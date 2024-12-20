Omega Support Resistance MT5

Omega Support & Resistance





A unique indicator for buy low, sell high strategies Reversal type entries, as price rises to the full length line, expect price to turn/swing/reverse Can trade 1-5min charts with 4hr for interday setups or m15 and higher with daily, 1hr with weekly for long term setups

High precision future price predictor for high or low of any product for Weekly, Daily, 4hr and even 1hr charts

Best to use SonicR color bar indictor or similar to avoid entry at certain levels, watch the videos for how and why MT4 version is free and so no support will be provided, only mt5 customers will receive support

Also see this video for standard usage of indicator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf7ydGso2Cc

<< Strategy >> Buy at lower full length lines, sell at upper full length Delay entry with opposite color candle

<< Steps >> Attach indicator change input period_D1, then use 15min chart (Period_4hr use 5min chart or lower) Download SonicR PVA Candles from forexfactory or other site Add to chart, these give color candles. Red and purple are range and volume downside risk. So if looking to buy at or near full length lower lines (ignore short lines) then observe the red and purple bars, delay entry for 3 or 4 bars after Each red or purple, this will help when price is pushing down hard, delay entry is the idea. Also if several bars/candles close over the line such as 5 then consider the Full length line exhausted and price may fall lower to the next full length line.





Features





Unique support and resistance price levels

Limit to amount of days in history

Inputs to change lines, colors





Usage





This Indicator can be used solely for trading or in combination with other strategies Providing high and low price levels for expected target and turning points, unique support and resistance -- see my videos for examples This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc

All time frames, non repaint, fast loading





When testing with MT5 simulator be sure to change input for ATR to less than 500

Color bar indicator is SonicR PVA Candles, I will try add to product list soon for now try find online



Important for trading and testing *** Select Inputs timeframe: Daily when trading m10, m15, m30 chart Select Inputs timeframe: 4hr when trading min 1-5 Select Inputs timeframe: 1hr when trading min 1-5 When setting up chart, sometimes changing time frames helps load the data, so change to 5 min then back to your desired time frame, perhaps a few other time frames until all levels can be seen on chart.





Some advice Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader.









Installation Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt5 simulator for EA or indicators watch YouTube on how to test in mt5 simulator





*Using a color/volume indicator can show when to pause and not trade, search for SonicR PVA candles online -- be sure to use ATR 500 or less when testing













Updates





12 Mar 2023 - Added ATR value for inputs, change this to 500 or less for testing with simulator



