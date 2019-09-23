Spider King 5
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 23 September 2019
- Activations: 5
Recommended time period 5min/15min/1hour
Lots-initial opening lots of EA
Lot Exponent-Multiples between each order when the amount is increased
Lot Decimal-Number of quote points (fourth or fifth)
Pip Step-Point spacing between multiple orders
Max Lots-Max lot for each order
MM-False/True.Martingale switch (do not double after closing)
Note:Default turn on with version lite
Take Profit-A basket of profit point values
Use Equity Stop-False/True.Turn on/off the risk control switch
Total Equity Risk-Equity risk control ratio of account
Use Trailing Stop-False/True.Turn on/off the switch
Trail Start-Start triggering the trailing stop position
Trail Stop-Moving stop loss point
Slip-Allow maximum slippage
Max Trades_Hilo-Maximum number of transactions in the stage1
Magic Number_Hilo- unique number of the EA
Max Trades_15-Maximum number of transactions in the stage2
g_magic_176_15-unique number of the EA
Max Trades_16-Maximum number of transactions in the stage3
g_magic_176_16-unique number of the EA
(magic number must be different from three stages)
version MT4:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/40474
version lite:
https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/41953