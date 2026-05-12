TradeAssist Risk Panel MT5

RISK MANAGEMENT

- Automatic lot calculation from the risk amount and the SL distance

- 8 risk modes: Fixed $, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, % Custom base, % Balance of previous Day / Week / Month — plus fixed manual lot

- TP by Risk/Reward ratio; SL/TP by points, exact price, or the high/low of the last N bars

- Live preview of lot, money risk and RR before the order is sent

- Spread filter; profit/loss threshold auto close of all positions

TRADING AND POSITION MANAGEMENT

- Market orders, Limit / Stop pending orders, Buy / Sell Stop Limit

- Batch close by direction / profit / loss / all; batch deletion of pending orders by type

- Multi-level partial close: up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels per position, 3 lot methods, 6 price methods, dynamic levels

- Trailing stop with 6 variants: Points, Fractals, MA, Parabolic SAR, ATR, High/Low of previous bar

- Automatic break even (4 trigger units, spread+commission offset) and one-click manual breakeven

- Trailing of pending Limit / Stop orders behind the price

- Hide SL TP: stealth stops monitored inside the EA, invisible to the broker

- Apply any automation per position, per symbol or to all positions; new positions inherit the template

- Settings presets: save, load and switch complete configurations

ON THE CHART

- Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with live labels and green/red profit-risk zones

- An order line with a "..." menu for every position and pending order: close, reverse, breakeven, partial close %, edit SL/TP, hide SL/TP, comment

- In-chart confirmation overlay before every trading action

- Two-row 8-tab panel: Trade / Close / Set / Info + In parts / Trailing / BE+ / Notify

- Light / dark theme, HiDPI support, adjustable width and font size, English / Chinese interface

- Optional WeChat and Telegram push notifications

IMPORTANT

- Recommended usage: one chart, one instance per symbol.

- Automation (break even, trailing, partial close, hidden SL/TP) works only while the terminal and the EA are running — use a VPS for 24/5 operation.