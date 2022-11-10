Fast Trade MT4/MT5 demo version

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Instructions for installing a demo version for MT4:
- Open the MetaTrader4 terminal.
- In the terminal menu, go to the "File" / "Open data directory" submenu.
- In the window that opens, go to the "MQL4" / "Experts" folder.
- Place the Fast Trade_Demo.ex4 file in the "Experts" folder (it's pinned at the bottom of this post).
- Close the folder, refresh the Navigator window of the terminal.
- In the "Navigator" window, find the Fast Trade_Demo file, right-click on it and select "Attach to Chart" in the context menu, or simply drag the file onto the chart.
Instructions for installing a demo version for MT5:
- Open the MetaTrader5 terminal.
- In the terminal menu, go to the "File" / "Open data directory" submenu.
- In the window that opens, go to the "MQL5" / "Experts" folder.
- Place the file in the "Experts" folder Fast Trade_Demo .ex5 (it's pinned at the bottom of this post).
- Close the folder, refresh the Navigator window of the terminal.
- In the "Navigator" window, find the Fast Trade_Demo file, right-click on it and select "Attach to Chart" in the context menu, or simply drag the file onto the chart.
The demo version contains the following restrictions: it allows you to work only with long positions and orders.
If you have any questions, ask them in the comments below.
Version: 1.17
Files:
FastTrade_Demo.ex4 859 kb
FastTrade_Demo.ex5 992 kb