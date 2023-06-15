Omega Support Resistance

Omega Support & Resistance

A unique indicator for buy low, sell high strategies

Reversal type entries, as price rises to the full length line, expect price to turn/swing/reverse

Can trade 1-5min charts with 4hr for interday setups or m15 and higher with daily, 1hr with weekly for long term setups


High precision future price predictor for high or low of any product for Weekly, Daily, 4hr and even 1hr charts

Best to use SonicR color bar indictor or similar to avoid entry at certain levels, watch the videos for how and why

MT4 version is free and so no support will be provided, only mt5 customers will receive support


Also see this video for standard usage of indicator: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uf7ydGso2Cc


<< Strategy >>

Buy at lower full length lines, sell at upper full length

Delay entry with opposite color candle


<< Steps >>

Attach indicator change input period_D1, then use 15min chart

(Period_4hr use 5min chart or lower)

Download SonicR PVA Candles from forexfactory or other site

Add to chart, these give color candles. Red and purple are range and volume downside risk.

So if looking to buy at or near full length lower lines (ignore short lines) then observe the red and purple bars, delay entry for 3 or 4 bars after 

Each red or purple, this will help when price is pushing down hard, delay entry is the idea. Also if several bars/candles close over the line such as 5 then consider the 

Full length line exhausted and price may fall lower to the next full length line.



Features


Unique support and resistance price levels
Limit to amount of days in history
Inputs to change lines, colors

Usage

This Indicator can be used solely for trading or in combination with other strategies
Providing high and low price levels for expected target and turning points, unique support and resistance -- see my videos for examples
This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, forex, commodities, indices etc
All time frames, non repaint, fast loading

When testing with MT5 simulator be sure to change input for ATR to less than 500

Color bar indicator is SonicR PVA Candles, I will try add to product list soon for now try find online


Important for trading and testing ***

Select Inputs timeframe: Daily when trading m10, m15, m30 chart
Select Inputs timeframe: 4hr when trading min 1-5

Select Inputs timeframe: 1hr when trading min 1-5

When setting up chart, sometimes changing time frames helps load the data, so change to 5 min then back to your desired time frame, perhaps a few other time frames until all levels can be seen on chart.  


Some advice

Money management and discipline are key, no one strategy or indicator will produce success, understanding losses will occur and how to recover them is key. Some days are all about giving back to the market, making small wins or losses, then some days wins can roll in, its about consistency and patience. Know your trading products as best as possible, their pros and cons; are they volatile or do they produce small moves, lower time frames should be for low spread products. Understand trade size and always trade safe, risk more with a separate account if you have a strategy with that in mind. Practice and back testing makes a great trader. 



Installation

Once downloaded the file will save automatically to indicators/market, drag and drop onto chart, adjust settings

Testing can be done with a demo - mt5 simulator for EA or indicators watch YouTube on how to test in mt5 simulator

*Using a color/volume indicator can show when to pause and not trade, search for SonicR PVA candles online -- be sure to use ATR 500 or less when testing



