FTU Fibonacci SR
- Indicators
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James ErasmusTrader, developer
With a focus on mt5 and extensive research in: Astro finance, broker comparison and technical strategies
Get in touch for more about astro trend bias, trade management and broker analysis
- Version: 1.0
FTU Fibonacci
This indicator draws fib levels for retracement type entry systems
** watch the video for strategy suggestion
Features:
Multiple Fibo levels adjustable
Change color and amount of bars from range
2 lines for 50 bars prior high-low retracement and 2 lines for 20 bars
Lines are showing 38 and 61 Fib levels
Usage:
Purpose is to study or measure price retracement
Change color and amount of bars from range. Use on any timeframe, product/pair, non repaint, fast loading