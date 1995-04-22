FTU Bach FinAstro

🎼 Bach — FinAstro This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto



I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group. Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details

Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch this service. Rent Bach FinAstro and receive weekly trend bias via email.



Trader >> Mindset >> Trend Bias >> Strategy >> Discipline >> Consistency





Core Features

Receive trend bias for various asset groups

Trade your own style or use our algorithm

Short term : weekly setup or

Medium term swing trading

Copy Trading for these systems coming soon









What Bach Does

Eliminates over trading by focusing on existing trends

Every trade:

enters with controlled risk

manages the position through structured exit logic

avoids overtrading with smart pattern alignment detection

smart recovery system, does not increase trade size/risk



🎹 Setup & Risk Control Adjustable risk per trade Max lot protection No-trade time filter (avoid news / sessions) Designed to operate safely across multiple instruments EA is currently set to best settings after extensive testing. Forex pairs could use lower tp3 value such as 16. The EA will adjust tp lower after indication, to 40% of the initial so best not to set too low. Stop loss is set to 11, this will affect trade size when using atr target manager. Such as 11x atr value = stop loss. Do not set this too low as trade size will increase dramatically, otherwise user could set risk per trade lower if intention is for tight stop loss.