Updates

12 Mar 2023 - Added ATR value for inputs, change this to 500 or less for testing with simulator


Recommended products
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicators
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Momentum Close
Akaashi Videsh Reedoy
Indicators
Momentum Close is a useful tool to identify volume based on the strength of a candle close. A strong candle close is when there is a small wick in comparison to the candle body and is a sign that the market will continue in that direction. *This is a NON-repainting indicator* How this can help you? Identify trend strength  Trend confirmation Seeing potential reversals (strong rejection candle) Developing entry and exit strategies Strong confluence to add to your strategy Volume analysis Featur
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
EZZ Zig Zag MT4
Paulo Rocha
5 (1)
Indicators
EZZ Elite Zig Zag is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator traces the peak of the trend based on the market reversal, thus showing various opportunities in the financial market. EZZ Elite Zig Zag is a visual tool, intuitive, and easy to understand and use.  Test it Yourself by Downloading it for Free. Author Paulo Rocha all rights reserved
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
WaveTrend Oscillator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicators
The WaveTrend Oscillator MT4 is a powerful trading indicator designed to enhance your market analysis by identifying momentum shifts and potential trend reversals. Ideal for traders of all levels, this tool offers valuable insights into overbought and oversold conditions across various markets, including forex, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. With its ability to generate accurate buy and sell signals, the WaveTrend Oscillator MT4 empowers traders to make informed decisions, effectively increa
History Pattern Search
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Spread and Close MT4
Alexander Denisovich Jegorov
Indicators
Spread & Candle Close Timer Indicator for MT4  Optimize your trading with this lightweight and efficient indicator, designed to display the real-time spread and candle close countdown directly on your MT4 chart. Features: Live Spread Monitoring – Instantly see market conditions. Candle Close Timer – Stay prepared for the next price movement. Simple & Non-Intrusive Design – No unnecessary settings, just clear and accurate data. Ideal for scalpers, day traders, and those who need real-time exec
Volume Profile Sniper
Vadim Verkhovtsev
Indicators
Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 is a comprehensive market analysis tool A professional approach to trading Volume Profile Sniper v11.1 combines more than 15 key filters in one indicator, providing clear signals based on a comprehensive assessment of the market situation. Main features Volume imbalance analysis – the algorithm calculates the share of buyers and sellers in each candle, signaling the predominance of one of the parties (configurable threshold from 50% to 90%). Multilevel signal filte
Previous Indicators Data MA Crossover
Che Jeib Che Said
5 (3)
Indicators
PREVIOUS INDICATOR’S DATA MA CROSSOVER https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products P/S: If you like this indicator, please rate it with 5 stars in the review section, this will increase its popularity so that other users will be benefited from using it. This indicator notifies and draws an arrow on the chart whenever    the MA line has crossed over its previous indicator’s data MA filtered by MA Trend.   It also displays total pips gained from all the entry set-ups. Setting ·   You c
FREE
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (3)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Deep Insight Candles
Richard Bystricky
Indicators
Deep Insight Candles is an indicator that brings an entirely new perspective to the price chart. It focuses on revealing hidden structures in market movements, uncovering buyer and seller pressure, thus helping traders to better identify key levels, dynamics, and potential reversals. The indicator conveys deeper market insights, allowing traders to make decisions based on a more accurate perception of market sentiment and pressure at specific price levels. This innovative approach transforms the
Mr Beast Zonas de Liquidez y alertas
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Indicators
El indicador "MR BEAST ALERTAS DE LIQUIDEZ" es una herramienta avanzada diseñada para proporcionar señales y alertas sobre la liquidez del mercado basándose en una serie de indicadores técnicos y análisis de tendencias. Ideal para traders que buscan oportunidades de trading en función de la dinámica de precios y los niveles de volatilidad, este indicador ofrece una visualización clara y detallada en la ventana del gráfico de MetaTrader. Características Principales: Canal ATR Adaptativo: Calcula
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Candle Pattern Finder MT4
Dwi Nur Prasetyo
Indicators
Candle Pattern Finder Candle Pattern Finder is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders easily detect key candlestick patterns in real-time. Whether you're trading trends, reversals, or consolidations, this tool highlights important price action signals directly on the chart — helping you make faster and more confident trading decisions. Detects popular candlestick patterns: Bullish/Bearish Engulfing Hammer & Inverted Hammer Shooting Star & Hanging Man Three White Soldiers Three Black
FREE
Gioteen Volatility Index MT4
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI)   - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicat
Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro
Atventius Bayu Riswanto
Indicators
## Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro Smart Reversal Oscillator Pro is an advanced hybrid trading utility designed for MetaTrader 4 that reinvents volatility and momentum analysis. Instead of analyzing raw price action, this indicator applies mathematical Bollinger Bands directly onto the Relative Strength Index (RSI) array data within a separate sub-window. Standard fixed oversold and overbought levels (like 30 and 70) often fail during strong market expansions. This professional oscillator solve
DYJ Alligator SignalSource
Daying Cao
Indicators
