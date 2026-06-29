The Gold Mind

The Gold Mind is a premium H4 grid Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It uses live ATR(14) for dynamic SL/TP, structural grid placement, and advanced trade management including Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop. Features a real-time on-chart dashboard with Daily P&L, today's trades, and Win/Loss stats. Recommended: H4 chart, $1,000+ balance, ECN/low spread broker, VPS. Grid trading involves risk — demo test first.


THE GOLD MIND

Mind The Market — Mine The Gold

Premium H4 Grid Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold)

INTRODUCTION

The Gold Mind is an institutional-grade automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H4 timeframe. It combines structural grid execution with robust risk management tailored to Gold’s volatility.

The EA reads live H4 ATR(14) to calculate dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit distances, places smart pending grid orders around previous H4 structure, and manages open trades with Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop — all visible through a professional on-chart dashboard.

KEY FEATURES

On-Chart Dashboard • Official logo and branded HUD panel • Daily Profit/Loss (Green/Red color-coded) • Today’s Total Trades and Win/Loss stats • Live Open Positions and Grid Orders status (e.g. 4/6) • Trailing Engine and Market Status display • Draggable, minimizable panel

Smart Grid Engine • H4 structural levels from previous candle high/low • Up to 3 Buy Limits + 3 Sell Limits per cycle • ATR-based volatility filter — invalid levels skipped automatically • One trade per grid level per H4 bar discipline • Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD / XAUUSDm)

Risk & Protection • Live H4 ATR(14) for SL and TP calculations • Shared ATR Stop Loss for Buy legs and Sell legs • Individual ATR Take Profit per entry level • Auto lot sizing (3% risk per level) or Manual lot mode • Weekend and market-close trading guard

Profit Management • Break-even at 500 points profit • 50% Partial Close at same milestone • Peak Trailing Stop to protect open profit • Magic-number isolated — does not touch manual trades

HOW IT WORKS

Each H4 cycle, The Gold Mind:

  1. Reads live ATR(14) volatility from the H4 chart
  2. Calculates grid levels from the previous H4 candle structure
  3. Places pending Buy/Sell limits with ATR-based SL and TP
  4. Skips any level where SL would be invalid for current volatility
  5. Rebuilds grid on new H4 bar
  6. Manages open positions with BE, partial close, and trailing

No static pip distances — entries follow structure, risk follows volatility, and profit protection follows price movement.

SETUP REQUIREMENTS

 Minimum Balance: $1,000 USD • Timeframe: H4 (4-Hour) — required • Symbol: XAUUSD / XAUUSDm only • Broker: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread recommended • VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 operation • Platform: MetaTrader 5 with Algo Trading enabled

Quick Start: Attach to XAUUSD H4 → Enable Algo Trading → Use default Auto Risk → Monitor dashboard.

INPUT PARAMETERS

• Risk Mode: Auto (3% per level) or Manual Lot • ATR Period: 14 (default) • SL / TP ATR Multipliers: 1.0× (adjustable) • Break-Even, Partial Close, Trailing: Enable/Disable

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading XAUUSD (Gold) and automated grid systems involve substantial risk. Drawdowns can occur during strong trends or gap events. The Gold Mind uses ATR filtering, Break-even, Partial Close, and Trailing Stop — but no system eliminates risk. Past performance and demo results do not guarantee future profits. Always test on demo first. Use capital you can afford to risk.

The Gold Mind  Mind The Market. Mine The Gold.


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Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
SmartChoise Battery
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.8 (5)
Experts
SmartChoise Battery EA A refined and stable continuation of the classic SmartChoise Expert Advisor (v8.2) trained up to October 31  2025 The user manual is available via the link on my profile page This edition retains the earlier neural logic and classic filter system that many traders appreciated for its steady, predictable behavior. It’s designed for those who prefer the original trading flow, focusing on clarity and simplicity rather than constant evolution. The Battery EA includes
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
Experts
THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
SentinelAI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4 (2)
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
Experts
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader
Imad Saadeh
5 (2)
Experts
Official Purchase Notice CasperIT AMI Trader is sold exclusively through the MQL5 Market. We do not authorize any Telegram channels, websites, or third-party sellers to distribute or sell this product. Software obtained from unofficial sources is not supported, does not receive updates, and may be modified or unsafe. CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader MT5 Overview CasperIT Adaptive Market Intelligence Trader (AMI) is a fully automated Meta Trader 5 Expert Advisor that combines trend, m
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