close percentage and max actions per cycle.
  • Priority modes: largest risk, largest loss, largest volume, newest.
  • Stops when configured risk usage returns to target levels.

Floating On-Chart Panels

Two draggable panels keep planning and analytics on chart.

Economic Calendar Panel MT5 calendar view with impact toggles, currency filters, and event blocking controls.
Performance Stats Panel Overview, report, comparison, and per-symbol performance from account deal history.

Manual Trade Guard and Pending Order Gate

Protects manual and external-EA activity with independent checks for blocked-state trading, missing SL, and risk breaches.

  • Supports account, symbol, magic, or symbol+magic scope.
  • Re-checks pending orders for SL, lot, exposure, and margin health.
  • Can delete unsafe pending orders and close missing-SL positions.

Management Scope and Symbol Filter

Risk enforcement can target the whole account, the current chart symbol, a specific magic number, or symbol+magic together. An optional symbol allow-list further limits which instruments are actively managed. Calendar “All Pairs” expands event matching only and never bypasses this management boundary.

Safety boundary: with the account-wide Master lease enabled, use Account or Magic scope so one view-only chart cannot leave another symbol unprotected. On MT5 Netting accounts, use Account or Current Symbol scope because a merged net position cannot be reliably divided by magic number. Unsafe combinations are rejected during initialization.

Challenge Progress Tracker

Tracks phase state and evaluation progress for common prop-firm workflows.

  • Built-in profiles: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8.
  • Manual phase advance with validation gates before transition.
  • Custom profile mode for user-defined rule sets.

Rule presets reviewed against official firm material on 2 August 2026. Built-in profiles are starting points; the trader's official account dashboard and contract remain authoritative.

Official rule references: FTMO, FundingPips 1-Step Flex, FundingPips 2-Step Standard, FundingPips 2-Step Pro, FundingPips 2-Step Flex, The5ers High Stakes, FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, and E8 Pro Forex.

Dashboard and Controls

Draggable, stateful dashboard with live risk metrics and action controls.

Full View Risk monitor, trade gate, buttons, challenge state, diagnostics summary, calculator, export controls, and floating panel toggles.
Compact View Reduced terminal-style layout for smaller charts while preserving key risk lines.
Diagnostics View Configuration warnings, calendar status, retcodes, and recovery status.
Mini View Minimal HUD for monitoring and emergency close access.
  • Smart Place order button with pre-trade gate validation.
  • Emergency Close All/Delete Orders with confirmation and optional PIN.
  • Phase advance and manual override controls.
  • Calendar and Stats panel shortcuts.
  • Export of rule presets and challenge summary snapshots.

State Recovery and Execution Safety

State Recovery Restores baseline, phase, lock state, overrides, cooldowns, dashboard position/mode, calculator state, risk-line state, and calendar panel state after reloads.
Single Active Instance A short atomic owner+expiry lease allows only one PFRM chart to control an account at a time. Other charts wait in view-only mode only while that instance is active. After a chart is closed or stops responding, its lease expires and another chart takes over automatically, even when its settings differ. An account-wide in-flight fence still prevents duplicate execution while a synchronous broker call is unresolved.
Simulation Mode Log-only mode for validating rules without sending orders, closes, or deletes.
Execution Reconciliation Token-based reconciliation avoids duplicate account mutations after ambiguous broker outcomes or restart events.
Diagnostics Shows calendar refresh state, last trade retcode, close/delete failures, master owner, global-state health, and recovery status.

Reporting and Presets

Export CSV reports for audit, daily summary, challenge progress, and presets. Import/export helps replicate settings across accounts or VPS.

  • Audit trail for locks, alerts, trade actions, retries, and recovery.
  • Daily and challenge reports for drawdown and target tracking.
  • Preset import validation to prevent unsafe configuration commits.

Quick Start

  1. Attach EA on one chart and confirm management scope.
  2. Select prop-firm profile or load your preset.
  3. Set daily/total drawdown, open-risk, and time/news filters.
  4. Enable Smart De-Risk and choose desired response levels.
  5. Verify dashboard status, then start trading.

Who Should Use It?

  • Prop-firm challenge traders who want strict drawdown discipline.
  • Funded account traders who want to protect payout periods and stop over-trading.
  • Manual traders who need an always-on safety layer around discretionary entries.
  • Strategy-EA users who want account-level guard rails independent of signal logic.
  • Traders managing multiple charts or VPS sessions who need state recovery and master-instance control.

Important Notes

Prop-firm rules change. Built-in profiles are convenience presets, not a guarantee that every account type, country-specific rule, payout rule, or newly updated firm policy is covered. Always compare the EA settings with your official firm dashboard and contract.
Risk disclaimer: This product does not guarantee challenge success, funded account retention, or loss prevention. Execution can be affected by slippage, spread spikes, broker restrictions, rejected orders, terminal connectivity, and market gaps. Forex, futures, indices, commodities, and CFDs involve substantial risk.

For multi-chart operation, keep the default Account scope with the Master lease. If you intentionally disable the lease, every instance can mutate the account and must be configured and supervised separately.

If a broker replaces order comments and an ambiguous operation cannot be positively reconciled, inspect the account and history first, then use InpClearUnknownExecutionOnInit once as an explicit operator acknowledgement and return it to false immediately.

This source layout intentionally uses the sibling dependencies ../mt5EconomicCalendar and ../mt5statispanel . Keep both folders beside this EA project when compiling or moving the source tree.

This product is not affiliated with or endorsed by FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8, or any other prop firm named in the description.

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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Утилиты
Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Bo Wang
Индикаторы
Overview SR Confluence Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator for support & resistance and chart pattern analysis. It combines dual S&R engines (high-volume box engine + multi-timeframe pivot engine), automatic detection of 16+ classic chart patterns , and a confluence scoring system that rates how closely price structure and S&R levels align. Key levels, pattern structures, break/retest events, and high-quality setups are displayed directly on the chart. A draggable dashboard, multi-symbo
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