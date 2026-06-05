Prop Firm Risk Manager PRO EA
- Утилиты
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- Версия: 1.8
- Обновлено: 10 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Professional account protection for prop-firm challenges and funded accounts. It monitors drawdown, open risk, news windows, trading sessions, manual trades, profit targets, and challenge progress in real time, then warns, locks, de-risks, deletes orders, or closes managed exposure according to your rules. Two draggable on-chart panels — Economic Calendar and Performance Stats — keep news planning and account analytics on the chart without leaving MT5.
Built for Prop-Firm Traders
Core Protection Engine
Configurable Rule Responses
When professional action levels are enabled, daily DD, total DD, floating loss, profit target, open risk, and peak/period drawdown rules can each use: ALERT ONLY SOFT LOCK HARD LOCK
- Alert Only: warn and record the event while trading remains allowed.
- Soft Lock: block new trades and optionally delete pending orders while keeping positions open. Resolved soft locks can auto-unlock when conditions clear.
- Hard Lock: delete managed orders, close managed exposure, and keep trading blocked.
- Optional popup, push, and email notifications for alerts and critical events.
Professional Trade Gate
Smart Order infers BUY/SELL and Market/Limit/Stop from Entry/SL/TP and live quote, then validates each request through account state, time restrictions, order quality, and risk checks before execution.
News Protection
Unified engine with MT5 Economic Calendar as default source, optional ForexFactory feed, manual schedule, and external feed.
- Configurable impact levels and pre/post news block windows.
- Currency and keyword filters for focused event blocking.
- Failure policy per source: allow, alert, or fail-closed block.
- Optional pending-order delete and close-during-window actions.
- On-chart markers and block zones for fast visual planning.
Session, Liquidity, and Time Filters
- Server-time or local-time session filtering with weekday rules.
- Cross-midnight range support such as 22:00-02:00 .
- Rollover, overnight, weekend, and Friday close guards.
- Spread-spike blocking with optional cleanup actions.
Smart De-Risk
When risk is elevated, Smart De-Risk can partially or fully reduce exposure before a full hard close is required.
- Supports partial close percentage and max actions per cycle.
- Priority modes: largest risk, largest loss, largest volume, newest.
- Stops when configured risk usage returns to target levels.
Floating On-Chart Panels
Two draggable panels keep planning and analytics on chart.
Manual Trade Guard and Pending Order Gate
Protects manual and external-EA activity with independent checks for blocked-state trading, missing SL, and risk breaches.
- Supports account, symbol, magic, or symbol+magic scope.
- Re-checks pending orders for SL, lot, exposure, and margin health.
- Can delete unsafe pending orders and close missing-SL positions.
Management Scope and Symbol Filter
Risk enforcement can target the whole account, the current chart symbol, a specific magic number, or symbol+magic together. An optional symbol allow-list further limits which instruments are actively managed. Calendar “All Pairs” expands event matching only and never bypasses this management boundary.
Safety boundary: with the account-wide Master lease enabled, use Account or Magic scope so one view-only chart cannot leave another symbol unprotected. On MT5 Netting accounts, use Account or Current Symbol scope because a merged net position cannot be reliably divided by magic number. Unsafe combinations are rejected during initialization.
Challenge Progress Tracker
Tracks phase state and evaluation progress for common prop-firm workflows.
- Built-in profiles: FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8.
- Manual phase advance with validation gates before transition.
- Custom profile mode for user-defined rule sets.
Rule presets reviewed against official firm material on 2 August 2026. Built-in profiles are starting points; the trader's official account dashboard and contract remain authoritative.
Official rule references: FTMO, FundingPips 1-Step Flex, FundingPips 2-Step Standard, FundingPips 2-Step Pro, FundingPips 2-Step Flex, The5ers High Stakes, FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, and E8 Pro Forex.
Dashboard and Controls
Draggable, stateful dashboard with live risk metrics and action controls.
- Smart Place order button with pre-trade gate validation.
- Emergency Close All/Delete Orders with confirmation and optional PIN.
- Phase advance and manual override controls.
- Calendar and Stats panel shortcuts.
- Export of rule presets and challenge summary snapshots.
State Recovery and Execution Safety
Reporting and Presets
Export CSV reports for audit, daily summary, challenge progress, and presets. Import/export helps replicate settings across accounts or VPS.
- Audit trail for locks, alerts, trade actions, retries, and recovery.
- Daily and challenge reports for drawdown and target tracking.
- Preset import validation to prevent unsafe configuration commits.
Quick Start
- Attach EA on one chart and confirm management scope.
- Select prop-firm profile or load your preset.
- Set daily/total drawdown, open-risk, and time/news filters.
- Enable Smart De-Risk and choose desired response levels.
- Verify dashboard status, then start trading.
Who Should Use It?
- Prop-firm challenge traders who want strict drawdown discipline.
- Funded account traders who want to protect payout periods and stop over-trading.
- Manual traders who need an always-on safety layer around discretionary entries.
- Strategy-EA users who want account-level guard rails independent of signal logic.
- Traders managing multiple charts or VPS sessions who need state recovery and master-instance control.
Important Notes
For multi-chart operation, keep the default Account scope with the Master lease. If you intentionally disable the lease, every instance can mutate the account and must be configured and supervised separately.
If a broker replaces order comments and an ambiguous operation cannot be positively reconciled, inspect the account and history first, then use InpClearUnknownExecutionOnInit once as an explicit operator acknowledgement and return it to false immediately.
This source layout intentionally uses the sibling dependencies ../mt5EconomicCalendar and ../mt5statispanel . Keep both folders beside this EA project when compiling or moving the source tree.
This product is not affiliated with or endorsed by FTMO, FundingPips, The5ers, FundedNext, E8, or any other prop firm named in the description.