FTU Fibonacci SR

FTU Fibonacci

This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems

** watch the video for strategy suggestion


Features:

Multiple Fibo levels adjustable

Change color and amount of bars from range

2 lines for 50 bars prior high-low retracement and 2 lines for 20 bars

Lines are showing 38 and 61 Fib levels


Usage:

Purpose is to study or measure price retracement

Change color and amount of bars from range. Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint, fast loading


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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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FTU MA Alert
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FTU Vertical Lines
James Erasmus
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FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats15
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FTU Stargate Retrace
James Erasmus
Experts
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FTU Idioteque buy sell arrows
James Erasmus
Indicators
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FTU Corvus
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Indicators
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James Erasmus
Indicators
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Indicators
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FTU Fibonacci Retrace
James Erasmus
Indicators
FTU Fibonacci Retrace This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems An improved and more accurate version than the mt4 Study price movement, and use a retracement type strategy for entry at or near fib levels Features: Multiple Fibo levels adjustable Change color and amount of bars from range Usage : Purpose is to study or measure price retracement Change color and amount of bars from range.  Use on any timeframe,  product/pair, non repaint, fast loading
FTU Auto Trade Panel Ats19
James Erasmus
Utilities
FTU Auto Trade with Panel Mt5 This EA will improve your trading, lower work load and improve risk management Adjust Lot size, entry based on at market or by price input EA will manage entry, stop loss, partial close and adjust stop loss after tp1, partial Test on demo to be sure of all the features and inputs Special Features: This version includes price mode PRC, set a price for entry, no need to wait for MKT execution Features: Multiple No Trade Times - Various time inputs to stop the EA fro
FTU DeviationMav
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Indicators
DeviationMAV -  MT5 Deviation MAV (Moving Average) indicator A common indicator for trend analysis -- buy/sell on retrace to DevMav levels. Price Deviation from Moving Average or simply a Deviation indicator—is a technical analysis tool designed to measure the percentage or absolute distance between the current price and a selected Moving Average (MA). Its primary purpose is to identify, in real-time, when a financial instrument is overbought or oversold, indicating that the price has moved to
FTU Lenster Reversal
James Erasmus
Indicators
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FTU Newton Retrace
James Erasmus
Experts
Newton — Reversal This EA seeks reversal entries within trend direction with a quick exit system to avoid break out risk Performance Rating: 6/10 Core Features Single trade system (no martingale, no grid) ATR-based stop loss and take profit Built-in recovery system Exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Low risk features such as max lot, none trade time Installation/ Setup After download, find product in markets folder. Drag file onto chart - one EA per chart per product, set risk %
FTU Memphis
James Erasmus
Experts
Memphis — Trend Continuation This EA captures trend continuation entries with a controlled exit system, fully automated.   Performance Rating: 7/10 Update and improvement coming soon... improved results Core Features Single-position logic for controlled exposure, not grid or martingale ATR-based stop loss and profit targeting Intelligent re-entry system aligned with trend direction Built-in exit protection (retrace + timed exit) Designed for low timeframe trading (M2–M5) What Memphis Do
FTU Bach FinAstro
James Erasmus
Experts
Bach — FinAstro  This is the FinAstro service: Receive weekly trend bias for most asset groups: Indices, USD, Metals, Energies and Crypto I gather market sources who provide directional trading bias, then after a review, I decide the best overall bias for the week for each asset group. Sent weekly via email. Your role is to then trade manually or with an algorithm and manage risk carefully, watch the video for more details Need a solid trend bias? more details coming soon when i launch thi
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