DYJ Alligator SignalSource   is based on Alligator   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. The blue line (Alligator's Jaw) is the Balance Line for the timeframe that was used to build the chart (13-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved into the future by 8 bars); Red Line (Alligator's Teeth) is the Balance Line for the value timeframe of one level lower (8-period Smoothed Moving Average, moved by 5 bars into the future); Green Line (Alligator's Lips) is the Balance Line
Matrixs
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
Matrix is a Forex arrow indicator. Displays signals simply and clearly! The arrows show the direction of the transaction, and are colored accordingly, which can be seen in the screenshots. As you can see, trading with such an indicator is easy. I waited for an arrow to appear in the desired direction - I opened a deal. An arrow formed in the opposite direction - closed the deal. The indicator also displays the lines with the help of which the arrow signals are formed, taking into account the int
Sorsawo Magic Signal
Ilham Hijrah Saputra
Indicators
Sorsawo Magic Signal Pro is an advanced technical analysis tool designed to identify high-probability entry points by combining adaptive momentum logic with smart volatility filtering. Core Features Adaptive WPR Logic : Unlike standard oscillators, Sorsawo Magic uses a dynamic calculation period that automatically adjusts based on market volatility. Volatility-Filtered Signals : The indicator analyzes price gaps and momentum surges to ensure signals are only generated when there is sufficient ma
FREE
Anchored VWAP by TradingDE MT4
Andre Witzel
Indicators
With the Anchored VWAP for MT4 from Trading.de, you can easily calculate and display the volume-based average price starting from a specific point in the chart (anchor). The indicator is ideal for our Trading.de 1-minute chart strategy, but can also be used in all other timeframes. The AVWAP for MetaTrader 4 is calculated using volume or an average period. In the settings, you can specify whether or not to use real trading volume. The indicator also has a "Lock" button in the upper right corner
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicators
Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
Effect Volume
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Volume indicator Effect Volume , in the Forex market volumes are unique (tick). This volume indicator demonstrates the level of financial and emotional involvement. When the indicator forms a new top, it indicates that buyers are stronger than sellers over a certain period of time. If the indicator decreases, this indicates that the bears are stronger. Why is it impossible to track normal volumes in Forex? The fact is that this is an over-the-counter market. Consequently, it is practically imp
Dollar Mint Indicator
David Mwaniki Mbugua
Indicators
Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
LordTrendSignal
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicators
LordTrendSignal is a financial market indicator for Meta Trader that checks signals through trends and candles, works on all TimeFrames (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1). LordTrendSignal checks the signal through trends and candles and informs you via notification, alerts via email and push on the automatic screen. The trend flexibility of LordTrendSignal is high, however, together with other of our indicators LordAutoFibonacci and LordAutoTrendLine you will be able to work very well to obtain m
Multi Symbols In The Same Chart
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel trend trading Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT4 Perfect trend-wave automatic calculation channel calculation , MT5 Local Trading copying Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 Local Trading copying For DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 DEMO Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 DEMO Can set the cycle for other varieties of K line graph covered this window, fluctuations obser
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Price Action Sniper
Elmira Memish
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Action Sniper is designed to trade the Price Action on the desired chart time frame. - Trend Reversals. - Trend Continuation. - Brekaouts. - Good tool for Binary Options Price action forms the basis for all technical analysis of a currency pair, commodity or other asset chart. Many short-term traders rely exclusively on price action and the formations and trends extrapolated from it to make trading decisions. Technical analysis as a practice is a derivative of price action since it uses p
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
More from author
Qs Buy Sell Arrow
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Qqe for MT5 Qs indicator for mt5 draws objects as arrows which is fine for manual trading but not reliable for EA/Algo Many arrow changes at certain times, so best to filter the signals using minimum one concept/logic Essentially an Rsi and moving average indicator - draws an arrow for suggestion of entry or change in trend The indicator is for MT5 platform, can be used stand alone >> best combined with other indicators and strategies New stable version coming soon Indicator Features: Sel
FREE
FTU MA Alert
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Moving Average Alert mt5 Alert for price touch and close of moving average Any moving average type Alert sound file option Alert on touch or close over Usage : Attach indicator from market folder, change type of moving average, style etc Set alert type  Note: sound folder location is within appdata folder see image, copy wav file into this folder, then change file name within input eg: news.wav / chime.wav / 'anysound'.wav
FREE
FTU Vertical Lines
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Vertical lines This indicator draws vertical lines at times of your choosing, minute or hour to show past and future time on chart Features: Multiple adjustable times Change color and amount of lines Usage : Purpose is to study or measure price at close of specific bars, to plan for future news or hour close etc Change color and amount of bars from range.  Use on any timeframe,  product/pair, non repaint, fast loading
FREE
FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Idioteque The indicator is for MT4 platform, can be used alone but best combined with other indicators or strategies Combines various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for suggestion of entry or trend change Watch a short intro video on youtube:  https://youtu.be/lCRJ3mFNyOQ Indicator Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal New features: Limit to amount of bars in history Change distance of arrow from bar Usage : Thi
