DisciplineGuard Pro

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro  free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: / DisciplineGuard Pro / 

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the / DisciplineGuard Pro /   file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support:  MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

────────────────────────────────────────────────────────

Discipline Guard V1.11

You already know the rules. You've broken them anyway. 

You were up $400. Then one bad trade turned into two. Two turned into five. You told yourself you'd stop at breakeven. You didn't stop.

Here is the truth most trading courses won't tell you: your strategy is probably fine. The problem is what happens to your decision-making after a loss. Cortisol spikes. Dopamine chases the recovery trade. Your logical thinking goes quiet exactly when you need it most. This is not weakness, it's biology. And discipline alone has never beaten biology.

DisciplineGuard Pro is the external hard limit your brain cannot override in the heat of the moment.

WHAT IS DISCIPLINEGUARD PRO?

DisciplineGuard Pro is a silent trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It does not open trades. It does not give signals. It does one thing with absolute precision:

It locks your account the moment you cross a line you drew for yourself before the session started before the emotions kicked in.

Attach it to any chart. It runs in the background watching every position and every deal on your entire account. When a rule fires, it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. No warning. No second chances. Exactly the way you wanted it when you were thinking clearly.

THE 5 HABITS IT ELIMINATES

  • Giving back profitable days you make $300 in the morning and lose it all by afternoon. The daily profit lock closes your account the moment your target is hit and you keep every cent.
  • Revenge trading — after a loss, the first thing your brain wants is immediate recovery. DisciplineGuard enforces a mandatory cool-off period, because statistically the trade taken in anger is the most dangerous trade of the session.
  • Overtrading — you hit your planned number of trades and tell yourself "just one more." The daily trade count limit shuts that down automatically. Your plan said 5 trades. 5 trades it is.
  • Loss streaks — three consecutive losses in a row is a signal that today's session is not working. DisciplineGuard stops you before the fourth, fifth, and sixth.
  • Emotional spirals — the worst sessions don't start badly, they slowly unravel. When multiple violations compound, DisciplineGuard intervenes before the damage becomes catastrophic.

HOW IT WORKS

Attach it to any chart, the symbol does not matter. It monitors the entire account.

Every tick it checks: daily P&L, weekly P&L, trade count, loss streak, and cool-off timer. The moment a rule fires it closes all open positions simultaneously and locks the terminal. The lock persists even if you restart MT5 — it is stored in GlobalVariables and reloads on startup. A Telegram notification is sent instantly with the trigger reason, P&L, and account name.

To unlock, you must type your password into the chart comment field. Not click a button. Not press a key. You have to type it. That 15-second pause is the gap between a blown session and a clean exit. Most traders who use DisciplineGuard Pro report they no longer want to unlock it once the emotion passes.

FULL PROTECTION SYSTEM

Daily Goal Lock:

  • Lock when your daily profit target is reached — protect what you earned
  • Lock when your daily loss limit is hit — stop the bleeding before it becomes a disaster
  • Set limits by percentage (auto-scales to your balance) or fixed dollar amount
  • Weekly P&L tracking that includes all floating positions in real time

Discipline Rules:

  • Daily trade count limit — enforces your planned number of trades per session
  • Mandatory cool-off period after a loss — configurable timer before new trades are allowed
  • Loss streak protection — lock after N consecutive losing trades
  • Every rule can be enabled or disabled independently

Live Dashboard:

  • Real-time corner panel showing Day P&L, Week P&L, trades today, loss streak, and cool-off countdown
  • Status bar always visible: ACTIVE / COOLING OFF / LOCKED
  • Updates on every tick

BUILT FOR PROP FIRM TRADERS

If you are trading a funded account, DisciplineGuard Pro is not optional — it is essential. One emotional session can end your evaluation or cost you a funded account worth thousands of dollars.

