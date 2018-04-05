Smart Hedge Trader – MT5 Expert Advisor

Link to MT4 version Smart Hedge Trader MT4

Smart Hedge Trader is an MT5 Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using a dynamic hedging approach combined with configurable risk controls. It operates by analyzing market conditions and executing calculated strategies to manage exposure across multiple positions.

This EA is suitable for traders seeking a structured, automated trading system that adapts to market volatility with minimal manual input.

Features:

Dynamic Hedging Logic: Automatically opens and manages hedged positions based on market behavior.

Cycle-Based Profit Management: Configurable profit targets that, once reached, close all positions and reset the trading cycle.

Daily Risk Controls: Trading pauses automatically after reaching a daily profit or loss threshold, resuming the next day.

Optimized Defaults: Preconfigured for XAUUSD, with additional set files available for other instruments.

VPS-Friendly: Fully compatible with 24/7 operation environments.

Important Note:

Smart Hedge Trader is intended for use in demo or evaluation environments. Please ensure compatibility with your broker’s trading conditions and risk policies before use.

For questions or setup assistance, feel free to contact us via the MQL5 chat system.



