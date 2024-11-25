Manual Turlte Quant

This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart.

There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles.

It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss.

Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy tester.


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Change Spread
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
Most current tick data does not accurately reflect the actual spread levels. To achieve more precise backtest results, we need to adjust it to a higher value to account for slippage that may occur when Expert Advisors (EAs) execute orders in real trading. This tool is used to change the Spread value in custom symbols created from tick data for backtesting purposes. Simply select the desired Spread value and wait for the tool to adjust it accordingly.
FREE
Ratio Spread
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This tool helps you calculate the ratio of slippage and current spread compared to the average price movement over the timeframe of a specific symbol. It can indicate whether you should trade on that timeframe or not. If the ratio is too high, it will be very challenging to make a profit. Typically, this ratio should be less than 15%.. Simply add it to the chart of the timeframe for the symbol you wish to estimate.
FREE
Performance Checker
Manh Viet Tien Vu
Utilities
This  is a versatile tool designed to help traders analyze their trading performance on a MT5  account. It provides a detailed of profit, allowing users to review their overall account performance or filter trades based on specific criteria. With this tool, traders can: Check total profit  across all trades. Filter by a single Magic Number or multiple Magic Numbers (enter directly, separated by ",") Analyze individual symbols or a custom set of symbols to evaluate different market instruments  (
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