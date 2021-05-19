Trade statistics for different time periods
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
This Trading Statistics Indicator gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success.
You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE
Periods:
- Total Time
- Today
- Yesterday
- This Week
- Last Week
- This Month
- Last Month
- This Year
- Last Year
This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more data.
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