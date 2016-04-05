Propfirm Rules Manager

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PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER — Complete Challenge Rule Enforcement for MT5
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Monitors every prop firm rule in real-time. Daily loss, max drawdown, profit targets, consistency, EOD rules and more. 5 firm presets built in.

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Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: 

PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER.ex5   

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the   PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER.ex5  file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL5/Experts
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live or prop account. To use PROP FIRM RULES MANAGER on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

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You already know how to trade.

That's not why prop firm accounts get blown. They get blown because a single session ran too long. Because you were watching the chart and not the drawdown. Because you knew the rule — you just couldn't watch both at the same time.

Prop Firm Rules Manager watches the rules so you don't have to.

It runs silently on any MT5 chart, tracks every rule your prop firm enforces, and closes everything the moment a limit is hit — whether you are at your screen or not. Not as a replacement for discipline. As a guarantee that one bad session doesn't undo weeks of work.

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WHAT IT COVERS
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Most risk managers cover daily loss and maximum drawdown. That is the floor. The full set of rules that actually trip traders up is longer — and every rule on this list has cost someone a challenge:

Daily Loss Limit
The account's daily loss compared to your day-open balance, in real time. Realized P&L plus all open floating — exactly how your firm calculates it.

Maximum Drawdown
Static or trailing, from your exact challenge starting balance. When the limit fires, all positions are closed simultaneously — not sequentially.

Profit Target Tracking
Tracks your total P&L against the target with a live progress bar. Know exactly how far you are before requesting your payout.

Daily Profit Target Lock
Lock trading automatically once you hit your daily profit goal. Some traders run past their best day trying to add more. This stops that.

Consistency Rule
Flags when a single day's profit is becoming too large a share of your total profits — the rule that catches traders at payout who didn't track it during the challenge.

Minimum Trading Days Counter
Counts your qualifying trading days automatically. Shows current vs required so you know before submission whether you meet the minimum.

Minimum Trade Holding Time
Enforces hold time rules that some firms apply. Trades closed too quickly are detected and flagged.

Intraday Trailing Drawdown
Tracks your equity high watermark within the session and fires when the trailing drawdown from that peak exceeds your limit.

EOD Static Drawdown
Checks your drawdown at end of day against a fixed baseline — some firms run this check at 5pm EST or midnight server time. Configurable to your firm's exact time.

EOD Trailing Drawdown
End-of-day check using the trailing high watermark method. Both EOD rules can run independently or together.

Max Risk Per Trade
Calculates SL-based risk for each new trade. Closes it immediately if the risk exceeds your configured percentage of balance. Protects against oversized entries.

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FIVE FIRM PRESETS — ONE CLICK TO CONFIGURE
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Select your firm from the settings panel. Every rule value loads instantly. No manual configuration required.

FTMO 2-Step Challenge
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 10% | Min days: 4

FTMO 1-Step Challenge
Daily loss: 3% | Max DD: 10% trailing | Target: 10% | Consistency: 50% | Min days: 4

FundedNext Stellar 2-Step
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 8% | Consistency: 40% | Min days: 5

GoatFunded 2-Step
Daily loss: 5% | Max DD: 10% static | Target: 8%

The5ers Hyper
Daily loss: 4% | Max DD: 5% static | Target: 10% | Consistency: 50%

Custom
Set every value manually for any firm not listed.

Preset values apply immediately when selected. No EA reattach needed.

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THE DASHBOARD
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Four live cards update on every tick:

DAILY LOSS — day open balance, real-time P&L, remaining before limit, progress bar
MAX DRAWDOWN — challenge base, drawdown from base, remaining, progress bar
PROFIT TARGET — start balance, total P&L, remaining to target, progress bar
RULE TRACKER — trading days vs minimum, consistency status, live equity, intraday trail, EOD static, EOD trailing

Status bar: ACTIVE when all limits safe. LOCKED with reason when a limit fires.

Two themes. Black and gold for dark charts. White and navy for light charts. Toggle live from the dashboard.

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INTERACTIVE SETTINGS PANEL
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Click the settings button on the dashboard. Every rule can be turned on or off with a single click — no inputs dialog, no EA restart. Changes apply on the next tick.

The settings panel shows:
- Firm preset chips (click to switch preset)
- ON/OFF toggle for all 11 rules
- Effective values currently enforced
- Account lock status and unlock instructions
- Theme toggle

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ACCOUNT-WIDE PROTECTION
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Attach to any single chart. The EA monitors every position on the account regardless of which symbol, magic number, or EA opened it. One instance covers the entire account.

When a rule fires:
1. All positions are collected and closed in a single simultaneous pass
2. Account is locked — any new position opened within the next 10 seconds is detected and closed
3. Telegram notification sent with the rule that triggered, equity, P&L, and timestamp
4. Lock state written to GlobalVariables — survives terminal restarts

To resume trading after a lock, type UNLOCK:yourpassword in the chart comment field.