  • Prop firm safe and tested
  • Works alongside any other EA without interference — does not touch SL/TP levels or other experts' trade logic
  • Monitors all positions regardless of magic number — manual trades and EA trades
  • Cent account compatible — auto-detects USC and other cent account currencies
  • Lock state survives MT5 restarts

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Utility — Trade Management Trade execution: Does not open trades. Closes positions when rules fire. Scope: Account-wide — all symbols, all magic numbers Attach to: Any chart — symbol does not matter. One instance per account. Prop firm safe: Yes Multi-EA compatible: Yes — no interference with other experts Cent accounts: Auto-detected with correct scaling Notifications: Optional Telegram alerts via MT5 WebRequest Unlock method: Chart comment password — deliberate and conscious override

TRY BEFORE YOU BUY

A free demo version is available. Test every feature on a demo account before purchasing. The lock mechanism, dashboard, Telegram alerts, and unlock system are all fully functional in the demo.

One emotional session can erase a week of disciplined trading. One revenge trade can blow a prop firm account you spent weeks passing. The question is not whether you can afford DisciplineGuard Pro. The question is how many more sessions you can afford to lose without it.

Install it once. Trade protected forever.


Recommended products
Bastion Prop Firm Risk Manager
Joseph Andrew Steele
Utilities
Bastion is a monitor-and-close-only risk manager for prop-firm traders. It watches your account against your firm's daily-loss and maximum-drawdown limits in real time and force-closes your open positions BEFORE you cross a line. It never opens a trade of its own, so it stays fully within the tools allowed by FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, FTUK and FXIFY. Why traders fail challenges A large share of failed evaluations end on a single daily-loss breach: a moment of inattention, a news spike, one tra
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
Cygnix Risk Gladiator Trade Manager Pro MT5
Umair Mohammad Saleem
Utilities
CYGNIX RISK GLADIATOR — Professional Trade Manager & Risk Guardian for MT5 Guard every position. Manage every trade. Sleep at night. Cygnix Risk Gladiator is a professional-grade position management Expert Advisor that watches every open trade on your account and automatically applies institutional-level risk controls in real time. It does not generate signals — it protects, manages, and exits trades opened by you, your strategies, or any other EA. Built for IC Markets and fully compatible w
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
CoPilot dashboard MT5
Frederic Jacques Collomb
Utilities
CoPilot — Daily Trading Dashboard Know your numbers. Trade with clarity. MT4 version What is CoPilot? CoPilot is a professional-grade trading assistant that displays in real time all your daily performance statistics directly on the chart — with a live equity curve that updates trade by trade. Designed for active traders who need instant visibility into their session without leaving the chart, CoPilot aggregates every closed trade of the day across all symbols and presents them in a clean, color
King Trade Copier
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
KingCopier – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier for MetaTrader (Master + Slave) KingCopier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to see the real cop
Margin Call Shield MT5
DigitalPrime
Utilities
Margin Call Shield – Defend Your Margin on Your Terms Margin Call Shield is a tool for MetaTrader 5 traders who want to decide for themselves which open positions are closed during margin call situations before the platform does so automatically based on its internal rules. By default, the broker or platform decides which positions to close, often using undisclosed algorithms. Margin Call Shield lets you set this order according to your own strategy. Why Was Margin Call Shield Created? In a mar
Expert TP SL v04
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Expert TP SL v04 - Professional Trading Assistant with AI Motivation System Advanced manual trading tool with automatic risk management, overtrading protection, and intelligent psychological support for disciplined trading. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Expert TP SL v04 is a comprehensive trading assistant designed for manual traders who want to maintain emotional discipline while automating risk calculations. This isn't just another order placement tool - it's a complete trading psychology system that pr
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Ultimate Pro Trade Panel
Shingidzano Lesetedi
Utilities
Ultimate Pro Trading Panel — All-In-One Manual & Grid Trading Dashboard Pro Trading Panel   is an all-in-one on-chart control panel that gives discretionary and semi-automated traders a complete toolkit for entries, exits, risk management, and grid trading — without leaving the chart. Every function is visual, draggable, and updates in real time. If you want to test this utility feel free to download the basic preview version of this tool here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181435 Who
