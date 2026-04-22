TMS Pro MT5

TMS Pro MT5 is a professional trade management panel that sits directly on your chart. Instead of navigating MT5's built-in order window every time, you control everything — entries, stops, targets, trailing, and position management — with single clicks from a clean, dark-themed panel.

It works on any symbol: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto. Default settings are pre-configured for each group automatically.

HOW THE PANEL WORKS

The panel is divided into four sections from top to bottom:

1. Price Display Shows the live Bid (Sell) price and Ask (Buy) price in large text, with the current spread in the middle. This updates in real time so you always know your exact entry before clicking.

2. Order Parameters Three rows let you set your trade size and risk levels before placing any order:

  • Lot Size — Click the [ − ] and [ + ] buttons to decrease or increase lot size by one broker step. You can also click the number in the middle and type a value directly, then press Enter to confirm. If Risk Cap is enabled in settings, the lot is automatically capped so your risk never exceeds the configured percentage.

  • Stop Loss — Click [ − ] / [ + ] to change the SL distance in points. You can type a value directly the same way. This is how far your stop will be from entry on the next trade.

  • Take Profit — Same as Stop Loss but for your profit target.

3. Entry Buttons Four large buttons for placing orders:

  • ▼ SELL — Opens a market sell order instantly at the current Bid price, with your configured lot, SL, and TP applied automatically (if their toggles are ON).
  • BUY ▲ — Opens a market buy order instantly at the current Ask price.
  • Sell Limit — Places a pending Sell Limit order at a set distance below the current price (configurable per symbol group in settings).
  • Buy Limit — Places a pending Buy Limit order at a set distance above the current price.

4. Toggles Row Four on/off switches that control how orders are placed and managed:

  • Auto SL : ON / OFF — When ON, every new order is automatically given the Stop Loss distance shown in the panel. Turn OFF to enter without a stop (not recommended, but available).
  • Auto TP : ON / OFF — Same for Take Profit. Turn OFF to enter without a target and manage exit manually.
  • Auto Trail : ON / OFF — When ON, the dynamic trailing stop activates on all open positions (see Trailing Stop section below).
  • Single Mode / Multi Mode — In Single Mode, management buttons (Breakeven, Close 50%, etc.) act only on the one position you have selected. In Multi Mode they act on all open positions managed by this EA at once.

5. Management Buttons

  • SET SL : OFF / ON — Draws a red horizontal line on the chart at your current SL price. You can click and drag this line to any price level you want. While the line is visible it shows ON. Clicking again removes the line.
  • SET TP : OFF / ON — Same as above but for Take Profit. Draws a green line you can drag to your desired target.
  • APPLY SL/TP — Takes the exact prices of the SL and TP lines currently drawn on the chart and applies them to your open position as the new stop and target. Use this to set precise levels by dragging lines, then confirm with this button.
  • CLOSE PROFIT — Closes all positions that are currently in profit (positive P&L). Useful when you want to bank gains and leave losing trades to recover.
  • CLOSE LOSS — Closes all positions that are currently at a loss. Useful for clearing bad trades while keeping winners open.
  • BREAKEVEN — Moves the Stop Loss of the selected position (or all positions in Multi Mode) to the entry price, so the trade can no longer lose money. A small buffer is added automatically to avoid being stopped out by spread.
  • ½ CLOSE 50% — Closes exactly 50% of the current position volume. The remaining 50% stays open.
  • ▼ CLOSE ALL POSITIONS ▲ — Closes every position managed by this EA immediately. This is a one-click emergency exit.

6. Positions Panel At the bottom of the panel is a button showing the count of open positions. Clicking it opens a detailed list panel showing each position's ticket, direction, lot size, entry price, current SL/TP, and live profit/loss. You can select an individual position from this list to target it with management buttons while in Single Mode.

TRAILING STOP

When Auto Trail is ON, the EA monitors all your open positions and moves the Stop Loss automatically as price moves in your favour.

How it works:

  • The trail does not start immediately when a trade is opened. It only activates once the trade has moved a certain number of points into profit (set by Trail Activation Points in settings, default: 3 points). This prevents the stop from moving before the trade has room to breathe.
  • Once activated, the trailing gap equals the original distance between your entry and your initial SL. If your SL was 20 points from entry, the trail follows price keeping 20 points of room behind it at all times.
  • The stop only ever moves in your favour — it will never move against you.
  • If you manually move your SL during an open trade (for example, dragging it to breakeven or tightening it closer to price), the EA detects this change and automatically uses the new, tighter distance as the trailing gap going forward. You stay in full control.
  • Works on trades opened with or without an initial SL.

AUTOMATIC PARTIAL CLOSE (Optional)

When enabled in settings, the EA automatically closes portions of your position as price reaches defined profit levels — without you having to click anything.

Default configuration (fully customisable):

Level Profit Target Closes
TP 1 5 points 25% of opening lot
TP 2 10 points 25% of opening lot
TP 3 15 points 25% of opening lot

The remaining 25% stays open and continues trailing or runs to your full TP target.

Each level fires exactly once per position. If your lot size is too small to be partially closed (below the broker's minimum lot), that level is silently skipped — no errors, no interference with the rest of the trade.

All three levels, their point distances, and their percentages are fully configurable in the EA settings. Set any percentage to 0 to effectively disable that level.

RISK MANAGEMENT

When Risk Cap is enabled (default: ON at 2% risk), the EA automatically calculates the correct lot size so that your Stop Loss distance never risks more than your configured percentage of account equity. The calculated lot is shown live in the Lot Size field. You can still adjust lot manually — the cap simply prevents you from accidentally risking too much.

DRAGGABLE PANEL

Click and hold anywhere on the panel header bar, then drag to move the panel anywhere on the chart. The panel remembers its position even after MetaTrader 5 is restarted or the chart is reopened — it stays exactly where you left it.

The panel can be minimised to a small bar by clicking the [ − ] button in the top-right corner of the header, and restored by clicking [ + ].

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 2361 or later recommended)
  • Any broker — works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols
  • Allow AutoTrading must be enabled in MT5

NOTES

  • The EA does not open trades on its own. It only acts when you click a button or when auto-trail / partial-close conditions are met on trades you opened.
  • Only positions opened with the configured Magic Number are managed. Trades from other EAs or manual orders with a different magic number are untouched.
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
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5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
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Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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