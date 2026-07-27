Propfirm Rules Manager

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PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5
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Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in.

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Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: 

PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER.ex5   

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the   PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER.ex5  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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You already know how to trade.

That's not why prop firm accounts get blown. They get blown because a single session ran too long. Because you were watching the chart and not the drawdown. Because you knew the rule — you just couldn't watch both at the same time.

Prop Firm Rules Manager watches the rules so you don't have to.

It runs silently on any MT5 chart, tracks every rule your prop firm enforces, and closes everything the moment a limit is hit — whether you are at your screen or not. Not as a replacement for discipline. As a guarantee that one bad session doesn't undo weeks of work.

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WHAT IT COVERS
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Most risk managers cover daily loss and maximum drawdown. That is the floor. The full set of rules that actually trip traders up is longer — and every rule on this list has cost someone a challenge:

Daily Loss Limit
The account's daily loss compared to your day-open balance, in real time. Realized P&L plus all open floating — exactly how your firm calculates it.

Maximum Drawdown
Static or trailing, from your exact challenge starting balance. When the limit fires, all positions are closed simultaneously — not sequentially.

Profit Target Tracking
Tracks your total P&L against the target with a live progress bar. Know exactly how far you are before requesting your payout.

Daily Profit Target Lock
Lock trading automatically once you hit your daily profit goal. Some traders run past their best day trying to add more. This stops that.

Consistency Rule
Flags when a single day's profit is becoming too large a share of your total profits — the rule that catches traders at payout who didn't track it during the challenge.

Minimum Trading Days Counter
Counts your qualifying trading days automatically. Shows current vs required so you know before submission whether you meet the minimum.

Minimum Trade Holding Time
Enforces hold time rules that some firms apply. Trades closed too quickly are detected and flagged.

Intraday Trailing Drawdown
Tracks your equity high watermark within the session and fires when the trailing drawdown from that peak exceeds your limit.

EOD Static Drawdown
Checks your drawdown at end of day against a fixed baseline — some firms run this check at 5pm EST or midnight server time. Configurable to your firm's exact time.

EOD Trailing Drawdown
End-of-day check using the trailing high watermark method. Both EOD rules can run independently or together.

Max Risk Per Trade
Calculates SL-based risk for each new trade. Closes it immediately if the risk exceeds your configured percentage of balance. Protects against oversized entries.

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FIVE FIRM PRESETS — ONE CLICK TO CONFIGURE
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Select your firm from the settings panel. Every rule value loads instantly. No manual configuration required.

FTMO 2-Step Challenge
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 10% | Min days: 4

FTMO 1-Step Challenge
Daily loss: 3% | Max DD: 10% trailing | Target: 10% | Consistency: 50% | Min days: 4

FundedNext Stellar 2-Step
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 8% | Consistency: 40% | Min days: 5

GoatFunded 2-Step
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 8%

The5ers Hyper
Daily loss: 4% | Max DD: 5% static | Target: 10% | Consistency: 50%

Custom
Set every value manually for any firm not listed.

Preset values apply immediately when selected. No EA reattach needed.

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THE DASHBOARD
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Four live cards update on every tick:

DAILY LOSS — day open balance, real-time P&L, remaining before limit, progress bar
MAX DRAWDOWN — challenge base, drawdown from base, remaining, progress bar
PROFIT TARGET — start balance, total P&L, remaining to target, progress bar
RULE TRACKER — trading days vs minimum, consistency status, live equity, intraday trail, EOD static, EOD trailing

Status bar: ACTIVE when all limits safe. LOCKED with reason when a limit fires.

Two themes. Black and gold for dark charts. White and navy for light charts. Toggle live from the dashboard.

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INTERACTIVE SETTINGS PANEL
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Click the settings button on the dashboard. Every rule can be turned on or off with a single click — no inputs dialog, no EA restart. Changes apply on the next tick.

The settings panel shows:
- Firm preset chips (click to switch preset)
- ON/OFF toggle for all 11 rules
- Effective values currently enforced
- Account lock status and unlock instructions
- Theme toggle

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ACCOUNT-WIDE PROTECTION
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Attach to any single chart. The EA monitors every position on the account regardless of which symbol, magic number, or EA opened it. One instance covers the entire account.

When a rule fires:
1. All positions are collected and closed in a single simultaneous pass
2. Account is locked — any new position opened within the next 10 seconds is detected and closed
3. Telegram notification sent with the rule that triggered, equity, P&L, and timestamp
4. Lock state written to GlobalVariables — survives terminal restarts

To resume trading after a lock, type UNLOCK:yourpassword in the chart comment field.

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TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS
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Receive an alert the moment any rule fires — including which rule triggered, your current equity, the day's P&L, and the exact time. Setup takes under 5 minutes. Full instructions in the user guide.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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Traders on FTMO, FundedNext, GoatFunded, The5ers, or any prop firm challenge
Funded account holders who need to stay inside drawdown rules while running live trades
Manual traders who want rule enforcement without giving up control of their strategy
Traders running other EAs who want a risk layer on top

This is not a trading strategy. It does not find trades or manage entries. It exists to ensure that when everything goes wrong in a session, the damage is limited to what the rules allow — and not a dollar more.

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WHAT IS INCLUDED
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PropFirmRulesManager Ea -20 activations 
Full user guide — all settings, prop firm presets, examples, FAQ
Lifetime updates
Support via MQL5 messages

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KNOWN LIMITATION
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MT5 does not allow an EA to prevent a trade from being submitted. When the account is locked, positions opened in the following 10 seconds are detected and closed — typically within 1–3 seconds. This EA is designed for manual and semi-automated trading. For very high-frequency automated systems, the latency between a new position and its forced close may not be sufficient.

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NOTE ON CHALLENGE RULES
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Prop firm rules change. The preset values in this EA were accurate at time of publication. Always verify your firm's current rules before configuring limits. The responsibility for setting the correct values rests with the user.

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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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