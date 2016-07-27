Fast Trade MT5

5

This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set the automatic closure by equity, all positions will be closed automatically once this level is reached. If you are trading actively, the "hot keys" are available. They allow to quickly open a position of a certain type, close positions of a certain type or all at once.


Features

  • Works on any account type and broker.
  • Easy and intuitive interface.
  • Can be moved around the workspace and placed in any convenient location.
  • When restarted, stores its location and entered parameters.
  • Consumes minimal CPU resources.
  • Hot keys - you can assign any hot keys for opening/closing position/positions, except those that are predefined in the terminal.
  • Instant reaction of the program to pressing the "Hot keys"

Attention: The panel does not work in the strategy tester due to technical limitations!

You can download the demo version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750950


Reviews 3
Enrico Andreas Hessel
232
Enrico Andreas Hessel 2020.09.18 10:40 
 

Amazing performance of keyboard-trading. I love this tool.. really fast for scalping and I don´t have even looked into all the functions because I just needed a fast trading tool. And I really like the support of the developer.. Thx for this amazing tool.

manuule
1233
manuule 2020.07.22 11:43 
 

very useful to manage also many positions

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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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Fast Trade MT4
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This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
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This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volume in
HotKeys MT5
Alexey Valeev
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This utility provides the ability to use hot keys in manual trading instantly responding to the current market situation. You can assign hot keys to open/close positions by their type, open/close all positions on the current chart and remove all orders on the current chart. You can also assign hot keys for five predefined trade volumes and switch between them if necessary with no need to change the volume manually from time to time. It is also possible to set the auto calculation of a trade volu
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Enrico Andreas Hessel
232
Enrico Andreas Hessel 2020.09.18 10:40 
 

Amazing performance of keyboard-trading. I love this tool.. really fast for scalping and I don´t have even looked into all the functions because I just needed a fast trading tool. And I really like the support of the developer.. Thx for this amazing tool.

manuule
1233
manuule 2020.07.22 11:43 
 

very useful to manage also many positions

gv961
28
gv961 2018.03.26 07:52 
 

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