Manual Turlte Quant
- Utilities
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Manh Viet Tien VuIf you want a full 100% commission rebate (diamond-tier link) that pays automatically every day, use this link:
https://one.exnessonelink.com/intl/vi/a/10758276
- Version: 1.0
This is an EA designed to support manual trading. It can accurately calculate risk, automatically enter trades, set stop loss, and perform trailing stop loss using buttons on the chart.
There are many features for risk calculation, setting stop loss, and trailing stop loss to suit various trading styles.
It can also automatically manage prop firms by closing trades when reaching the target profit level or maximum daily loss.
Additionally, it can perform manual backtesting using the strategy tester.