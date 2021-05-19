Trade statistics for different time periods

This Trading Statistics Indicator gives you an overview of your trade statistics for a selected period. You can set different periodsand filter for Symbols and magics to analyse your trading success.

You can also create charts for Balance/Equity, MFE and MAE

Periods:

  • Total Time
  • Today
  • Yesterday
  • This Week
  • Last Week
  • This Month
  • Last Month
  • This Year
  • Last Year

This Trading Statistics Indicator is still work in progress. In the next versions I will add telegram and email notifications and some more data.


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Daniel Stosch
Indicators
This indicator is based on the classical indicator  Parabolic SAR. You can observe  up to 4 different timeframes.  All MT5 TimeFrames are supported. It's possible to use lower or higher timeframes  than the current chart timeframe.   Input Parameters: For each of the 4 Timeframes you can configure: The specific Period ( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) The usage of the PSAR Value ("visible and relevant for the signal", "visible and not relevant for the signal" or "invisible and not relevant for the signal (ign
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Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2022.12.04 17:54 
 

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Hasan
2899
Hasan 2022.04.28 12:05 
 

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Fen Ning Jing
145
Fen Ning Jing 2022.04.23 02:55 
 

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leo1618
94
leo1618 2021.10.06 12:02 
 

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Uwe Ohms
306
Uwe Ohms 2021.06.06 16:01 
 

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