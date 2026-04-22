TMS Pro MT5

TMS Pro MT5 is a professional trade management panel that sits directly on your chart. Instead of navigating MT5's built-in order window every time, you control everything — entries, stops, targets, trailing, and position management — with single clicks from a clean, dark-themed panel.

It works on any symbol: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto. Default settings are pre-configured for each group automatically.

HOW THE PANEL WORKS

The panel is divided into four sections from top to bottom:

1. Price Display Shows the live Bid (Sell) price and Ask (Buy) price in large text, with the current spread in the middle. This updates in real time so you always know your exact entry before clicking.

2. Order Parameters Three rows let you set your trade size and risk levels before placing any order:

  • Lot Size — Click the [ − ] and [ + ] buttons to decrease or increase lot size by one broker step. You can also click the number in the middle and type a value directly, then press Enter to confirm. If Risk Cap is enabled in settings, the lot is automatically capped so your risk never exceeds the configured percentage.

  • Stop Loss — Click [ − ] / [ + ] to change the SL distance in points. You can type a value directly the same way. This is how far your stop will be from entry on the next trade.

  • Take Profit — Same as Stop Loss but for your profit target.

3. Entry Buttons Four large buttons for placing orders:

  • ▼ SELL — Opens a market sell order instantly at the current Bid price, with your configured lot, SL, and TP applied automatically (if their toggles are ON).
  • BUY ▲ — Opens a market buy order instantly at the current Ask price.
  • Sell Limit — Places a pending Sell Limit order at a set distance below the current price (configurable per symbol group in settings).
  • Buy Limit — Places a pending Buy Limit order at a set distance above the current price.

4. Toggles Row Four on/off switches that control how orders are placed and managed:

  • Auto SL : ON / OFF — When ON, every new order is automatically given the Stop Loss distance shown in the panel. Turn OFF to enter without a stop (not recommended, but available).
  • Auto TP : ON / OFF — Same for Take Profit. Turn OFF to enter without a target and manage exit manually.
  • Auto Trail : ON / OFF — When ON, the dynamic trailing stop activates on all open positions (see Trailing Stop section below).
  • Single Mode / Multi Mode — In Single Mode, management buttons (Breakeven, Close 50%, etc.) act only on the one position you have selected. In Multi Mode they act on all open positions managed by this EA at once.

5. Management Buttons

  • SET SL : OFF / ON — Draws a red horizontal line on the chart at your current SL price. You can click and drag this line to any price level you want. While the line is visible it shows ON. Clicking again removes the line.
  • SET TP : OFF / ON — Same as above but for Take Profit. Draws a green line you can drag to your desired target.
  • APPLY SL/TP — Takes the exact prices of the SL and TP lines currently drawn on the chart and applies them to your open position as the new stop and target. Use this to set precise levels by dragging lines, then confirm with this button.
  • CLOSE PROFIT — Closes all positions that are currently in profit (positive P&L). Useful when you want to bank gains and leave losing trades to recover.
  • CLOSE LOSS — Closes all positions that are currently at a loss. Useful for clearing bad trades while keeping winners open.
  • BREAKEVEN — Moves the Stop Loss of the selected position (or all positions in Multi Mode) to the entry price, so the trade can no longer lose money. A small buffer is added automatically to avoid being stopped out by spread.
  • ½ CLOSE 50% — Closes exactly 50% of the current position volume. The remaining 50% stays open.
  • ▼ CLOSE ALL POSITIONS ▲ — Closes every position managed by this EA immediately. This is a one-click emergency exit.

6. Positions Panel At the bottom of the panel is a button showing the count of open positions. Clicking it opens a detailed list panel showing each position's ticket, direction, lot size, entry price, current SL/TP, and live profit/loss. You can select an individual position from this list to target it with management buttons while in Single Mode.

TRAILING STOP

When Auto Trail is ON, the EA monitors all your open positions and moves the Stop Loss automatically as price moves in your favour.

How it works:

  • The trail does not start immediately when a trade is opened. It only activates once the trade has moved a certain number of points into profit (set by Trail Activation Points in settings, default: 3 points). This prevents the stop from moving before the trade has room to breathe.
  • Once activated, the trailing gap equals the original distance between your entry and your initial SL. If your SL was 20 points from entry, the trail follows price keeping 20 points of room behind it at all times.
  • The stop only ever moves in your favour — it will never move against you.
  • If you manually move your SL during an open trade (for example, dragging it to breakeven or tightening it closer to price), the EA detects this change and automatically uses the new, tighter distance as the trailing gap going forward. You stay in full control.
  • Works on trades opened with or without an initial SL.

AUTOMATIC PARTIAL CLOSE (Optional)

When enabled in settings, the EA automatically closes portions of your position as price reaches defined profit levels — without you having to click anything.

Default configuration (fully customisable):

Level Profit Target Closes
TP 1 5 points 25% of opening lot
TP 2 10 points 25% of opening lot
TP 3 15 points 25% of opening lot

The remaining 25% stays open and continues trailing or runs to your full TP target.

Each level fires exactly once per position. If your lot size is too small to be partially closed (below the broker's minimum lot), that level is silently skipped — no errors, no interference with the rest of the trade.

All three levels, their point distances, and their percentages are fully configurable in the EA settings. Set any percentage to 0 to effectively disable that level.

RISK MANAGEMENT

When Risk Cap is enabled (default: ON at 2% risk), the EA automatically calculates the correct lot size so that your Stop Loss distance never risks more than your configured percentage of account equity. The calculated lot is shown live in the Lot Size field. You can still adjust lot manually — the cap simply prevents you from accidentally risking too much.

DRAGGABLE PANEL

Click and hold anywhere on the panel header bar, then drag to move the panel anywhere on the chart. The panel remembers its position even after MetaTrader 5 is restarted or the chart is reopened — it stays exactly where you left it.

The panel can be minimised to a small bar by clicking the [ − ] button in the top-right corner of the header, and restored by clicking [ + ].

REQUIREMENTS

  • MetaTrader 5 (Build 2361 or later recommended)
  • Any broker — works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)
  • Works on all timeframes and all symbols
  • Allow AutoTrading must be enabled in MT5

NOTES

  • The EA does not open trades on its own. It only acts when you click a button or when auto-trail / partial-close conditions are met on trades you opened.
  • Only positions opened with the configured Magic Number are managed. Trades from other EAs or manual orders with a different magic number are untouched.
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5 (4)
Утилиты
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Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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4.78 (23)
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Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
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Один советник, который должен работать у каждого трейдера MetaTrader, но у большинства его нет. Большинство счетов сливаются не потому, что стратегия была неправильной. Они сливаются потому, что в плохой момент трейдер позволил убытку расти, начал усредняться, оставил сделки на выходные, отдал рынку прибыльную неделю или забыл о дневном лимите проп-фирмы из-за одного неудачного клика. KT Equity Protector - это автоматический защитник, который не даст этому случиться. Установите его на один графи
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Prime Horizon
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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 - это панель ручной торговли для MetaTrader 5, предназначенная для подготовки, исполнения и управления позициями непосредственно с графика, с визуальным контролем риска на каждом этапе. Инструмент объединяет в одном интерфейсе подготовку ордеров, автоматический расчет объема позиции по риску, интерактивные зоны Entry, Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также несколько функций управления сделкой после исполнения. Обновления версии 2.0 Версия 2.0 вводит несколько ул
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