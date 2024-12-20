Omega Support Resistance MT5

Omega Support & Resistance

A unique indicator for buy low, sell high strategies

Reversal type entries, as price rises to the full length line, expect price to turn/swing/reverse

Can trade 1-5min charts with 4hr for interday setups or m15 and higher with daily, 1hr with weekly for long term setups


High precision future price predictor for high or low of any product for Weekly, Daily, 4hr and even 1hr charts

Best to use SonicR color bar indictor or similar to avoid entry at certain levels, watch the videos for how and why

MT4 version is free and so no support will be provided, only mt5 customers will receive support


Also see this video for standard usage of indicator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf7ydGso2Cc


<< Strategy >>

Buy at lower full length lines, sell at upper full length

Delay entry with opposite color candle


<< Steps >>

Attach indicator change input period_D1, then use 15min chart

(Period_4hr use 5min chart or lower)

Download SonicR PVA Candles from forexfactory or other site

Add to chart, these give color candles. Red and purple are range and volume downside risk.

So if looking to buy at or near full length lower lines (ignore short lines) then observe the red and purple bars, delay entry for 3 or 4 bars after 

Each red or purple, this will help when price is pushing down hard, delay entry is the idea. Also if several bars/candles close over the line such as 5 then consider the 

Full length line exhausted and price may fall lower to the next full length line.



Features


Unique support and resistance price levels
Limit to amount of days in history
Inputs to change lines, colors

Usage

This Indicator can be used solely for trading or in combination with other strategies
Providing high and low price levels for expected target and turning points, unique support and resistance -- see my videos for examples
This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc
All time frames, non repaint, fast loading

When testing with MT5 simulator be sure to change input for ATR to less than 500

Color bar indicator is SonicR PVA Candles, I will try add to product list soon for now try find online


Important for trading and testing ***

Select Inputs timeframe: Daily when trading m10, m15, m30 chart
Select Inputs timeframe: 4hr when trading min 1-5

Select Inputs timeframe: 1hr when trading min 1-5

When setting up chart, sometimes changing time frames helps load the data, so change to 5 min then back to your desired time frame, perhaps a few other time frames until all levels can be seen on chart.  


Some advice

Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader. 



Installation

Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt5 simulator for EA or indicators watch YouTube on how to test in mt5 simulator

*Using a color/volume indicator can show when to pause and not trade, search for SonicR PVA candles online -- be sure to use ATR 500 or less when testing



Updates

12 Mar 2023 - Added ATR value for inputs, change this to 500 or less for testing with simulator


Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicators
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Indicators
No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
GEN Support and Resistance
Gede Egi Narditya
Indicators
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/gedeegi/seller    The GEN indicator is a multifunctional technical analysis tool for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. It is designed to automatically identify and display key Support and Resistance (S&R) levels and detect False Breakout signals, providing clear and visual trading cues directly on your chart. Its primary goal is to help traders identify potential price reversal points and avoid market traps when the price fails to decisively break through key levels
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4 (29)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Supernova Momentums
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
The Supernova Momentums indicator simplifies the visual perception of the price chart and reduces the time for analysis: if there is no signal, the deal is not opened, and if an opposite signal appears, it is recommended to close the current position. This arrow indicator is designed to determine the trend. Supernova Momentums implements a trend trading strategy, filters out market noise, and includes all the necessary features in one tool. Its work is based on automatically determining the cu
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Indicators
The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 is part of the ( Wyckoff Academy Wave Market ) and (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume) toolset. The WAPV Price and Volume Indicator for MT5 was created to make it easy to visualize the volume movement on the chart in an intuitive way. With it you can observe the moments of peak volume and moments when the market has no professional interest Identify moments when the market is moving by inertia and not by movement of "smart money". It consists of 4 color
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicators
Description :  we are happy to introduce our new free indicator based on one of professional and popular indicators in forex market (Parabolic SAR) this indicator is new modification on original Parabolic SAR indicator, in pro SAR indicator you can see cross over between dots and price chart, this crossover is not signal but talk about end of movement potential, you can start buy by new blue dot, and place stop loss one atr before first blue dot, and finally you can exit as soon as dots cross p
FREE
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.55 (20)
Indicators
Reversal zones - levels / Active zones of a major player INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 EVERY BUYER OF THIS INDICATOR       GET ADDITIONALLY   FOR FREE   : 3 months       access to trading signals from the service       RFI SIGNALS       — ready-made entry points according to the TPSproSYSTEM algorithm. 3 months       access to training materials with regular updates - immersion in strategy and professional growth. 24/5 support on weekdays and access to a closed tra
Trade history
Andriy Konovalov
5 (2)
Indicators
The indicator plots charts of profit taken at the Close of candles for closed (or partially closed) long and short positions individually. The indicator allows to filter deals by the current symbol, specified expert ID (magic number) and the presence (absence) of a substring in a deal comment, to set the start time and the periodicity of profit reset (daily, weekly or monthly) to calculate the profit chart. The indicator also displays the floating (not fixed) profit of the opened positions at th
Candles Indicator for MT5
Mikhail Gudyrin
Indicators
A visualization system for favorite candlesticks price action patterns. Once attached, indicator will automatically mark next patterns on the chart: Pinocchio bar  - a small-body bar with a long 'nose', very well-known reverse pattern; Inside bar  - a bar whose range lies inside the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Outside bar  - a bar whose range exceeds the range of the previous bar. It represents market incertitude; Rails pattern  - two consequent opposite bars wit
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Indicators
The indicator automatically identifies and labels essential elements of market structure shift, including: Break of Structure (BoS): Detected when there is a significant price movement breaking previous structural points. It mark possible uptrend and downtrend lines(UP & DN, It means constantly update high and low ), and once the price breaks through these lines, mark the red (BEAR) and green (BULL) arrows. BoS typically occurs when the price decisively moves through swing lows or swing highs t
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicators
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Indicators
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
SSN Support Resistance With Alerts MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Indicators
The indicator identifies critical support and resistance areas. It also can give alerts and notifications to your mobile. A lot of customization options are available: You can have different timeframe on your current chart. For example, if your current chart timeframe is H1, you can assign the indicator timeframe to M15.The indicator identifies critical support and resistance areas. It also can give alerts and notifications to your mobile. A lot of customizations are available. There is an optio
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicators
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
Indicators
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Indicators
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
In MetaTrader, plotting multiple   horizontal lines   and then tracking their respective price levels can be a hassle. This indicator automatically plots multiple horizontal lines at equal intervals for setting price alerts, plotting support and resistance levels, and other manual purposes. This indicator is suitable for Forex traders who are new and looking for chances to make quick profits from buying and selling. Horizontal lines can help traders find possible areas to start trading when the
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicators
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Indicators
Discover the power of advanced volume analysis with Weis Wave Scouter, a revolutionary indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines the proven principles of the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis (VSA). Designed for traders seeking precision and depth in their operations, this indicator offers a tactical reading of the market through cumulative volume wave analysis, helping to identify key points of trend reversals and continuations. Weis Wave Scouter features a clear visual interface with co
Visual Bronze Path Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Bronze Path Indicator The Bronze Path Indicator is a powerful yet customizable trading tool designed to help traders identify potential market opportunities using advanced technical analysis. This indicator provides a clear visual representation of buy and sell signals, ensuring traders can make informed decisions based on market conditions. Please note that this indicator is not optimized; it is created for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your trading strategy and preferences. Ho
