Qs Buy Sell Arrow

FTU Qqe for MT5


  • Qs indicator for mt5 draws objects as arrows which is fine for manual trading but not reliable for EA/Algo
  • Many arrow changes at certain times, so best to filter the signals using minimum one concept/logic
  • Essentially an Rsi and moving average indicator - draws an arrow for suggestion of entry or change in trend
  • The indicator is for MT5 platform, can be used stand alone >> best combined with other indicators and strategies
  • New stable version coming soon



Indicator Features:

Sell and Buy arrows with variable settings
Visual and sound alert

Colour change options


Usage: This Indicator can be used on most time frames with most asset groups: forex, commodities, indices

Non repaint but as mentioned objects drawing can be inverted or not appear/ refresh chart to solve

Medium cpu usage, not a very light indicator >> new version coming soon


Combined with directional bias will certainly give you an edge! 


Some advice: Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader. 


Installation Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a tester/ simulator for ea or indicators


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