King ElChart Manual Trade Panel
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
Utilities
King Chart – Manual Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview King Chart is a simple yet powerful manual trading panel built for traders who want speed, precision, and clarity. It enables quick order execution, clear lot control, and real-time account monitoring  all directly on your MT5 chart. Main Features Multi-Lot Trade Execution 3 Buy and 3 Sell buttons for instant execution Each button is tied to a custom lot size field Designed for flexible scaling in or out of trades Position Management D
DDKiller Pro
Njaratahiry Michael Randrianiaina
Utilities
Stop Blowing Your Account. Once and For All. DDKiller Pro is the MT5 risk guardian that runs silently on your chart and shuts down trading the moment you hit a limit — whether you're grinding a prop firm challenge or managing your own CFD account. The problem every trader knows: You set your rules. You break them anyway. One revenge trade. One overleveraged position. One session that erases a month of gains. DDKiller Pro removes that decision from your hands entirely. What it does: The second yo
ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro
Thiagarajan A L Segaran
Utilities
Headline ShikaaTraders Gold Grid Pro is a high-performance trade management utility designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and high-volatility pairs. It allows traders to execute complex grid-layering strategies with a single click, ensuring you never miss an entry during fast market moves. Why Choose Gold Grid Pro? Manual trading on Gold requires speed. Manually calculating distances and opening multiple positions takes too much time. This utility automates the "Scaling-In" process, allowing y
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TradeControl Pro
TPS Akademie UG
Utilities
TradeControl Pro – Advanced Trade Manager for MetaTrader TradeControl Pro is a trade management tool for MetaTrader that enables structured and efficient management of trading positions directly on the chart. The application combines a clearly designed user interface with automated calculations and flexible control options for different trading approaches. The integrated on-chart panel is organized in a tabular layout and divided into three main sections (tabs): Execution , Close , and Info . Th
Timeframe Trading Limiter
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Timeframe Trading Limiter is a professional risk management and trade discipline utility designed for MetaTrader 5. It empowers traders to enforce strict, automated limits on the number of trades and the maximum allowable drawdown within each trading period, based directly on the chart timeframe selected. Whether you are a discretionary trader prone to overtrading, a prop firm challenge participant needing to adhere to strict rules, or an algorithmic trader running multiple strategies, this tool
Trade Manager Pro Guardian
Tochukwu Joseph Unaegbu
Utilities
Trade Manager Pro A complete discretionary trade-management cockpit for MetaTrader 5 — direction-aware position planning, prop-firm rule enforcement, a live correlation heat map, a pre-trade checklist gate, and one-click execution, all in a single on-chart panel. Overview Trade Manager Pro is not a signal-generating "black box" EA. It does not predict market direction and makes no profitability promises. Instead, it is a risk and execution management tool built for discretionary traders — partic
Tool Auto Modify SLTP
Tran Van Luc
Utilities
Tool Auto Modify SLTP – Protect Your Trades, Optimize Your Strategy In trading, risk is always present. Just one forgotten SL/TP can turn a promising trade into a loss. Even experienced traders occasionally make mistakes. That’s why Tool Auto Modify SLTP was created – to keep you protected and let you focus on your strategy. Key Features: Manage Orders for All Symbols: Monitor and adjust SL/TP for all your trading pairs. Three Flexible Risk Modes: Point-Based: Set fixed SL/TP distances. Account
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Position Manager TP SL
Felix Bowi
Utilities
!! BLACK FRIDAY !!  FOR LIFETIME !! ================== == 35$ ONLY !! == ================== BOOK YOURS NOW !! The Position Manager Contains A Lot of Functions such as; (How to Operate) 1. Adjustable Volume per Trade (You could change the volume as you wish per trade). 2. Adjustable Risk : Reward Ratio (1RR means sacrifice 1 Risk : 1 Reward, 1.5RR, 2RR etc. as you wish) 3. Adjustable Stop Loss Points (Calculated Points as Stop Loss and Automatically adjusted the Risk Reward Ratio) 4. Buy Button
Grid Builder 5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
The   Grid Builder MT5   utility is designed for placing a grid of pending orders of any complexity and will be an excellent tool in the hands of a trader who trades grid trading strategies. The tool has numerous settings that allow you to quickly and easily build a grid of orders with the specified parameters. All types of pending orders are supported: Buy Stop; Buy Limit; Sell Stop; Sell Limit. The script also allows you to delete a previously placed grid of orders in one click. If the "Delete