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TELEGRAM NOTIFICATIONS
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Receive an alert the moment any rule fires — including which rule triggered, your current equity, the day's P&L, and the exact time. Setup takes under 5 minutes. Full instructions in the user guide.

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WHO THIS IS FOR
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Traders on FTMO, FundedNext, GoatFunded, The5ers, or any prop firm challenge
Funded account holders who need to stay inside drawdown rules while running live trades
Manual traders who want rule enforcement without giving up control of their strategy
Traders running other EAs who want a risk layer on top

This is not a trading strategy. It does not find trades or manage entries. It exists to ensure that when everything goes wrong in a session, the damage is limited to what the rules allow — and not a dollar more.

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WHAT IS INCLUDED
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PropFirmRulesManager Ea -20 activations 
Full user guide — all settings, prop firm presets, examples, FAQ
Lifetime updates
Support via MQL5 messages

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KNOWN LIMITATION
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MT5 does not allow an EA to prevent a trade from being submitted. When the account is locked, positions opened in the following 10 seconds are detected and closed — typically within 1–3 seconds. This EA is designed for manual and semi-automated trading. For very high-frequency automated systems, the latency between a new position and its forced close may not be sufficient.

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NOTE ON CHALLENGE RULES
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Prop firm rules change. The preset values in this EA were accurate at time of publication. Always verify your firm's current rules before configuring limits. The responsibility for setting the correct values rests with the user.

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4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
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实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
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VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
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Smc OrderBlock Entry Engine
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine The SMC OrderBlock Entry Engine is a Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies valid institutional order blocks, confirms them with a Break of Structure, and fires a non-repainting entry signal only after a strict four-step confirmation sequence. Every signal on the chart has passed all four validation rules before appearing. An order block is the last opposing candle before a strong impulsive move that breaks market structure. These zones repre
FREE
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
SMC Multi EMA TrendLines SMC Multi EMA TrendLines is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that draws up to ten independent moving average lines on the current chart timeframe, displays a live alignment dashboard, and fires alerts when significant EMA events occur. Version 1.11 introduces a complete alert system including EMA crossovers, price crossing an EMA, price approaching an EMA before a cross happens, and full stack alignment detection. Alerts are delivered via MT5 popup, MT5 push notification to you
FREE
Smc Trend Heatmap
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
Smc Trend Heatmap The Smc Trend Heatmap is a free multi-timeframe bias dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans five timeframes simultaneously - M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - and shows the current trend direction on each using a three-condition EMA logic. The dashboard updates continuously in a corner panel and provides an overall bias summary across all active timeframes. The indicator does not draw lines or arrows on the price chart. It operates entirely as a panel and can be placed on any chart rega
FREE
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
指标
Smc Session Killzone and Breakout The Smc Session Killzone and Breakout indicator automates the institutional session trading model for MetaTrader 5. It draws the Asian, London, and New York session ranges as labelled boxes on the chart, detects when price sweeps beyond the Asian session high or low, and fires a non-repainting entry signal after a Market Structure Shift is confirmed. All signals are based on closed bars and do not repaint. The underlying model follows the sequence that institut
FREE
Autopilot MT5 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PROP FIRM READY  AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download: AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download: AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or Au
AutoPilot MT4 Trade Copier
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PROP FIRM READY AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5 Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.  Try Before You Buy You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5 Download:  AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 For MetaTrader 4: Download:  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 How to install the trial: Download the   AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL) .ex4 or  Au
DisciplineGuard Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the DisciplineGuard Pro  free demo version on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   /   DisciplineGuard Pro   /   How to install the trial: Download the  /   DisciplineGuard Pro   /      file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader. The trial is fully functional for 4 hours per demo account. To reset the trial period   (demo accounts o
MultiTP ladder
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Multi Tp Ladder  free demo version  on a demo account before purchasing. For MetaTrader 5: Download:   MultiTP ladder     How to install the trial: Download the       MultiTP ladder     file above. In MetaTrader:   File → Open Data Folder →   MQL5/Experts Paste the trial file into that folder, then   restart MetaTrader . The trial is fully functional for 12  hours per demo account . To reset the trial period   (demo accounts only): MetaTrader →
PnL Manager Pro
Enechojo Victor Ayegba
实用工具
PNL MANAGER PRO —    Automatic Exit Manager with Smart Risk Control Set your entry, walk away. PNL Manager Pro sets your stop loss and take-profits automatically, locks in profit in stages, moves you to breakeven, and trails the rest — all while keeping your risk inside the limit you set. Try Before You Buy: You can download and test the Pnl MANAGER  free demo version  on a demo acc
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