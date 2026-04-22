TMS Pro MT5 is a professional trade management panel that sits directly on your chart. Instead of navigating MT5's built-in order window every time, you control everything — entries, stops, targets, trailing, and position management — with single clicks from a clean, dark-themed panel.

It works on any symbol: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Crypto. Default settings are pre-configured for each group automatically.

HOW THE PANEL WORKS

The panel is divided into four sections from top to bottom:

1. Price Display Shows the live Bid (Sell) price and Ask (Buy) price in large text, with the current spread in the middle. This updates in real time so you always know your exact entry before clicking.

2. Order Parameters Three rows let you set your trade size and risk levels before placing any order:

Lot Size — Click the [ − ] and [ + ] buttons to decrease or increase lot size by one broker step. You can also click the number in the middle and type a value directly, then press Enter to confirm. If Risk Cap is enabled in settings, the lot is automatically capped so your risk never exceeds the configured percentage.

Stop Loss — Click [ − ] / [ + ] to change the SL distance in points. You can type a value directly the same way. This is how far your stop will be from entry on the next trade.

Take Profit — Same as Stop Loss but for your profit target.

3. Entry Buttons Four large buttons for placing orders:

▼ SELL — Opens a market sell order instantly at the current Bid price, with your configured lot, SL, and TP applied automatically (if their toggles are ON).

— Opens a market sell order instantly at the current Bid price, with your configured lot, SL, and TP applied automatically (if their toggles are ON). BUY ▲ — Opens a market buy order instantly at the current Ask price.

— Opens a market buy order instantly at the current Ask price. Sell Limit — Places a pending Sell Limit order at a set distance below the current price (configurable per symbol group in settings).

— Places a pending Sell Limit order at a set distance below the current price (configurable per symbol group in settings). Buy Limit — Places a pending Buy Limit order at a set distance above the current price.

4. Toggles Row Four on/off switches that control how orders are placed and managed:

Auto SL : ON / OFF — When ON, every new order is automatically given the Stop Loss distance shown in the panel. Turn OFF to enter without a stop (not recommended, but available).

— When ON, every new order is automatically given the Stop Loss distance shown in the panel. Turn OFF to enter without a stop (not recommended, but available). Auto TP : ON / OFF — Same for Take Profit. Turn OFF to enter without a target and manage exit manually.

— Same for Take Profit. Turn OFF to enter without a target and manage exit manually. Auto Trail : ON / OFF — When ON, the dynamic trailing stop activates on all open positions (see Trailing Stop section below).

— When ON, the dynamic trailing stop activates on all open positions (see Trailing Stop section below). Single Mode / Multi Mode — In Single Mode, management buttons (Breakeven, Close 50%, etc.) act only on the one position you have selected. In Multi Mode they act on all open positions managed by this EA at once.

5. Management Buttons

SET SL : OFF / ON — Draws a red horizontal line on the chart at your current SL price. You can click and drag this line to any price level you want. While the line is visible it shows ON. Clicking again removes the line.

— Draws a red horizontal line on the chart at your current SL price. You can click and drag this line to any price level you want. While the line is visible it shows ON. Clicking again removes the line. SET TP : OFF / ON — Same as above but for Take Profit. Draws a green line you can drag to your desired target.

— Same as above but for Take Profit. Draws a green line you can drag to your desired target. APPLY SL/TP — Takes the exact prices of the SL and TP lines currently drawn on the chart and applies them to your open position as the new stop and target. Use this to set precise levels by dragging lines, then confirm with this button.

— Takes the exact prices of the SL and TP lines currently drawn on the chart and applies them to your open position as the new stop and target. Use this to set precise levels by dragging lines, then confirm with this button. CLOSE PROFIT — Closes all positions that are currently in profit (positive P&L). Useful when you want to bank gains and leave losing trades to recover.

— Closes all positions that are currently in profit (positive P&L). Useful when you want to bank gains and leave losing trades to recover. CLOSE LOSS — Closes all positions that are currently at a loss. Useful for clearing bad trades while keeping winners open.

— Closes all positions that are currently at a loss. Useful for clearing bad trades while keeping winners open. BREAKEVEN — Moves the Stop Loss of the selected position (or all positions in Multi Mode) to the entry price, so the trade can no longer lose money. A small buffer is added automatically to avoid being stopped out by spread.

— Moves the Stop Loss of the selected position (or all positions in Multi Mode) to the entry price, so the trade can no longer lose money. A small buffer is added automatically to avoid being stopped out by spread. ½ CLOSE 50% — Closes exactly 50% of the current position volume. The remaining 50% stays open.

— Closes exactly 50% of the current position volume. The remaining 50% stays open. ▼ CLOSE ALL POSITIONS ▲ — Closes every position managed by this EA immediately. This is a one-click emergency exit.

6. Positions Panel At the bottom of the panel is a button showing the count of open positions. Clicking it opens a detailed list panel showing each position's ticket, direction, lot size, entry price, current SL/TP, and live profit/loss. You can select an individual position from this list to target it with management buttons while in Single Mode.

TRAILING STOP

When Auto Trail is ON, the EA monitors all your open positions and moves the Stop Loss automatically as price moves in your favour.

How it works:

The trail does not start immediately when a trade is opened. It only activates once the trade has moved a certain number of points into profit (set by Trail Activation Points in settings, default: 3 points). This prevents the stop from moving before the trade has room to breathe.

in settings, default: 3 points). This prevents the stop from moving before the trade has room to breathe. Once activated, the trailing gap equals the original distance between your entry and your initial SL. If your SL was 20 points from entry, the trail follows price keeping 20 points of room behind it at all times.

The stop only ever moves in your favour — it will never move against you.

If you manually move your SL during an open trade (for example, dragging it to breakeven or tightening it closer to price), the EA detects this change and automatically uses the new, tighter distance as the trailing gap going forward. You stay in full control.

during an open trade (for example, dragging it to breakeven or tightening it closer to price), the EA detects this change and automatically uses the new, tighter distance as the trailing gap going forward. You stay in full control. Works on trades opened with or without an initial SL.

AUTOMATIC PARTIAL CLOSE (Optional)

When enabled in settings, the EA automatically closes portions of your position as price reaches defined profit levels — without you having to click anything.

Default configuration (fully customisable):

Level Profit Target Closes TP 1 5 points 25% of opening lot TP 2 10 points 25% of opening lot TP 3 15 points 25% of opening lot

The remaining 25% stays open and continues trailing or runs to your full TP target.

Each level fires exactly once per position. If your lot size is too small to be partially closed (below the broker's minimum lot), that level is silently skipped — no errors, no interference with the rest of the trade.

All three levels, their point distances, and their percentages are fully configurable in the EA settings. Set any percentage to 0 to effectively disable that level.

RISK MANAGEMENT

When Risk Cap is enabled (default: ON at 2% risk), the EA automatically calculates the correct lot size so that your Stop Loss distance never risks more than your configured percentage of account equity. The calculated lot is shown live in the Lot Size field. You can still adjust lot manually — the cap simply prevents you from accidentally risking too much.

DRAGGABLE PANEL

Click and hold anywhere on the panel header bar, then drag to move the panel anywhere on the chart. The panel remembers its position even after MetaTrader 5 is restarted or the chart is reopened — it stays exactly where you left it.

The panel can be minimised to a small bar by clicking the [ − ] button in the top-right corner of the header, and restored by clicking [ + ].

REQUIREMENTS

MetaTrader 5 (Build 2361 or later recommended)

Any broker — works on all account types (Standard, ECN, Raw Spread)

Works on all timeframes and all symbols

Allow AutoTrading must be enabled in MT5

NOTES