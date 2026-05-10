Autobot Genesis EVO - The Ultimate AI-Driven Trading System



Welcome to the future of automated trading. Autobot Genesis EVO- is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor designed for serious traders who demand precision, protection, and consistent performance. Engineered with our proprietary "Gemma Strategy" and fortified by the "Aegis Shield", this system doesn't just trade—it adapts to the market in real-time.



Key Features & Capabilities



1. Aegis Shield (Ultimate Drawdown Protection)

Stop worrying about account blowouts. The Aegis Shield continuously monitors your equity. If the market becomes extremely volatile and drawdown reaches the critical threshold, the Aegis Shield automatically intervenes, halts trading, and closes all positions to protect your capital.



2. Advanced Market Regime Detection

Built-in intelligence ensures the Autobot Genesis EVO knows when- to trade. Using a sophisticated combination of EMA (50/200), RSI, and ADX, the system filters out dangerous, choppy, sideways markets and only executes trades when high-probability momentum is confirmed.



3. Dual Trading Modes

- SAFE MODE (Trend + Pullback):- Capitalizes on major trends by finding perfect RSI pullback entries. Ideal for compounding growth with minimal risk.

- AGGRESSIVE MODE (Momentum Breakout):- Designed for high-velocity markets. It catches explosive price movements and utilizes an advanced Trailing Stop- to lock in maximum profits as the trend runs.



4. Smart Kelly Sizing (Dynamic Risk Management)

Forget static lot sizes. Our advanced algorithm calculates the exact lot size based on your account balance, chosen risk percentage, and live market tick values. It even includes a "Kelly Penalty" that automatically halves your trade size during minor drawdowns to recover safely.



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Parameters (Fully Customizable)

- Trading Strategy Mode:- Choose between Safe or Aggressive.

- Risk Per Trade (%):- Dynamic lot sizing based on risk tolerance.

- Stop Loss / Take Profit:- Adjustable in points to fit your pair.

- Trailing Stop:- For locking in profits in Aggressive Mode.

- Aegis Shield Max Drawdown (%):- Your ultimate safety net.



How to Install & Use

1. Attach to Chart:- Open an H1 chart for XAUUSD. Drag and drop the Autobot Genesis EVO onto the chart.

2. Select Mode:- The EA comes pre-configured with the GOD-TIER OMEGA preset by default!

3. Set Your Risk:- Adjust the Risk Per Trade (%) according to your preference. The EA will automatically calculate the exact lot size for you.

4. Auto Trading:- Ensure the "Algo Trading" button is turned ON (green) at the top of your MetaTrader 5 terminal.



Recommendations

- Pairs:- Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).

- Timeframe:- H1.

- Account:- Any low-spread broker account.

- VPS:- A reliable VPS is recommended for 24/5 uptime.