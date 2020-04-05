FTU Bach FinAstro

  • Эксперты
  • James Erasmus
    James Erasmus

    James Erasmus

    Трейдер, разработчик
    Специализируюсь на MT5 и провожу обширные исследования в области: астрологии, финансов, сравнения брокеров и технических стратегий.
    Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы узнать больше об астрологическом трендовом прогнозировании, управлении сделками и анализе брокеров.
    1 тема 5 комментариев
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5

🎼 Bach — FinAstro 

This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto


I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group.

Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details


Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch this service. Rent Bach FinAstro and receive weekly trend bias via email.



Trader >> Mindset >> Trend Bias >> Strategy >> Discipline >> Consistency



Core Features

  • Receive trend bias for various asset groups
  • Trade your own style or use our algorithm
  • Short term : weekly setup or
  • Medium term swing trading
  • Copy Trading for these systems coming soon



What Bach Does

Eliminates over trading by focusing on existing trends 

Every trade:

  • enters with controlled risk
  • manages the position through structured exit logic
  • avoids overtrading with smart pattern alignment detection
  • smart recovery system, does not increase trade size/risk


🎹  Setup & Risk Control

  • Adjustable risk per trade
  • Max lot protection
  • No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions)
  • Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments

    • EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low. 

    Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss. 


    🎹  Research

    Change inputs, back test >> study how the EA performs... Find the settings and risk model which suits your goals. In real environment trading sometimes EA is near full tp level and price retraces some events like that manual closure by user will improve results. Some news events create losses in simulation, these losses can be avoided >> exit near major news events.

    Compare and study interaction with other indicators for potential improvements, add trade events to assist with recovery or use similar products to assist with recovery. When loss occurs on product such as us100 then perhaps during recovery trade us30 is also in a profitable trade, then close us30 early to assist with recovery of partner product.

    Trade safe, back test and let me know your thoughts and suggestions. 


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    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    Омега-поддержка и сопротивление Уникальный индикатор для стратегий «купи дешево, продай дорого». Входы разворотного типа: когда цена поднимается до полной линии, ожидайте, что цена развернется/качается/развернется. Можно торговать на 1-5-минутных графиках с 4-часовыми для междневных настроек или m15 и выше с дневными, 1-часовыми с еженедельными для долгосрочных настроек. Высокоточный прогноз будущих цен для максимума или минимума любого продукта на недельных, дневных, 4-часовых и даже 1-часовых
    Omega Support Resistance MT5
    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    Омега-поддержка и сопротивление Уникальный индикатор для стратегий «купи дешево, продай дорого». Входы разворотного типа: когда цена поднимается до полной линии, ожидайте, что цена развернется/качается/развернется. Можно торговать на 1-5-минутных графиках с 4-часовыми для междневных настроек или m15 и выше с дневными, 1-часовыми с еженедельными для долгосрочных настроек. Высокоточный прогноз будущих цен для максимума или минимума любого продукта на недельных, дневных, 4-часовых и даже 1-часовых
    FTU Trend Pilot
    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
    FTU Fibonacci Retrace
    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    FTU Fibonacci Retrace Этот индикатор рисует уровни Фибоначчи для систем входа на основе коррекции. Улучшенная и более точная версия, чем mt4. Изучайте движение цены и используйте стратегию коррекции для входа на уровнях Фибоначчи или вблизи них. Характеристики: Настройка нескольких уровней Фибоначчи. Изменение цвета и количества баров из диапазона. Применение: Цель — изучение или измерение коррекции цены. Изменение цвета и количества баров из диапазона. Подходит для любого таймфрейма, продукта/п
    FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
    James Erasmus
    Утилиты
    FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5 This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fro
    FTU DeviationMav
    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    DeviationMAV — индикатор отклонения от скользящей средней (DMV) для MT5 Распространенный индикатор для анализа тренда — покупка/продажа при коррекции к уровням DevMav. Отклонение цены от скользящей средней, или просто индикатор отклонения, — это инструмент технического анализа, предназначенный для измерения процентного или абсолютного расстояния между текущей ценой и выбранной скользящей средней (MA). Его основная цель — в режиме реального времени определять, когда финансовый инструмент находитс
    FTU Lenster Reversal
    James Erasmus
    Индикаторы
    Индикатор разворота бара - FTU Lenster MT5 Распространенный индикатор анализа баров разворота — уникальные входные данные для наблюдения Разворот цены — это надежный инструмент для изучения потенциальных ценовых движений. Цена тестирует или отталкивается от определенной области, и ее поведение по отношению к предыдущим барам говорит о будущих ценовых движениях. Комбинируйте с другими индикаторами и ценовыми исследованиями для вашей торговой системы. //---- Установка ----// После загрузки п
    FTU Newton Retrace
    James Erasmus
    Эксперты
    Newton — Reversal This EA seeks reversal entries within trend direction with a quick exit system to avoid break out risk Performance Rating: 6/10 Core Features Single trade system (no martingale, no grid) ATR-based stop loss and take profit Built-in recovery system Exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Low risk features such as max lot, none trade time Installation/ Setup After download, find product in markets folder. Drag file onto chart - one EA per chart per product, set risk %
    FTU Memphis
    James Erasmus
    Эксперты
    Советник Memphis EA — Система для торговли на основе продолжения тренда Захватывает точки входа для продолжения тренда с контролируемыми выходами Основные характеристики Без мартингейла, без сетки Логика одной позиции для контролируемого риска Стоп-лосс и целевая прибыль на основе ATR Интеллектуальная система повторного входа, согласованная с направлением тренда Встроенная защита от выхода (коррекция + выход по времени) Разработан для торговли на низких таймфреймах (M2–M5) Рейтинг эфф
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