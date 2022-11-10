Fast Trade MT4/MT5 demo version

Instructions for installing a demo version for MT4:

Open the MetaTrader4 terminal. In the terminal menu, go to the "File" / "Open data directory" submenu. In the window that opens, go to the "MQL4" / "Experts" folder. Place the Fast Trade_Demo.ex4 file in the "Experts" folder (it's pinned at the bottom of this post). Close the folder, refresh the Navigator window of the terminal. In the "Navigator" window, find the Fast Trade_Demo file, right-click on it and select "Attach to Chart" in the context menu, or simply drag the file onto the chart.

Instructions for installing a demo version for MT5:

Open the MetaTrader5 terminal. In the terminal menu, go to the "File" / "Open data directory" submenu. In the window that opens, go to the "MQL5" / "Experts" folder. Place the file in the "Experts" folder Fast Trade_Demo .ex5 (it's pinned at the bottom of this post). Close the folder, refresh the Navigator window of the terminal. In the "Navigator" window, find the Fast Trade_Demo file, right-click on it and select "Attach to Chart" in the context menu, or simply drag the file onto the chart.

The demo version contains the following restrictions: it allows you to work only with long positions and orders.

If you have any questions, ask them in the comments below.

Version: 1.17