XauG0D Assistant
Darell Valiente Taganas
Utilities
XauG0D Assistant – Smart Trading Panel for XAUUSD (MT5) XauG0D Assistant is a powerful and modern trading panel designed for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD traders who want speed, precision, and full control. It transforms your chart into a complete trading command center, combining manual execution with smart automation. This EA allows you to execute trades instantly, manage risk efficiently, and monitor your performance in real-time — all from a sleek and intuitive interface. Key
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
Indicators
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Criflow Scalper Pro Mt5
Cristian Spedicato
Utilities
CRIFLOW SCALPER PRO  Advanced Trade Management & Smart Scaling System CRIFLOW SCALPER PRO   is an Expert Advisor designed to transform any manual operation into an advanced professional management system, automating scaling, capital protection and profit maximization. It's not just an input EA: is an intelligent order management engine designed for serious traders, scalpers and professionals. ⸻ Smart Trade Detection • Automatically detect manual trades • Intervenes in real time wit
SmartRAL
Jemy Yeferson Dimu Ludji
Utilities
SmartRAL (Smart Risk Auto-Lot EA) SmartRAL: The Ultimate Risk & Lot Management Expert Advisor (EA) SmartRAL is an essential tool for traders who demand precise risk management and automated position sizing in MetaTrader 5. Stop guessing your lot size and let the algorithm handle the calculations. This EA allows you to trade with confidence by guaranteeing your risk exposure on every single trade, while offering absolute flexibility in setting your Stop Loss (SL). Key Features & Benefits Guarante
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customisable trade signals from MetaTrader 5 to Telegram and run your own signal channel. Configure what gets sent, how it looks, and which trades are included using an easy on-chart interface. Made for signal providers : keep messages consistent, branded, and informative without manual posting. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version | Discord Version Main features Highly customisable signal format with many configuration options Add your own text before/after each signal (tags, links, chan
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (131)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester : you can download the   Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me   for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT4 version, it is available here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading   process . Expand the standard terminal capa
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Utilities
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (10)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
More from author
Smc OrderBlock Entry Engine
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Indicators
SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine The SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies valid institutional order blocks, confirms them with a Break of Structure, and fires a non-repainting entry signal only after a strict four-step confirmation sequence. Every signal on the chart has passed all four validation rules before appearing. An order block is the last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move that breaks market structure. These zones repre
FREE
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Indicators
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to you
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Indicators
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
Smc Trend Heatmap
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Indicators
Smc Trend Heatmap The Smc Trend Heatmap is a free multi-timeframe bias dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans five timeframes simultaneously - M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - and shows the current trend direction on each using a three-condition EMA logic. The dashboard updates continuously in a corner panel and provides an overall bias summary across all active timeframes. The indicator does not draw lines or arrows on the price chart. It operates entirely as a panel and can be placed on any chart rega
FREE
Autopilot MT5 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PROP FIRM READY  AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download: AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download: AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or Au
AutoPilot MT4 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.  Try Before You Buy You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5 Download:  AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download:  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or  Au
Propfirm Rules Manager
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5 Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo account before pu
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
Utilities
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review