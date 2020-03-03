Gold Scalper pro Nova

The fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAU/USD (Gold). This EA combines a high-probability, three-EMA trend-following strategy with a professional two-stage risk management system to secure profits quickly and efficiently. Optimized for the M1/M5 timeframes.

​💡 The Strategy: Filtered 3-EMA Crossover

​Our system utilizes three Exponential Moving Averages to confirm both momentum and trend direction, dramatically reducing false signals common in basic crossover EAs.

​Fast EMA (e.g., 5): Signals short-term momentum.

​Slow EMA (e.g., 20): Confirms the entry trigger.

​Trend EMA (e.g., 50): The core trend filter.

​Entry Logic: A trade is opened only if the Fast EMA crosses the Slow EMA AND the Fast EMA is on the correct side of the Trend EMA (above for Buy, below for Sell).

​🛡️ Dual-Stage Risk Management (Your Edge)

​We believe in protecting capital first. This EA features a proprietary, two-step system to lock in profits and eliminate risk.