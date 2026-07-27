Autopilot MT5 Trade Copier

PROP FIRM READY  AUTOPILOT TRADE COPIER — by E.A VICTOR

MT5→MT5  |  MT5→MT4  ||  MT4→MT4  |  MT4→MT5

Two files. Four directions. Unlimited accounts.

Try Before You Buy:

You can download and test the AutoPilot Trade Copier free demo version on a demo account before purchasing.

For MetaTrader 5:
Download: AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5

For MetaTrader 4:
Download: AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4

How to install the trial:

  1. Download the  AutoPilot MT4 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex4 or AutoPilot MT5 TRADE COPIER (TRIAL).ex5 file above.
  2. In MetaTrader: File → Open Data Folder → MQL4/Experts (or MQL5/Experts).
  3. Paste the trial file into that folder, then restart MetaTrader.
  4. The trial is fully functional for 12 hours per demo account.

To reset the trial period (demo accounts only):
MetaTrader → Tools → Global Variables → Ctrl+A → Delete.
Important: Only do this on a non-critical demo account. Never delete global variables on a live or prop firm challenge account — other EAs may rely on them.

The trial version will refuse to run on a live account. To use AutoPilot on a real account, please purchase the full version above.

Contact  support MQL5  || For your Comprehensive Installation & User Guide 

                                                                                                                            Full Feature Set :  

Per-Symbol Auto-Detection:
Maps XAUUSD.p, USTEC, DE30, Bitcoin individually — no global prefix/suffix needed in 95% of cases.		  MT4/5 Partial Close Chain:
Resolves the full #1000→#2000→#3000 ticket chain. No other copier on MQL5 does this correctly.
 Smart Filling Mode Per Symbol
Auto-selects FOK / IOC / RETURN per symbol. Eliminates "Invalid order type" on indices & crypto.		  Per-Symbol Loss Limits
Set XAUUSD=$50, EURUSD=$30 independently. Only that symbol pauses — others keep copying.
 All 4 Platform Directions
MT5↔MT4 and same-platform — all four routes with just two files, one purchase.		  Sub-Second Close Sync
Master writes every timer tick — slave closes within 1–2 seconds, not 30+ seconds like event-driven rivals.

Symbol Auto-Detection Library

100+ base symbols, all known broker variants built-in:

 XAUUSD.p → XAUUSD  EURUSD.pro → EURUSD   USTEC → NAS100   DE30 → GER40
 EU50 → STOXX50   DJ30 → US30  Bitcoin → BTCUSD   GOLD → XAUUSD
 WTI → USOIL   JP225 → JPN225  Brent → UKOIL   NAS100.cash → NAS100

Works out of the box on Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, XM, Vantage, FP Markets and more.


GET YOUR MT4 COPY HERE FOR MT5  MT4/MT4→MT5 COPYING : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/174234


 8 Lot Sizing Methods
• Fixed
• Copy Master (exact replica)
• Multiplier (master × factor)
• Risk % Balance
• Risk % Equity
• Proportional (balance-ratio)
• Per $1000 Balance
• Risk Fee-Adjusted (deducts commission & swap) 		Risk Protection Suite
• Daily profit target
• Daily loss limit
• Per-symbol loss limits (unique)
• Max drawdown % from equity high
• Pause if current drawdown %
• Max daily drawdown — prop firm mode
• Consecutive loss lockout
• Basket TP / Basket SL
• EOD auto-close (time + day)
• Max simultaneous trades
• Max trades per symbol
 Partial Close Engine
• Mirror master partial closes proportionally
• Full MT5/4 ticket chain resolution (#A→#B→#C)
• Auto partial close at TP1 / TP2 / TP3
• Configurable close % per level
• TP1 auto move to breakeven 		 SL/TP Override & Trail
• SL override: None / Points / Money
• TP override: None / Points / Money / R:R Ratio
• Add / subtract points from master levels
• Allow manual SL/TP changes on slave
• Reverse copy (Buy master = Sell slave)
• Independent trailing stop (slave-side)
• Breakeven auto-trigger
 Trade Filtering
• Copy direction: Both / Buys / Sells
• Copy type: All / Market / Pending
• Magic number include / exclude
• Comment string include / exclude
• Require SL before copying
• Require TP before copying
• Max slippage guard
• Copy delay (seconds)
• Close delay (seconds)
• Session filter per day of week 		 Multi-Provider & Notifications
• One slave follows multiple masters
• Weighted lot allocation per provider
• Push notifications (MT5/4 mobile app)
• Telegram bot alerts(mt5)
• Notify on: open / close / modify / skip
• Daily P&L summary message
• Live chart dashboard
  (sync health · latency · file age · P&L)
 Prop Firm  Ready
Max Daily Drawdown % — instantly closes all positions and pauses for the day when daily DD limit is hit  Max Drawdown from High — monitors balance from peak, pauses when overall limit breached
EOD Auto-Close — schedule all positions to close at a set time, any day of week   Daily Loss Limit — stops new copies once realised + floating P&L hits the threshold
  How Autopilot Compares
Feature Autopilot Typical Copier
All 4 platform directions  All 4  1–2 only
Per-symbol auto-detection  Yes  Global only
MT4 multi-level partial close chain Full chain  Breaks on 2nd partial
Smart filling mode per symbol Yes  FOK hardcoded
Per-symbol daily loss limits  Yes  Not available
8 lot sizing methods incl. Fee-Adjusted  All 8  2–3 only
Prop firm daily DD instant close & pause  Yes  Partial
Sub-second close sync  Yes  10–30 seconds
Up and Running in 4 Steps
1. Attach Master EA
Set Mode=MASTER on sender terminal. Set Provider ID.		 2. Attach Slave EA
Set Mode=SLAVE on receiver. Same Provider ID. Configure lots.		 3. Auto-Detection
Both EAs scan the terminal and map all symbols automatically.		 4. Live Copying
Open, close, SL/TP, partials — all mirrored under 1 second.
What You Get: MT5 File — covers MT5→MT5 and MT5→MT4  || MT4 File — covers MT4→MT4 and MT4→MT5

Full User Guide — complete parameter reference included with troubleshooting guide 

We would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact us to find a solution if you are not.

Check all our products: www.mql5.com || Contact us for supportMQL5 


#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply copy trades copy trade copier fast copy transaction repeater kopir forex copy trading software
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
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Trinh Dat
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
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EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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5 (10)
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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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Rashed Samir
5 (1)
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News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version Ma
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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