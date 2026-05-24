THV Volume Profile MT5
- 指标
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Trong Khanh PhanAbout Me:
I am a professional trader and MQL5 developer with years of experience creating automated trading systems and indicators for the global trading community. My focus is on building reliable, efficient, and easy-to-use tools for traders of all levels.
- 版本: 1.2
- 更新: 1 六月 2026
- 激活: 5
Hi Traders,
THV Volume Profile is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to reveal where the market is truly trading. By displaying detailed volume distribution directly on the chart, it helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones, institutional accumulation areas, breakout levels, and hidden liquidity regions with precision.
The indicator automatically calculates and plots:
- Point of Control (POC)
- Value Area High (VAH)
- Value Area Low (VAL)
With customizable profile precision, adjustable profile width, multi-timeframe support, and both Real Volume & Tick Volume compatibility, THV Volume Profile adapts perfectly to scalping, intraday, swing, and smart money trading strategies.
Key Features:
- Interactive drag-and-drop volume profile range
- Real-time POC, VAH, and VAL visualization
- Multi-timeframe analysis
- Clean and professional chart display
- Ideal for Gold, Forex, Indices, and Crypto markets
Whether you trade breakouts, reversals, supply & demand, or liquidity-based strategies, THV Volume Profile gives you a deeper understanding of market structure and trader positioning.Happy trading !