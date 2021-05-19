Trade statistics for different time periods

This Trading Statistics Indicator gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success.

You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE

Periods:

Total Time

Today

Yesterday

This Week

Last Week

This Month

Last Month

This Year

Last Year

This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more data.



