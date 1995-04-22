FTU Bach FinAstro

  • 专家
  • James Erasmus
    James Erasmus

    James Erasmus

    交易员、开发者

    专注于MT5平台，并深入研究：星象金融、经纪商对比和技术策略

    如需了解更多关于星象趋势偏差、交易管理和经纪商分析的信息，请联系我

    查看我的最新EA：Newton，评分为6/10，风险和安全性评分为9/10，请测试并评价

    如果反响良好，我可能会推出更优秀的EA。此致，Jaypipin
    1 主题 5 评论
  • 版本: 1.0
  • 激活: 5

🎼 Bach — FinAstro 

This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto


I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group.

Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details


Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch this service. Rent Bach FinAstro and receive weekly trend bias via email.



Trader >> Mindset >> Trend Bias >> Strategy >> Discipline >> Consistency



Core Features

  • Receive trend bias for various asset groups
  • Trade your own style or use our algorithm
  • Short term : weekly setup or
  • Medium term swing trading
  • Copy Trading for these systems coming soon



What Bach Does

Eliminates over trading by focusing on existing trends 

Every trade:

  • enters with controlled risk
  • manages the position through structured exit logic
  • avoids overtrading with smart pattern alignment detection
  • smart recovery system, does not increase trade size/risk


🎹  Setup & Risk Control

  • Adjustable risk per trade
  • Max lot protection
  • No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions)
  • Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments

    • EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low. 

    Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss. 


    🎹  Research

    Change inputs, back test >> study how the EA performs... Find the settings and risk model which suits your goals. In real environment trading sometimes EA is near full tp level and price retraces some events like that manual closure by user will improve results. Some news events create losses in simulation, these losses can be avoided >> exit near major news events.

    Compare and study interaction with other indicators for potential improvements, add trade events to assist with recovery or use similar products to assist with recovery. When loss occurs on product such as us100 then perhaps during recovery trade us30 is also in a profitable trade, then close us30 early to assist with recovery of partner product.

    Trade safe, back test and let me know your thoughts and suggestions. 