FREE
FTU Stargate Retrace
James Erasmus
Experts
Stargate — Reversal The free version is the basic concept of FTU Stargate, advanced version is available. Be sure to simulate and test settings. See images or contact me for best settings for various products.  This EA seeks reversal entries within trend direction with a quick exit system to avoid break out risk. Fully automated: entry, stop loss and trade size based on risk input. With some trader management the results can be improved. Performance Rating: 6/10 • Single trade system (n
FREE
FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15
James Erasmus
Utilities
FTU Auto Trade with on Chart Panel Mt5 (basic version) This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Designed to be compact and efficient, small layout for multiple chart trading Features: Lot groups - Allows for fast change to various risk models Tp, Partial and SL management Multiple No Trade Times - Various time
FREE
FTU PL Display
James Erasmus
Utilities
Profit & Loss Display - MT5 Panel On chart panel to display profit and loss per product over specified time period View P/L for EA trades only or also with manual trades Note this is a panel, not an indicator or algorithm, it simply displays profit and loss from account history //---- Install ----// After download, attach indicator to chart from the markets folder which is in navigator window (Cntrl N) //---- Study ----// Set target profit for product per week/specified period Set loss limi
FREE
FTU Fibonacci SR
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Fibonacci This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems ** watch the video for strategy suggestion Features: Multiple Fibo levels adjustable Change color and amount of bars from range 2 lines for 50 bars prior high-low retracement and 2 lines for 20 bars Lines are showing 38 and 61 Fib levels Usage : Purpose is to study or measure price retracement Change color and amount of bars from range.  Use on any timeframe,  product/pair, non repaint, fast loading
FREE
FTU Corvus
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Corvus Indicator for the mt4 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed with various indicators such as macd, adx to draw an arrow for a suggestion of entry or trend change This indicator is similar to FTU Idioteque - see my other indicators such as FTU Predictor Watch a short intro video on youtube: https://youtu.be/n_nBa1AFG0I Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal New features
FREE
Omega Support Resistance MT5
James Erasmus
Indicators
Omega Support & Resistance A unique indicator for buy low, sell high strategies Reversal type entries, as price rises to the full length line, expect price to turn/swing/reverse Can trade 1-5min charts with 4hr for interday setups or m15 and higher with daily, 1hr with weekly for long term setups High precision future price predictor for high or low of any product for Weekly, Daily, 4hr and even 1hr charts Best to use SonicR color bar indictor or similar to avoid entry at certain levels, watc
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
Indicators
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
FTU Fibonacci Retrace
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Fibonacci Retrace This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems An improved and more accurate version than the mt4 Study price movement, and use a retracement type strategy for entry at or near fib levels Features: Multiple Fibo levels adjustable Change color and amount of bars from range Usage : Purpose is to study or measure price retracement Change color and amount of bars from range.  Use on any timeframe,  product/pair, non repaint, fast loading
FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
James Erasmus
Utilities
FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5 This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fro
FTU DeviationMav
James Erasmus
Indicators
DeviationMAV -  MT5 Deviation MAV (Moving Average) indicator A common indicator for trend analysis -- buy/sell on retrace to DevMav levels. Price Deviation from Moving Average or simply a Deviation indicator—is a technical analysis tool designed to measure the percentage or absolute distance between the current price and a selected Moving Average (MA). Its primary purpose is to identify, in real-time, when a financial instrument is overbought or oversold, indicating that the price has moved to
FTU Lenster Reversal
James Erasmus
Indicators
Bar Reversal Indicator - FTU Lenster MT5 A common reversal type bar analysis indicator -- inputs for unique observation Price reversal is a solid study for potential price moves. Price is testing or rejecting and area and its behavior to previous bars is telling of future price action. Combine with other indicators and price studies for your trading system.  //---- Install ----// After download, attach indicator to chart from the markets folder which is in navigator window (Cntrl N) //---- S
FTU Newton Retrace
James Erasmus
Experts
Newton — Reversal This EA seeks reversal entries within trend direction with a quick exit system to avoid break out risk Performance Rating: 6/10 Core Features Single trade system (no martingale, no grid) ATR-based stop loss and take profit Built-in recovery system Exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Low risk features such as max lot, none trade time Installation/ Setup After download, find product in markets folder. Drag file onto chart - one EA per chart per product, set risk %
FTU Memphis
James Erasmus
Experts
Memphis — Trend Continuation This EA captures trend continuation entries with a controlled exit system, fully automated.   Performance Rating: 7/10 Update and improvement coming soon... improved results Core Features Single-position logic for controlled exposure, not grid or martingale ATR-based stop loss and profit targeting Intelligent re-entry system aligned with trend direction Built-in exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Designed for low timeframe trading (M2–M5) What Memphis Do
FTU Bach FinAstro
James Erasmus
Experts
Bach — FinAstro  This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group. Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch thi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review