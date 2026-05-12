TradeAssist Risk Panel MT5
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- 版本: 2.1
- 更新: 26 七月 2026
When installed on a chart, the working area is smaller than in the developer's screenshots. This causes symbols and labels to be misaligned. This is due to the misalignment of the "collapse" and "close" symbols. When attempting to collapse the panel, the assistant freezes. It then disappears from the list of assistants and can only be removed from the window along with the chart window. When attempting to restore the chart window, all the labels from the panel appear, but without the panel itself, it still doesn't appear in the list of assistants. Therefore, I have to delete the entire chart window, reopen it, and redo all the markup. Demo account.
При установке на график размер рабочего поля меньше, чем на скринах разработчика. Из-за этого смещены символы и подписи. Из-за того, что смещены символы "свернуть" и "закрыть". При попытке свернуть панель, происходит зависание помощника. При этом он пропадает из списка помощников и его можно удалить из окна только вместе с окном графика. При попытке восстановить окно графика, в нём появляются все надписи из панели, но без самой панели и в списке помощников его по прежнему нет. Поэтому, приходится удалять окно графика полностью, открывать его заново и заново делать всю разметку. Демо-счет.
Скрин: https://s1.radikal.cloud/2026/05/22/2000127954---AlfaForexRU-Real_-DEMO-SCET---Hedge2db0b4c417e612b8.jpg
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When installed on a chart, the working area is smaller than in the developer's screenshots. This causes symbols and labels to be misaligned. This is due to the misalignment of the "collapse" and "close" symbols. When attempting to collapse the panel, the assistant freezes. It then disappears from the list of assistants and can only be removed from the window along with the chart window. When attempting to restore the chart window, all the labels from the panel appear, but without the panel itself, it still doesn't appear in the list of assistants. Therefore, I have to delete the entire chart window, reopen it, and redo all the markup. Demo account.
При установке на график размер рабочего поля меньше, чем на скринах разработчика. Из-за этого смещены символы и подписи. Из-за того, что смещены символы "свернуть" и "закрыть". При попытке свернуть панель, происходит зависание помощника. При этом он пропадает из списка помощников и его можно удалить из окна только вместе с окном графика. При попытке восстановить окно графика, в нём появляются все надписи из панели, но без самой панели и в списке помощников его по прежнему нет. Поэтому, приходится удалять окно графика полностью, открывать его заново и заново делать всю разметку. Демо-счет.
Скрин: https://s1.radikal.cloud/2026/05/22/2000127954---AlfaForexRU-Real_-DEMO-SCET---Hedge2db0b4c417e612b8.jpg