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    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    专家
    XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.06 (36)
    专家
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    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.86 (506)
    专家
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.23 (26)
    专家
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    Adam Hrncir
    4.83 (46)
    专家
    Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
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    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.33 (112)
    专家
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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    Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
    4.64 (47)
    专家
    Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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    Andrii Soma
    5 (2)
    专家
    SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
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    Ayush V Jain
    5 (3)
    专家
    Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
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    Farzad Saadatinia
    4 (4)
    专家
    SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
    Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
    Jimmy Peter Eriksson
    4.5 (20)
    专家
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    Fantastic 4 MT5
    Fan Yang
    3 (2)
    专家
    Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
    Valentina Zhuchkova
    4.5 (8)
    专家
    Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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    Qs Buy Sell Arrow
    James Erasmus
    指标
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    FTU MA Alert
    James Erasmus
    指标
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    FTU Vertical Lines
    James Erasmus
    指标
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    James Erasmus
    实用工具
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    James Erasmus
    专家
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    FTU Fibonacci SR
    James Erasmus
    指标
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    James Erasmus
    指标
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    James Erasmus
    指标
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    FREE
    FTU PL Display
    James Erasmus
    实用工具
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    FREE
    Omega Support Resistance
    James Erasmus
    指标
    欧米茄支撑和阻力 低买高卖策略的独特指标 反转型入场，当价格上涨到全长线时，预计价格会转向/波动/反转 可以交易 1-5 分钟图表（4 小时）进行日内交易，或 m15 及以上交易每日交易，1 小时（每周）图表进行长期交易 高精度未来价格预测器，适用于每周、每日、4 小时甚至 1 小时图表的任何产品的高点或低点 最好使用 SonicR 彩条指示器或类似指示器来避免进入某些级别，观看视频了解如何以及为什么 MT4版本是免费的，因此不会提供支持，只有mt5客户才会获得支持 视频和更多详细信息即将推出！ 特征 独特的支撑位和阻力位价格水平 限制历史天数 输入更改线条、颜色 用法 该指标可单独用于交易或与其他策略结合使用 提供预期目标和转折点的高价位和低价位、独特的支撑位和阻力位 - 请参阅我的视频以获取示例 该指标可用于大多数资产组、外汇、商品、指数等 所有时间范围，无需重绘，快速加载 使用 MT5 模拟器进行测试时，请务必将 ATR 的输入更改为小于 500 彩条指示器是 SonicR PVA 蜡烛，我将尝试尽快添加到产品列表，现在尝试在线查找 对于交易和测试很重要*** 选择输入时间范围
    Omega Support Resistance MT5
    James Erasmus
    指标
    欧米茄支撑和阻力 低买高卖策略的独特指标 反转型入场，当价格上涨到全长线时，预计价格会转向/波动/反转 可以交易 1-5 分钟图表（4 小时）进行日内交易，或 m15 及以上交易每日交易，1 小时（每周）图表进行长期交易 高精度未来价格预测器，适用于每周、每日、4 小时甚至 1 小时图表的任何产品的高点或低点 最好使用 SonicR 彩条指示器或类似指示器来避免进入某些级别，观看视频了解如何以及为什么 MT4版本是免费的，因此不会提供支持，只有mt5客户才会获得支持 视频和更多详细信息即将推出！ 特征 独特的支撑位和阻力位价格水平 限制历史天数 输入更改线条、颜色 用法 该指标可单独用于交易或与其他策略结合使用 提供预期目标和转折点的高价位和低价位、独特的支撑位和阻力位 - 请参阅我的视频以获取示例 该指标可用于大多数资产组、外汇、商品、指数等 所有时间范围，无需重绘，快速加载 使用 MT5 模拟器进行测试时，请务必将 ATR 的输入更改为小于 500 彩条指示器是 SonicR PVA 蜡烛，我将尝试尽快添加到产品列表，现在尝试在线查找 对于交易和测试很重要*** 选择输入时间范围：
    FTU Trend Pilot
    James Erasmus
    指标
    Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
    FTU Fibonacci Retrace
    James Erasmus
    指标
    FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
    James Erasmus
    实用工具
    FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5 This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fro
    FTU DeviationMav
    James Erasmus
    指标
    DeviationMAV - MT5 移动平均线偏差指标 DeviationMAV 是趋势分析中常用的指标——在价格回落至 DevMav 水平时进行买卖。 价格偏离移动平均线（简称偏差指标）是一种技术分析工具，用于衡量当前价格与选定移动平均线 (MA) 之间的百分比或绝对距离。其主要目的是实时识别金融工具何时处于超买或超卖状态，表明价格已偏离均值过远，并可能反转或回调至移动平均线附近。 可与其他指标和价格研究结合使用，以优化您的交易系统。 //---- 安装 ----// 下载后，从导航窗口（Ctrl+N）中的“市场”文件夹将指标添加到图表。 //---- 研究 ----// 更改输入参数、颜色等。 与其他指标进行比较和交互研究。 //---- 设计 ----// 当前版本没有问题。另请注意，这不是标准的 DevMav 指标，而是经过修改的。 如有任何疑问，请随时联系我们。也欢迎留下您的评论，并查看我们的其他产品，特别是算法（EA）
    FTU Lenster Reversal
    James Erasmus
    指标
    柱线反转指标 - FTU Lenster MT5 一款常见的反转型柱线分析指标——独特的输入参数 价格反转是预测潜在价格走势的有效方法。价格测试或回落某个区域，其与前几根柱线的走势可以预示未来的价格走向。 可与其他指标和价格研究结合使用，构建您的交易系统。 //---- 安装 ----// 下载后，从导航窗口（Ctrl+N）中的“市场”文件夹将指标添加到图表。 //---- 研究 ----// 更改输入参数、颜色等 比较并研究与其他指标的交互作用 //---- 设计 ----// 当前版本无任何问题 计划在未来几个月内推出一款搭载此指标的EA交易系统。 如有任何疑问，请随时联系我们，也欢迎留下您的评论，并查看我们的其他产品，特别是算法交易系统（EA）。
    FTU Newton Retrace
    James Erasmus
    专家
    Newton — Reversal This EA seeks reversal entries within trend direction with a quick exit system to avoid break out risk Performance Rating: 6/10 Core Features Single trade system (no martingale, no grid) ATR-based stop loss and take profit Built-in recovery system Exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Low risk features such as max lot, none trade time Installation/ Setup After download, find product in markets folder. Drag file onto chart - one EA per chart per product, set risk %
    FTU Memphis
    James Erasmus
    专家
    孟菲斯EA — 趋势延续系统 捕捉趋势延续的入场点，并进行受控退出 核心功能 没有马丁格尔，没有网格 单一头寸逻辑以控制风险暴露 基于ATR的止损和盈利目标 与趋势方向一致的智能重新进入系统 内置退出保护（回撤 + 定时退出） 设计用于低时间框架交易（M2–M5） 性能评分：7/10 由于安全交易措施、奖金获胜、低频交易以及能够在所有交易产品上运行，这款完全自动化的EA得分为7/10。 这个EA使用的是手动恢复系统，不在测试中使用。 迈普斯的做法 孟菲斯专注于进入现有趋势，而不是预测反转。 一旦检测到有效的趋势结构： 以受控风险进入 通过结构化退出逻辑管理头寸 避免过度交易和不稳定的市场条件 设置与风险控制 每笔交易可调风险 最大手数保护 禁止交易时间过滤器（避免新闻/交易时段） 设计用于在多个工具上安全运行 EA目前在经过广泛测试后已设置为最佳参数。 外汇货币对可以使用较低的tp3值，例如16。 EA将在指示后将TP调整到初始值的40%，所以最好不要设置得太低。 止损设置为11，这将影响使用ATR目标管理器时的交易规模
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